Thank you to Bonnie for sending me this video link:

Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/0d202cee-d614-4668-93d3-1c9ad3adffb8

Corona Times News, August 02, 2024

Dr. Buttar RIP Warning about Marburg Payload in Covid Vaccines activation using 5G signal bursts.

—

Everyone walking around without protection from the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen has been infected with the sophisticated SARS “binary” bioweapons and transfected by Vaxxers with the Vax components. These bioweapons are AI-assisted and will be activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses, as Dr. Buttar explains in this video. Todd Callender and Jeffrey Prather have been warning everyone about this threat for some time now:

Todd Callender: Marburg will be activated in the Vaxxed via 5G, Quarantine camps & shots for the Unvaxxed (THE PRATHER POINT Video)

https://infiniteunknown.net/2024/05/28/todd-callender-marburg-will-be-activated-in-the-vaxxed-via-5g-quarantine-camps-shots-for-the-unvaxxed-video/

More from Todd:

Get more information from Karen Kingston here (Dr. Ana here):

Karen Kingston - Nanotechnology Will Be Used to Activate Pathogens In the COVID-19 Vaccines

The days will continue passing until the Terror Cells and Binary Bioweapons are activated, which everyone has been warned about in multiple Substack posts:

Deborah Tavares describes the coming threats as well as anyone:

NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

US Navy Carriers will come under attack and the Terror Cells will be activated along with the “binary” bioweapons, just like you see here on Page 93. Everyone is advised to get on and stay on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen (info) to inhibit bioweapon RNA-DNA replication/oxygen-enzyme activity and inhibit nanofilament (nanobot appendages, nylon-like fibers, hydrogel) replication. This transforms the SARS bioweapon into a secondary immune system (info) and severs the AI-nanobot communication connections allowing you to unplug from The Matrix (post).

==

