Dr. David Nixon is on the right path to finding the truth about the question of whether the nanobots and VAX components are self-replicating or directed. Here is Dr. Nixon’s post:

This is my comment to Dr. Nixon:

Dear Dr. Nixon:

Thank you for presenting this information that helps to inspire study into the “spontaneous or directed” self-assembly question. Please allow me to share some information to help you and your supporters to see the bigger picture, as the situation is more dire than most realize. We need to start at the beginning:

https://terral.substack.com/p/billy-hayes-elana-freeland-terral

Billy Hayes was a senior member of Terral’s Research Group from 2011 – 2013 who built two hundred of the HAARP facilities around the world.

https://billysupdate.blogspot.com/

Billy Hayes sat me down and described what is happening now with the PlanDemic more than a decade ago and everything he shared is coming true.

Tina at CounterCultureMom.com Interviews Terral on the SARS Bioweapon, Bioweapon Vax, HAARP-AI-Nanobot-RealWorld Simulation and More: TV Version (1 hour):

https://terral.substack.com/p/watch-the-full-tv-version-of-terrals

The truth about what is really happening all around us, and inside most of us, is stranger than fiction and beyond the ability of most people to fathom. Watch my interview with Tina Griffin to connect more of the dots. The nanobots and nanocomponents already inside of the general population using chemtrails and the VAX are AI-assisted and will be activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses. AI is communicating with all the nanobots on the planet using the upgraded Digital Space-based HAARP Carrier Wave on which AI creates billions of frequencies and sub-frequencies. The mile-high carrier wave is passing through our bodies right now as we speak.

AI is manipulating and directing the nanobots for serving the Global Bankster Cartel Agenda that includes connecting each human host to a Real-world Simulation Host inside a Real-world Simulation maintained by AI in the Underground Ark City connected to the Denver Airport. Therefore, if you are following along, then AI is manipulating the nanobots seen under the microscope and the nanobots and components inside the researcher making the observations. There are dozens of posts at https://terral.substack.com to help you see the truth.

https://terral.substack.com/p/official-nasa-documents-confirm-plans

Everyone needs to research the information shared in this post and read page 93 from the NASA 2025 Warfare Strategy PDF where you will find US Navy Carriers destroyed, Americans tortured in CNN, and the binary bioweapons activated. The only known method for unplugging from The Matrix and for neutralizing the related bioweapons threats is to be on the Nano Silver – Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen.

https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store

Get more information at https://www.terral03.com/ and https://terral.substack.com.

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com

