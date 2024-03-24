NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: Are You Ready for Terror Cell-Bioweapon Activation Day?
USA Inc Depopulation & You - Deborah Tavares & Trevor Coppola Conspiracy Con 2013
Thank you to Dr. Deborah for sending in this important information.
On Fri, Mar 22, 2024 at 10:53 PM Dr. Deborah wrote:
Hi Terral.
This is from 2013, but Deborah Tavares wanted to recirculate it back out.
You may want to link this with what you already have on your site :-)
USA Inc Depopulation & You - Deborah Tavares & Trevor Coppola Conspiracy Con 2013 (mailchi.mp)
https://rumble.com/v3r2cye-usa-inc-depopulation-and-you-deborah-tavares-and-trevor-coppola-conspiracy-.html
https://stopthecrime.net/wp/nasa-war-plan-document/
Iron Mountain - Blueprint for Tyranny: https://stopthecrime.net/wp/2023/07/16/iron-mountain-video-transcribed/
Watch video: https://odysee.com/@StopTheCrime:d/USA-Inc-NASA-War-Documents2013:8
Related PDF image: https://stopthecrime.net/wp/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/nasa20doc20flyer.jpg
US Aircraft Carriers are vulnerable to BRICS-China-Russia Carrier Killer Missile attacks as we speak.
—
The U.S. Navy's Aircraft Carrier Nightmare Has Just Begun
by Brandon J. Weichert, March 7, 2024
America's naval strategy, centered on aircraft carriers since World War II, is outdated in today's multi-threat environment. With China, Russia, and others developing effective countermeasures like hypersonic weapons and anti-ship missiles, U.S. aircraft carriers are becoming predictable and vulnerable targets.
Continue: https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/us-navys-aircraft-carrier-nightmare-has-just-begun-209915
—
The Hunga-Tonga event from January 15, 2022 was no volcanic eruption, but was a deliberate BRICS-China-Russia Carrier Killer Missile test.
Let us review the NASA strategy plan again from Page 93:
Page 93: NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)
The Plan is for the US Carriers to be attacked using Carrier Killer Missiles and Americans to be captured and tortured on Prime Time News. The “Terror” attacks are initiated using the Terror Cells that are already ready for deployment on Activation Day.
The SARS-VAX Binary Bioweapons are then activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses transforming chaos into mayhem and then pandemonium. The warning signs are everywhere and everyone has been warned to prepare repeatedly to the best of my God-given ability. Identify threats, create your contingencies, and execute those plans on time. Do everything to work with like-minded survivalists-preppers and be self sufficient doing everything to stay out of the way of the coming freight train. Blessings, Terral
==
Where is the real document?
We knew this all along but seeing the plan in black and white is stomach churning.