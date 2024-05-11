Thank you to Sheryle for sending in these questions and creating the opportunity for clarifying statements. Before we begin, let us first watch a short video and read some basic information on transfection:

Introduction to Transfection

What is transfection?

Broadly defined, transfection is the process of artificially introducing nucleic acids (DNA or RNA) into cells, utilizing means other than viral infection. Such introductions of foreign nucleic acid using various chemical, biological, or physical methods can result in a change of the properties of the cell, allowing the study of gene function and protein expression in the context of the cell.

In transfection, the introduced nucleic acid may exist in the cells transiently, such that it is only expressed for a limited period of time and does not replicate, or it may be stable and integrate into the genome of the recipient, replicating when the host genome replicates. Types of Transfection

—

A little research shows that little was understood about Vaccines and Their Transfection Potency, but the science of Improved Potency for Self-Amplifying RNA (SAM) Vaccines has come a long way in the last twenty years. Today we can see clear examples of Divergent SARS-CoV-2 Variant Emerges in White-Tailed Deer with Deer-to-Human Transmission where every SARS-VAX infected-transfected animal host is infecting-transfecting the animals around them including human beings infecting and transfecting each other. You wrote:

On Fri, May 10, 2024 at 9:34 PM Sheryle wrote:

Hi Terral, sorry to bug you again but I am wondering how long we have been transfecting each other? Has it been since Covid?

The jury is still out on whether the Rothschild-Rockefeller-Gates Eugenics/DARPA genocidal monsters have just recently started using viral bioweapon transfection against us, or if this has been going on for decades. Dr. Ana Mihalcea (Substack, “Horrifying Discovery” “Hydrogel Interfaces.” “VAX and Zombie Blood.” ) is just one researcher finding the VAX components in the blood of Vaxxers and Non-Vaxxers also characterizing our situation as “… An Extinction Level Event” (Greg Hunter interview).

I am concerned that I may be seeing this in the behavior with a few family members, especially our youngest daughter who is nearing 20 years old. Something very concerning has come to the surface with her this last week and I am wondering if what I am seeing is what you are talking about with the death cycle etc? She appears to be indifferent or apathetic about it whereas she wasn't that way not long ago.

The Death Cycle is activated when Candida (symptoms, spit test, my related Substack Post) grows out of control in the digestive track (stage 1) to invade the body cavity (stage 2) and then the bloodstream (stage 3) and then the skin (stage 4). Some characterize the four stages differently (link). The fungi rewires the neural network in the direction of bad behavior that includes everything from eating bad foods to drinking and smoking to taking risks never conceived of before.

We should surmise that the SARS binary bioweapons also rewire the neural network that floods the victim’s brain with mixed messages (gaslighting from within) that eventually leads to a downward spiral on a path of self destruction. This scenario does not even begin to account for the fact that the SARS Binary Bioweapons and VAX Bioweapons are AI-assisted and at some point activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses.

We tried encouraging her to take the nano-silver but she just wasn't consistent with it and plus I think like most people, she doesn't think it's really happening to us.

Normalcy Bias is an insidious mental condition (cognitive bias*) that forces people to “believe life will continue as normal, even in the face of significant threats or crises.*” We must be persistent and help those around us be aware of the threats that are growing all around us. We point out the threats, create the contingencies, and execute those plans on time like every military operation on the planet. We work with like-minded people to be self sufficient, while doing everything to stay out of the way of the coming Terror Cell-Mad Max-Binary Bioweapon freight trains (Stage Is Being Set).

Is it ever too late to start taking it, meaning that farther along into the death cycle you are, the harder it is to turn things around? Thanks, Sheryle

Getting on and staying on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen will treat the Candida condition and stop the bioweapon RNA-DNA replication/oxygen-enzyme activity, and the nanobot nanofilament replication that severs the AI-nanobot communication connections. Remember that the SARS bioweapons are RNA sequence code (including 18 HIV coded inserts) that twist together with host RNA to then invade and takeover the cell nucleus. That means the host cells are dividing with the SARS bioweapon RNA combined that eventually (takes a long time) are recognized as foreign cells by the host immune system leading to cytokine-storm immune system overreaction. There is insufficient research on whether this process can be reversed. The important thing is to make those around us aware of these threats to get everyone on the same page for creating the contingencies for execution ASAP. Thank you, again, for writing and for creating the opportunity to hopefully help others, while there is still time to prepare. Blessings, Terral

==

Download a free Black Star Report Newsletter and subscribe to the Newsletter and Survival Group Programs using the links below:

2024 Black Star Report Newsletter Program ($25 per year): link

2024 Black Star Report Newsletter - Survival Group Program ($50 per year): link

2024 Mystery Report Newsletter ($25 per year): link

2024 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): link

Black Star Report and Survival Group Program subscribers receive access to all Black Star Report Newsletters using the Dropbox Folder Link provided in your Notification Email (no Dropbox account, usernames, or passwords required). Survival Group Program subscribers receive Threat Assessment Information (PDF) attached to you Notification Email (always sent by Terral within 24 hours) with the option of joining Survival Groups where available. You also receive the ePub version of The Mystery Explained as an attachment to your notification email for free.

Order your copy of The Mystery Explained at Amazon.com:

The Mystery Explained Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Terral-Croft/dp/1545620717

Or purchase an autographed-numbered-author’s hardcover copy here (USA only, international here), or at the website. Receive the PDF extended version of The Mystery Explained and 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation when ordering your Nano Silver at https://www.terral03.com/, or on Substack (here).

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com

PS. Terral is open to scheduling interviews on the on Project Black Star, SARS-VAX “Binary” Bioweapons, The Mystery Explained, and related topics. Please forward this article link to anyone you feel might be interested, as we work together to help others. Blessings, Terral