The Black Star is the invisible collapsed remnant remains of our Sun’s once larger binary twin that went supernova a long time ago. The Black Star is likely a slowly-rotating cousin of a magnetar-type neutron star that has had a planetary-like relationship with our Sun for millions of years returning to the inner solar system every 3600 years or so. My conclusions today are that the Black Star triggered the great flood in the Days of Noah and the earth changes in the Days of Noah and is returning now for the “prophet” of Acts 3:19-26 to cause the “destruction” that comes suddenly from Paul’s prophecies in 1Thes. 5:1-5.

God uses the Black Star to divide times from times having the nature of God and His wisdom being hidden very much in plain sight. Even if we focused an observatory-class telescope directly on the Black Star with perfect focus, microlensing (gravitational lensing effect) causes us to see the background stars in the distance. Dr. Jason Dean interviewed me on these related topics: February 1, 2024, February 12, 2024, February 26, 2024, April 29, 2024. Those among you willing to use these post and interview links will obtain information on the Black Star coming to terraform the planet and what you need to begin devising the best survival strategy possible.

You should realize that the Globalist Elite know very well that the Black Star is coming, which is why they are preparing their underground Ark cities (Tina Griffin interview). The PlanDemics are their command-control mechanisms and everyone has been infected and transfected with their sophisticated binary bioweapons (post). Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation Day (post, post, post) can happen at any time. You Are Being Played (post) and are plugged into The Matrix without knowing it! Take the red pill by getting on and staying on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen (How To) for neutralizing the related binary bioweapon threats.

Now that the immediate threats have been laid out, the bottom line regarding my deliberations with Mario is that his Black Star magnetic trigger location is within a few degrees of my projected location in the Scorpio Constellation:

As explained to Mario here:

“The Black Star has a binary star magnetic repulsion relationship (paper, paper) with the Black Star causing the Black Star to slow inbound orbital velocity reaching perihelion position. The data says that a Sun-Black Star magnetic dipole-monopole switch exists and has been tripped forcing the Black Star into a very slow circular orbit around the Sun, which I realize sounds crazy. However, the math counting the seconds between the 2021 China and 2022 Peru nearside quakes allowed me to predict the 7.6 Philippines quake the day of the event.”

Then, as explained here:

One Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star now locked in a magnetic monopole-gravitational orbit around the Sun has been determined to be “369 days, 3 hours, 39 minutes, 6 seconds.” Therefore, calculating the Earth-Sun-Black Star Backside-alignment Quake Event requires us to add this period to the recent backside quake date and time:

M 7.0 - 2024 Offshore Cape Mendocino, California Earthquake

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/nc75095651/region-info

https://www.timeanddate.com/date/dateadded.html?m1=12&d1=5&y1=2024&type=add&ay=&am=&aw=&ad=369&h1=18&i1=44&s1=21&ah=3&ai=39&as=6&rec=

From Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 6:44:21 pm

Added 369 days, 3 hours, 39 minutes, 6 seconds

Result: Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at 10:23:27 pm

==

Calculating the next Sun-Earth-Black Star Nearside-alignment Quake Event requires us to add the one orbit cycle time to the recent projected nearside quake date and time done earlier today here:

Terral adds on 07.17.2025 at 11:04 AM CT:

2026 Sun-Earth-Black Star Nearside-Alignment Projection date and time:

From Saturday, June 7, 2025 at 9:39:35 am (2025 nearside alignment day and time)

Added 369 days, 3 hours, 39 minutes, 6 seconds (One Earth orbit cycle relative to Black Star)

Result: Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 1:18:41 pm (13:18:41UTC)

https://www.timeanddate.com/date/dateadded.html?m1=06&d1=07&y1=2025&type=add&ay=&am=&aw=&ad=369&h1=09&i1=39&s1=35&ah=3&ai=39&as=6&rec=

These dates and times have been included on the Black Star Event Timeline (link) posted at https://www.terral03.com:

The backside quakes have been striking like clockwork on the day of the prediction for the last two years, while the nearside quakes have been a no show. These projected dates and time are baseline values depicting the center of event windows used for developing superior future predictive models. My hope is for my research to produce accurate predictions so that, perhaps, more attention will be brought to the Project Black Star Investigation so that, maybe, more people will wake up and prepare for what is coming to terraform the planet. Blessings, Terral

==

