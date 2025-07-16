Thank you to Mario for sending me his Magnetic Clues … paper that contains a mountain of very good information. The conditions of our correspondence for now include keeping the details confidential, but my reply to Mario’s email is shared below with one of his diagrams that shows his Black Star location is almost identical to mine. Here is my reply:

Re: Gratitude, Confirmation of Findings …

Terral Croft

6:53 AM (9 minutes ago) to M, Weston

Hi Mario (and Weston):

Thank you for writing. I am wondering if Weston and his people are corresponding with you. If not, they should be. For me, time is a valuable resource, and my research is shared freely with my followers/supporters. I am reluctant to invest time in projects where information cannot be shared. [Text and images have been added for this post]

On Mon, Jul 14, 2025 at 2:46 PM M wrote:

Hi Terral and Weston, I recently watched this interview, which coincides with much of what you talked about: . Have you watched it?

Yes. Catherine's interviews are shared regularly in my Black Star Update Report videos and in the newsletter. She sees many aspects of what is coming very well.

The video not only mentioned the preparations of the elites, bunkers, etc., but I was surprised to hear her mention breakthrough energy sources because I have also been following this technology.

Breakthrough energy sources have been developed over the last 100 years, but the Banksters (owners of the FED and central banks around the world) either buy and hide the technology, or they kill the people involved and their projects.

Unfortunately, highly suspicious "accidents" have happened to many of those who have been working on these technologies. For example, this poor engineer, who, according to reports I read on the internet, died in a fire caused by an air conditioner short circuit in South Korea while working on the mass production of magnetic generators depicted here:

Yes. StuNoodle [(Archived.txt version)] put together a paper listing hundreds of dead astronomers and researchers in related fields when Terral's Research Group was running in 2011-2013. The group came under AI attack and had to be disbanded [(related Substack post and Tina Griffin interview).]I read through your paper:

This is the image I want to share during today's update report showing Black Star location, which is a few degrees to the right (northern hemisphere) from the Black Star location from my research. The Black Star location is likely less than one degree below the ecliptic plane placing the core-remains of our Sun's once larger binary twin in the blind spot created by naturally forming dust-debris focused on the plane.

One missing link in your research appears related to Sun-Black Star magnetic portal connection networks where the Sun and Black Star represent the central hub and magnetic portal connections to the planets comprise the spokes of two interacting wheels.

Migrating Sun-Black Star-planet locations and proximities play key roles determining if planets and their moons behave as resistors, capacitors, inductors, etc. part of a constantly changing/evolving series of relationships. For example: Jupiter played a key role in triggering dramatic earth changes leading up to the 2018 Sun-Earth-Black Star alignment that coincided with the 6.9 Hawaii Quake. [Watch this video for more info]

The Week the Earth Stood Still: https://rumble.com/v1xv550-the-week-the-earth-stood-still-02.19.2019-banned-by-youtube-november-29-202.html

Nearside alignment quake magnitudes were larger in previous years (8.8 Chile, Feb. 27, 2010, 9.1 Fukushima, March 11, 2011) to decrease in magnitude with nearing Black Star-Jupiter proximity and Earth tectonic-crust flexibility. Black Star - Jupiter proximity increased in the following years causing larger-mag quakes to return. The bottom line here is that the primary forces at work appear to be more electromagnetic than gravitational.

Next: The seismic-magnetic trigger you have identified should be analyzed through a Black Star - Superplume-relationship lens. [See related videos]

Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Phenomenon: https://www.brighteon.com/c30c7f1b-31eb-4f9a-be09-43adc2fc5967

Superplume growing OUT OF CONTROL VIDEO: https://www.brighteon.com/3227abd3-6653-40ff-8c4a-812e32981ee1

The Superplume growing out of control in the Earth Mantle Transition Zone is filled with magnetite that has changed Earth's magnetic center by enlarging into the Atlantic Ocean to now fill the entire zone. The deep harmonic tremor quakes (Fiji-Indonesia north to Russia) cause magma-wave action that raises the horn formations to trigger 5, 6, and 7-mag quakes through the Superplume-growing process.

Anomalies detected in my predictive modeling have identified the Superplume as the culprit, which means you will likely see those patterns too. There is a pattern of two big quakes at the backside alignment, then a pause, then three big quakes, then another pause, and then two big quakes creating a 7-big quake series (up to 10 for 2015) from 2014 - 2018.

This pattern was caused by Superplume magma-wave action under Black Star electromagnetic stimulus. [The 7.9 and 7.5 Papua, New Guinea quakes (2017, 2018) initiated a 24-week period with no 7+mag quakes at all. Each of these quake epicenter locations represent a migrating Superplume magma horn formation migrating west and then east according to expansion of Superplume buoyancy-barrier corridors 2 and 4 (from my research)].

Then, my research identified that the Sun and Black Star have a binary star magnetic repulsion relationship (Science paper) that includes activation of a dipole-monopole magnetic switch being tripped at a key point in the Black Star orbit cycle. This marks the time that the Black Star becomes locked in a circular orbit with a slow and constant orbital velocity, which is happening right now.

Lastly (there is a ton of research): You may want to check the CERN Collider Project Test and Maintenance schedules (links) that if memory serves focus on March and October. I believed for years that their activity schedule matched Black Star alignments deliberately, but that was just a theory from observation.

PS. I intend on sharing the info in this email with my supporters (first names only, no email address for you) that includes this one diagram from your paper that will remain hidden until you give me permission to share. When that time comes, then please send me an edited version that can be shared as a PDF on Substack. Thank you again for writing, with,

Blessings, Terral

