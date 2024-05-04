Dr. Deborah again started the ball rolling that led to Cheryl sending in links to Billy Hayes interviews that many will find helpful. The information gathered during these discussions led the research to the eventual discovery and implementation of the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen (Transforming the Bioweapon, Multifunctional Approach, Everyone Is Transfected, How To Post, Morgellons Healing) for neutralizing binary bioweapon threats.

Billy Hayes (blog, passed away on January 16, 2022) was a key member and contributor at Terral’s Research Group from 2011-2013 until we were forced to disband due to AI attacks. Billy Hayes built 200 of the HAARP Facilities around the world and was instrumental in educating me on making the HAARP, Chemtrails, AI, nanobots, Real-World Simulation, Sodium Borate, Etc., connections. Cheryl was one of sixty-five administrators and moderators at Terral’s Research Group. Admins would sometimes record our podcast reports and interviews in the PalTalk chat room for uploading to our video platforms. You can get more information on why Terral’s Research Group was forced to disband in my Dana Ashley interviews:

Terral Blackstar's Podcast

On Thu, May 2, 2024 at 8:18 PM Deborah wrote:

Hello Terral, Any chance these videos are still around anywhere? Would love to hear you back then as it so applies to the now. https://www.elanafreeland.com/billy-hayes Thanks! Blessings, Deborah

Dr. Deborah was sent this reply:

From: Terral, May 3, 2024 at 6:17 AM To: Deborah

Hi Deborah: Thank you for writing. Eric locks his interviews up behind a paywall. https://web.archive.org/web/20170606153823/http://truthfrequencyradio.com/luckee-with-truth-frequency-news-72538/ Do some research and search Billy Hayes, HAARP, chemtrails, interview, etc. (search), and use the Wayback Machine. Here are some links. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/the-free-zone-w/planetary-lockdown-elana-0sXLBozrNMW/

This is a good one. Cheryl was one of my administrators at Terral's Research Group. She may have more. I will write to Cheryl and share your contact information. Blessings, Terral

On Fri, May 3, 2024 at 12:23 PM cheryl wrote:

Hi Terral. Had a feeling the HAARP subject would rear its' head. Thanks for keeping me in the loop. Ya, I made a series of Billy Hayes' audio-only videos back in the day. Later on, as Mr. Hayes began doing radio show interviews, for convenience sake, I combined the series into one video featured on my channel:

I included Dr. Begich information as a side-car to Mr. Hayes, "The HAARP Man" interview:

Oh Terral, BabaGlee (singer in the room) didn't want me to post his Boron talk, he wanted to stay undercover. Some years later I did post Baba's Boron talk because I found it too important. Miss the room. Much talent that came from there. Agreed Sabrina Wallace would be a perfect fit. (funny) Looking to make an RV road trip towards the ARK if the Blackstar permits. Have a breakfast and coffee and maybe give me some pointers on my prep set-up :) Say hi to Deborah for me. Best, Cheryl

Get more information by watching my interview with Tina Griffin:

