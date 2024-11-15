God bless Micha for writing to me from The Health Factory with permission to use the Nano Silver Webinar Presentation video (my Substack post). My original email to Micha is shared in that post, and my warning email to Micha is shared below in this post. Micha attached a document to his email that has been converted to a PDF that you can download below. Micha wrote:

Image from Micha’s document

Micha Kroese | The Health Factory <micha@thehealthfactory.nl> 5:25 AM (2 hours ago) to me Hi Terral, Thank you for your e-mail. I don’t recall having spoken to you before, but it’s great to meet you! Amazing to see our video being used in such a good way. I listened to your story about taking away our silver video, thank you for the big compliment! And thank you for spreading the message, because we just want to tell people the truth and help them with their health. So yes, please, load up these videos on all channels. I also attached a wonderful piece of information for you, I’m sure you will like.

Terral’s reply to Micha (included in his reply):

Greetings again:

Thank you again for your great work in helping others. This email is sent to share my progress in restoring your video for my supporters.

Substack post: https://terral.substack.com/p/nano-silver-webinar-presentation

This post includes links to your restored video with my brief introduction explaining what happened for my supporters. Please respond and let me know if you would like for me to edit anything, and I will make the adjustments. Thank you again, with,

Blessings, Terral

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/ce03e7fe-c317-49bb-96c1-265e63b86aad

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v5owec8-nano-silver-webinar-presentation-deleted-by-youtube-11.13.2024.html

Bitchute: https://old.bitchute.com/video/kKKZeZzGBJjm/

Met vriendelijke groet/ With kind regards



Micha Kroese

Technical writer, lecturer

Orthomolecular therapist.

Vad Silver 147KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Terral’s Warning Message to Micha (11.15.2024 @8am+/-)

Hi Micha:

Thank you for writing. Very good. I have read your email and your Word.doc and there is much more going on here than meets the eye. I highly recommend that you and your people get on and stay on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen ASAP! Below is a short list of links to my Substack articles that I hope you will check out. The Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen is the key to neutralizing the SARS-VAX Binary Bioweapon components being carried around inside the bodies of EVERYONE. The Vaxxers have been transfecting Non-Vaxxers from the beginning. The sophisticated SARS binary bioweapons are not Coronavirus, but are RNA codes that include 18 HIV-coded inserts that behave like a retrovirus combining with host RNA inside the cell outside the nucleus. The bioweapon hybrid DNA then infiltrates the nucleus where cellular division spreads the bioweapon throughout the body. The really bad news is that these binary bioweapons are AI-assisted and will be activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses.

https://terral.substack.com/p/watch-the-full-tv-version-of-terrals

My explanations are shared during this interview. Billy Hayes (my post) built 200 of the HAARP facilities around the world and he told me what would happen more than a decade ago, and now everything is playing out in real time. Nano Silver inside the cell is the key to stopping RNA-DNA replication and bioweapon oxygen-enzyme activity. The Nano Silver zombifies and reprograms the bioweapon microbe to become, as you know, a secondary immune system. The Sodium Borate eats the appendages from the nanobots while dissolving the hydrogel-nanofiber components allowing the body to remove the debris naturally. Please, for your sake and for the sake of your people, go through the information and get everyone on the regimen while there is still time.

Blessings,

Terral Croft

https://www.terral03.com

https://terral.substack.com

terral@terral03.com

-- Message sent to Mark --

Hi Mark:

Thank you for sharing this information. Your post has been cross posted at Terral.Substack.com. Here are some posts that you may want to cross-post on your Substack page starting with this one:

https://terral.substack.com/p/nasa-future-strategic-issueswarfare

Everyone is carrying around the SARS-VAX "binary" bioweapon components inside their bodies that are AI-assisted that will be activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses. People need to wake up and prepare before it is too late. Blessings, Terral

https://terral.substack.com/p/are-you-and-your-family-prepared

https://terral.substack.com/p/the-stage-is-being-set-for-terror

https://terral.substack.com/p/everyone-is-transfected-with-sophisticated

https://terral.substack.com/p/transforming-the-sars-bioweapon-and

https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store

https://terral.substack.com/p/karen-kingston-nanotechnology-will

https://terral.substack.com/p/silver-nanoparticle-based-multifunctional

https://terral.substack.com/p/self-assembly-spontaneous-or-directed

https://terral.substack.com/p/zombie-blood-covid19-vaccinated-embalmed

https://terral.substack.com/p/official-nasa-documents-confirm-plans

https://terral.substack.com/p/karen-kingston-the-covid-mpox-hiv

https://terral.substack.com/p/scientists-real-time-self-assembly

https://terral.substack.com/p/dr-buttar-rip-warning-marburg-payload

https://terral.substack.com/p/the-sum-of-all-fears-is-here-steve

https://terral.substack.com/p/bombshell-interview-with-dr-murakami

https://terral.substack.com/p/sars-bioweapon-infection-vax-bioweapon

https://terral.substack.com/p/billy-hayes-elana-freeland-terral

--

https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store - https://terral.substack.com/cp/149970814 - https://terral.substack.com/cp/149460778

==

Everyone subscribing to terral.substack.com receives a 2024 Mystery Report Newsletter Subscription for free (How To Access, Free Newsletter), which gives you access to all the Mystery Report Newsletters going back to 2019. You also receive a free copy of The Mystery Explained (ePub version, available at Amazon) attached to your Dropbox Folder Link notification email.

—

Download a free Black Star Report Newsletter and subscribe to the Newsletter and Survival Group Programs using the links below (see How To Post):

2024 Black Star Report Newsletter Program ($25 per year): link

2024 Black Star Report Newsletter - Survival Group Program ($50 per year): link

2024 Mystery Report Newsletter ($25 per year): link

2024 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): link

Black Star Report and Survival Group Program subscribers receive access to all Black Star Report Newsletters using the Dropbox Folder Link provided in your Notification Email (no Dropbox account, usernames, or passwords required). Survival Group Program subscribers receive Threat Assessment Information (PDF) attached to you Notification Email (always sent by Terral within 24 hours) with the option of joining Survival Groups where available. You also receive the ePub version of The Mystery Explained as an attachment to your notification email for free.

Order your copy of The Mystery Explained at Amazon.com:

The Mystery Explained Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Terral-Croft/dp/1545620717

Or purchase an autographed-numbered-author’s hardcover copy here (USA only, international here), or at the website. Receive the PDF extended version of The Mystery Explained and 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation when ordering your Nano Silver at https://www.terral03.com, or at Substack (here).

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com