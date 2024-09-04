Thank you to Dr. Deborah for sending me this important post from Dr. Ana Mihalcea, MD, PHD:

Zombie Blood - COVID19 Vaccinated Embalmed Blood For Over 2 Years Shows Continued Self Assembly Nanotechnology Replication, Nano and Microrobot Activity Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD, Sep 04, 2024

Enlarged Image, Image: Embalmed Blood and spherical micellar construction sites filled with nanorobots

In May/June 2023 Embalmer Richard Hirschman, sent me embalmed blood of a COVID19 vaccinated individual who had died with the rubbery clots. I had wanted to analyze the coffee grounds that he had been seeing in the embalming process. By the time I received the blood, the individual had been dead for more than 8 months. My analysis of the blood showed self assembly nanotechnology. I did an interview with Maria Zeee in June of 2023 about this. Please see the presentation here: My Interview With Maria Zeee – Biden’s Universal Nanotechnology Vaccine & “Zombie” Blood I had kept the vial in the refrigerator and wanted to know if there was any decrease in activity. Unfortunately, there was not, and I filmed immense nano and microrobot activity and continued self replication. In this video you can see how a new micelle filled with nanorobots is being expelled: Continue:

Mike Adams interviewed Dr. Christiane Northrup on related topics here:

Dr. Christiane Northrup gives new details on covid vaccine shedding / transmission, especially among women

Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/2aaed9bc-aa22-4da2-bdf8-2b0f2059983a

Everyone has been warned repeatedly that the sophisticated SARS and VAX binary bioweapons are AI-assisted that will be activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses as described by me here:

This is AI-assisted replication of the VAX components. SARS and the VAX are highly sophisticated "binary" bioweapons that are AI-assisted and activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses. Everyone not on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen is infected with SARS and transfected by Vaxxers with the VAX components. Wake up and prepare before it is too late. NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: Are You Ready for Terror Cell-Bioweapon Activation Day?: https://terral.substack.com/p/nasa-future-strategic-issueswarfare

Get more information from this recent post and share these links with others to help them and their families wake up and prepare.

