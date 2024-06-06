Mike Adams Interviewed Dr. Murakami on mRNA replicating vaccines saying that the program will begin in Japan in October, 2024. I am drafting this post and amazed that nobody is making mention of the SARS-VAX binary bioweapon components that are already inside the bodies of the global population. Dr. Murakami continues making references to “self-replicating” vaccine components, which is part of the common Vax bioweapon narrative. Mike Adams seems concerned with the “spike protein payload,” when the Globalist Agenda includes using the binary bioweapons for transforming the human and animal populations into Borg, as part of their Transhumanism Agenda. The reality is that these SARS-VAX binary bioweapons are AI-assisted and activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses and that more than 99 percent of the global population is already infected and transfected. Here is the interview:

Bombshell interview with Dr. Murakami reveals global plan for self-replicating vaccines, exploiting Japanese population as human guinea pigs

Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/d08f1032-14d9-4ffc-93c5-0b45a389e802

Health Ranger Report, June 05, 2024

- Self-amplifying mRNA vaccines as bio weapons, suppressing DNA repair, and potential global catastrophe. (0:02)

- US nuclear retaliation plan and its implications for humanity. (5:59)

- Global depopulation agenda, survival strategies, and lawsuit against censorship. (13:19)

Mike Adams Follow Up video (06.05.2024):

Self-replicating mRNA "vaccine" depopulation bioweapons be deployed this October

Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/4065b872-9953-4f54-a224-07ba36dff28e

This information was also shared in Mike Adam’s Health Ranger video report (06.05.2024):

Brighteon Broadcast News, June 4, 2024 – State Dept now CONFISCATING PASSPORTS from American journalists

Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/cf14d2e5-b0fd-497d-8120-4010fcb720a6

Here is my comment that is awaiting approval:

@1:20:00: Mike Adams: "If we do not understand what is about to be released upon humanity, we could be destroyed by this."

Amen. The SARS and VAX "Binary" Bioweapons are AI-assisted and about to be activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses (Karen Kingston, Todd Callender and Jeffrey Prather have warned you).

https://terral.substack.com/p/karen-kingston-nanotechnology-will

Everyone reading these words has already been infected with the SARS binary bioweapons and you have been transfected by Vaxxers with the VAX components that are replicating inside your body as we speak.

https://rumble.com/v33wwuh-horrifying-discovery-in-unvaxxed-blood-dr.-ana-mihalcea.html

https://usawatchdog.com/cv19-bioweapon-vax-an-extinction-level-event-dr-ana-maria-mihalcea/

Dr. Ana has warned everyone that the VAX components have been found in Vaxxers and Non-Vaxxers and that we are looking at an extinction-level event!!!

https://terral.substack.com/p/nasa-future-strategic-issueswarfare

Deborah Tavares has warned everyone about the NASA Future Strategic Warfare 2025 plans to activate the binary bioweapons (Page 93) in combination with every US Navy Carrier being destroyed simultaneously.

https://terral.substack.com/p/are-you-and-your-family-prepared

https://terral.substack.com/p/the-stage-is-being-set-for-terror

Michael Yon has warned you about Terror Cell Activation Day that can happen at any moment.

https://terral.substack.com/p/everyone-is-transfected-with-sophisticated

Everyone is carrying around the SARS-VAX binary bioweapon components and the only way to neutralize these threats is to get on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen to stop bioweapon RNA-DNA replication/oxygen-enzyme activity and nanobot nanofilament replication.

https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store

Get yourself and your family on the regiment before it is too late. More information at https://www.terral03.com and https://terral.substack.com. terral@terral03.com

