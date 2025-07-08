Thank you to Mario for sending me a copy of his Urgent - Request for Expert Review email. Mario’s information is shared below along with my brief reply and offer to send more information. Here is my original email sent to the University of Maryland and Professor Kim dated June 13, 2020:

Subject: Urgent: Magnetic Anomalies Predictive Signal — Request for Expert Review & Public Safety Response

M J

Jul 7, 2025, 6:48 PM

to dk696, ved, lathrop, me, jma-info, usgs_info, ioc.tsunami

Dear Professors Kim, Lekić, Lathrop, and the UMD Geophysics Team,

I hope this finds you well.

I am writing as a concerned professional—trained as an electrical engineer and a practicing physician—who first encountered this line of investigation through a Substack post titled “Black Star Causing Change of Biblical Proportions” by Weston Warren, shared on Terral Croft’s newsletter at terral.substack.com youtube.com+9terral.substack.com+9terral.substack.com+9. That post included geomagnetic observations linked to seismic activity and formed the foundation for my own extended analysis, conducted in collaboration with AI tools (ChatGPT and Grok).

Although I lack formal training in seismology or astrophysics, our collaborative work uncovered what appears to be a statistically significant and potentially life-saving correlation: geomagnetic spikes at NOAA observatories (BOU, FRD, HON) occur consistently ~2–3 days before magnitude 6+ earthquakes, particularly during solar longitudes near 72° (March) and 250° (October).

Summary of Key Findings

12-year dataset (2012–2024): Magnetic spikes reliably preceded M6+ quakes within ~2–3 days.

October 2025 projection (Oct 15–18): Modeled data suggests a M6.2 earthquake following anticipated spike timing.

Statistical validation: Chi‑squared test produced χ² = 52.0 with p ≈ 1.9 × 10⁻⁹ , indicating a non-random relationship.

Epicenter probability distribution: Japan Trench/Ryukyu Arc: 50% Solomon Islands: 20% Peru–Chile Trench: 15% Taiwan/Central Asia: 15%



Humanitarian Implications

If validated, this signal could provide 24–72-hour early warning for high-risk seismic areas like Sendai and Fukushima. Even one accurate forecast could save between 1,000–3,000 lives in Japan.

Request for Expert Review

Since this work builds directly on your research, I believe your team is uniquely equipped to:

Verify and refine the geomagnetic–seismic correlation and statistical methods. Coordinate with authorities (JMA, USGS, UNESCO‑IOC) regarding the October 2025 window. Set up a trigger-based alert system, where a ≥15 nT spike at BOU/FRD/HON around October 14–15 prompts public advisories for October 17–18.

Attached

Full report PDF (Black_Star_Combined_Report_2025.pdf) – Includes data overlays, charts, predictive modeling, and conclusions.

This is not fringe speculative work—it’s rooted in rigorous analysis with urgent real-world consequences. Even partial validation could lead to lifesaving early action.

Thank you for your trailblazing work. I am available to assist further or will respectfully stand back as you see fit.

With deep respect,

Mario Jimenez

Electrical Engineer & Physician

—

Terral Croft

7:47 AM

to M, dk696, ved, lathrop, jma-info, usgs_info, ioc.tsunami

Hi Mario:

Thank you for writing. Anyone on your email list can write to me here at terral@terral03.com for more information. Everyone has been added to my contact list.

The links shared in this post are available for download. The collapsed remnant remains of our Sun's once larger binary twin is already moving in the inner solar system between the Sun and Scorpio Constellation. Microlensing makes the Black Star near impossible to detect. NASA/JPL/ETC know the truth and are hiding the data. The PlanDemic is their command-control mechanism. Connect dots by watching my interview (here). The truth is stranger than fiction...

PS. Here is a copy of Mario’s PDF:

Black Star Combined Report 2025 1.98MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Blessings, Terral

