Mike Adams and Steve Quayle are issuing the same warnings you are hearing from me in my Black Star Update Reports and making many of the same recommendations for your survival.

Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/9f2be9d4-1600-4002-a836-f3605746d3cc

Health Ranger Report, June 12, 2024 To learn more, visit: https://stevequayle.com/ - #Russia nuclear submarines can strike the USA with 1,000 nuclear warheads in less than 6 minutes - Russia's Poseidon ocean drones carry 100 megaton warheads - Can unleash "radioactive tsunami" along the entire US East Coast - Biden and western leaders are PROVOKING Russia into a nuclear exchange - They need Russia to attack America to provide a cover story for financial #collapse - The criminal cabal in power also needs an excuse to cancel November's elections - The US Navy is OBSOLETE and aircraft carriers are just giant floating targets For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

I strongly recommend that you watch the entire interview to help you identify threats and create the contingencies for executing those plans on time. The Terror Cells are already here and everyone is already infected and transfected with the sophisticated SARS-VAX binary bioweapons. Note the references to the US Navy aircraft carriers and the warnings issued in this Substack post:

This is page 93 from the NASA Future Strategic/Warfare 2025 document (download). The US Navy Carriers will be attacked and Americans will be captured and tortured with the images displayed on the News in living color. The Terror Cells will be activated along with the “binary bioweapons,” while critical infrastructure is taken down. The Biden Crime Syndicate has sold us out to the Chinese and Russians (BRICS) and Activation Day can happen at any moment. Make sure you are your family members are on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen to inhibit bioweapon RNA-DNA and nanobot nanofilament replication!

