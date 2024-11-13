Thank you to Melissa for bringing this to my attention. The restored video links with my introduction are here:

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/ce03e7fe-c317-49bb-96c1-265e63b86aad

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v5owec8-nano-silver-webinar-presentation-deleted-by-youtube-11.13.2024.html

Bitchute: https://old.bitchute.com/video/kKKZeZzGBJjm/

Melissa wrote:

Melissa Nov 12, 2024, 7:26 PM (12 hours ago) to me Hi Terral, I just saw a video of you being interviewed (audio only) on YouTube, regarding Morgellons and Borax. I have Morgellons and I am a former mainstream news reporter. Was wondering if you'd be willing to talk to me? It can stay private or, if you'd like, I can possibly share the information with others. I'm mostly asking to talk with you for personal help. Thank you so much for sharing the information you've provided. Sincerely, Melissa

I began gathering the information for helping Melissa to discover that the Dutch lady’s Nano Silver Webinar video had been removed by YouTube, and simply could not believe it. The Webinar was presented in 2019 before Covid and there are no SARS-VAX references anywhere. This is among the best Nano Silver Webinars anywhere on the world-wide web, so I became desperate to find a copy of the video for restoring the link at https://www.terral03.com. Here is the Archive.org link:

https://web.archive.org/web/20231227053856/

Many clicks were used to finally pull up this page:

The big white “More options” page blocks our ability to play the video, or to access the related information. After some time, the realization dawned that using the Firefox browser provided the DownloadHelper option you see at the upper right. Then, miraculously, the Helper app showed the option to download. There was a glitch forcing me to pay $30 for an addon. Then refreshing the page allowed the file to be downloaded to my hard drive. The video intro was created and an email was sent to the Dutch lady’s email address:

Greetings:

Thank you for your dedicated work in helping others understand the benefits of nano minerals. My name is Terral Croft at https://www.terral03.com and I have been sharing one of your Nano Silver Webinar videos for years on my website and at https://terral.substack.com. https:// www.youtube.com/watch?v=IoxFckpUq44

I was assisting a supporter this morning and was sharing your video link to find that your video had been removed by YouTube. https://web.archive.org/web/20231227053856/

I ran over to Archive.org and managed to download a copy of your deleted video that is saved to my hard drive. I have already made an introduction clip explaining the situation to my supporters and want to upload your video and my clip to Rumble, Brighteon, and Bitchute, to ensure your video is uploaded to multiple locations. My intention is not to steal your work or anything like that. I will post links to you and your website in the description boxes and will then post a link to the restored Nano Silver Webinar on my website at https://www.terral03.com. I highly recommend that you back up all of your videos and upload them to Rumble, Brighteon, and/or Bitchute to ensure that your important work is preserved for helping others. Please Reply to this email with your permission to upload your video to my channels and send any information you would like to see included in the description boxes, and I will make the adjustments. Thank you again for your excellent work that helps many people in these dark times. Blessings, Terral Croft https://www.terral03.com https://terral.substack.com terral@terral03.com

