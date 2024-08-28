Many thanks to Dr. Deborah for sending in this article that mirrors my repeated warnings:

Official NASA documents reveal the agency has been preparing for decades to play a leading role in a mass extinction event in 2025 that will lead to the collapse of civilization and the depopulation of the majority of people on planet earth. Watch video: https://rumble.com/v5cm5ph-official-nasa-documents-confirm-plans-for-mass-extinction-event-in-2025.html

During a PowerPoint presentation, NASA’s Chief Scientist Dennis Bushnell outlined plans for a devastating series of inside job terror attacks and biological warfare on US soil against US citizens in 2025 as part of the plot to destroy civilization as we know it. Alarmingly, many of the details outlined in the NASA PowerPoint presentation have already occurred, indicating that the plans for the mass extinction event are well underway. Before we dive in, subscribe to the channel on Rumble, join the People’s Voice Locals community to be part of our incredible team. A PowerPoint presentation by Chief NASA Scientist Dennis Bushnell at the Langley Center in July 2001 detailed a plan to wage war on humanity and radically depopulate the planet… in the year 2025. According to the NASA presentation, the year 2025 will feature terrorist attacks in the United States, biological attacks, and an EMP or electromagnetic pulse. Critical infrastructure will be destroyed as part of the plan to bring civilization to its knees, and American citizens will be tortured on prime time news. Deborah Tavares has the details about this disturbing NASA presentation.

Continue: https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/official-nasa-documents-confirm-plans-for-mass-extinction-event-in-2025/

My Substack post on the Deborah Tavares presentation is here:

As you can see, Dr. Deborah is doing her best to wake up as many people as possible regarding the Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Threats that can be activated at any time. Read the NASA 2025 document here:

NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

US Navy Carriers are in the headlines!

Missing In Action! Despite 11 Aircraft Carriers, US Navy Left Without Any Carrier In The Pacific; Here’s Why

2 US aircraft carrier strike groups ordered to stay in Middle East with tensions high

Is the US Navy stretched to its limits? | On Balance

Fleet Tracker

Many analysts are concluding that the US Navy is heading for disaster:

The Aircraft Carrier Age Could End in Disaster for the U.S. Navy

The FBI continues issuing terror warnings, as the lettered agencies have been weaponized against us:

FBI Director Wray warned of terror threat posed by open border days before 8 ISIS suspects arrested across US

The SARS-VAX binary bioweapons carried inside of everyone will be activated by AI using a series of electromagnetic pulses. Chaos will transition to mayhem and then pandemonium, as Terror Cells are activated and the power is taken down with the internet, according to the NASA 2025 Plan. Everyone needs to be on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen. Identify threats, create contingencies, and execute those plans on time. Work with like-minded people doing everything to stay out of the way for as long as possible, until the Lord God reaches down and takes us home at our darkest hour.

==

Download a free Black Star Report Newsletter and subscribe to the Newsletter and Survival Group Programs using the links below (see How To Post):

2024 Black Star Report Newsletter Program ($25 per year): link

2024 Black Star Report Newsletter - Survival Group Program ($50 per year): link

2024 Mystery Report Newsletter ($25 per year): link

2024 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): link

Black Star Report and Survival Group Program subscribers receive access to all Black Star Report Newsletters using the Dropbox Folder Link provided in your Notification Email (no Dropbox account, usernames, or passwords required). Survival Group Program subscribers receive Threat Assessment Information (PDF) attached to you Notification Email (always sent by Terral within 24 hours) with the option of joining Survival Groups where available. You also receive the ePub version of The Mystery Explained as an attachment to your notification email for free.

Order your copy of The Mystery Explained at Amazon.com:

The Mystery Explained Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Terral-Croft/dp/1545620717

Or purchase an autographed-numbered-author’s hardcover copy here (USA only, international here), or at the website. Receive the PDF extended version of The Mystery Explained and 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation when ordering your Nano Silver at https://www.terral03.com or on Substack (here).

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com