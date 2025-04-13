Many thanks to Brenda for sharing a link to the Greg Hunter - Weston Warren article and interview. My email to Weston Warren and Greg Hunter is below.

Watch video: https://rumble.com/v6rzhu5-black-star-causing-change-of-biblical-proportions-westin-warren.html

Black Star Causing Change of Biblical Proportions – Weston Warren

By Greg Hunter On April 12, 2025 In Political Analysis 19 Comments Scientist and inventor Weston Warren is back with a warning about an event that only happens about every 4,100 to 4,300 years. It’s a Biblical event that can cause global calamities such as the Great Flood of Noah’s day. Scientists call what is flying close to Earth the Black Star. The Black Star will not hit the Earth, but it brings with it electromagnetic power that can affect the iron and nickel molten core, reshape continents and threaten all life on the planet. Warren explains, “Most likely this is what caused the flood of Noah’s day, this inbound electromagnetic anomaly. It will eventually exit out of our solar system and will be jettisoned out between Earth and Mars sometime in early 2028.” 2026 looks like it will also be a bad year as the Earth moves closer to the Black Star while Mars, Venus and Mercury will be on the other side of the Sun. It is a similar setup in early 2028. Meanwhile, the Earth has to deal with increasingly violent weather and geological events like earthquakes and volcanos. Weston says, “These magma plumes . . . have swelled and are filling the interior of the planet. They are pushing up against the continental tectonic plates and displacing them. . . . There are volcanos erupting right now. There are over 45 continuous eruptions as we speak, right now. There are 170 active volcanos in the United States and its territories, and there are over 1,300 active volcanos worldwide.” Look for extreme weather events to continue to happen such as flooding, high winds and very large hail. Weston says, “Winds will continue to increase all over the planet. This applies everywhere, but in the United States, we will have greater and greater winds. There will be 30, 40 and 50 mile per hour winds. . . . I am talking 30, 40 and 50 mile per hour winds that last for weeks and weeks and weeks. It will affect airflight, especially small aircraft. . . . Farmers are going to have a very difficult time planting because the winds won’t stop. With that, you will have property damage in commercial and residential. You will have roofs being compromised, trees, powerlines and hail stones will continue to get larger and larger and larger. At the crescendo, hail stones will be larger than soccer balls. Then you get into Biblical territory. When the Bible is talking about Earth changes, pestilence, famine and earthquakes in one place after another, there will be tsunamis, hurricanes and tornados. These are descriptions of Earth under stress and being transformed. It is all due to this second anomaly (Black Star) that has entered our solar system.”

Continue: https://usawatchdog.com/black-star-causing-change-of-biblical-proportions-weston-warren/

Terral writes to Weston Warren (w3warren65@gmail.com) and Greg Hunter (greghunter@gmail.com) on April 13, 2025:

I am watching your Greg Hunter Interview here:

https://rumble.com/v6rzhu5-black-star-causing-change-of-biblical-proportions-westin-warren.html

My Project Black Star Investigation began in January 2011 when the Elenin Comet Psyop uncovered a seismic pattern that continues today. There are many amazing facts that once brought to your attention will help you and your research group to connect more of the dots about Black Star features and characteristics. Ahh, I am at the 15:30 mark in your interview and you are talking about the Black Star - Earth magnetic portal connection that you surmised made connection in 2004. December 26, 2004 is the day that Earth passed between the Sun and Black Star to trigger Indian Ocean Quake/Tsunami (Wiki). You will find many big quake events predicted in advance on the Black Star Event Timeline posted at https://www.terral03.com.

You have two PDF files attached that contain letters to Tim Stern and Doyeon Kim with important information that I believe you will find helpful. You also have Word.doc copies of Seismic Chart data going back to 2014 charted in Earth Orbit Cycles relative to the Black Star currently positioned between the Sun and Scorpio Constellation.

The 7.0 California Quake Is the 2024 Earth-Sun-Black Star Backside-alignment Event

https://terral.substack.com/p/the-70-california-quake-is-the-2024

My research has been predicting big quake events at the Earth-Sun-Black Star alignments for more than a decade. Look at the data in the Substack post to realize the Black Star is now locked in a magnetic monopole-gravitational orbit with nearest Black Star-Earth proximity scheduled for June 07, 2025 at 09.39.35 UTC to within 20 minutes or so. Are you aware of the Magnetopause Reversal Event from March 12-13, 2012 and the corresponding Mystery Mars Plume phenomenon that mystifies scientists to this day?

Mystery Mars Dust Event: https://www.nature.com/news/martian-mystery-cloud-defies-explanation-1.16924

The Black Star is the culprit for sure.

A GIF copy of the magnetopause simulation data is attached to this email. Do you know that Earth had only one 5+mag quake moving through a seven-day USGS reporting period in 2018? Do you know that Earth passed through 24 consecutive weeks without a 7-mag quake for two years in a row? The Black Star and Superplume are the culprits. Please go through the related information and hit the Reply button for this email if you want more information. There is a mountain of information to share if anybody is interested.

Sincerely,

Terral Croft

https://www.terral03.com

https://terral.substack.com

terral@terral03.com

Attachments:

Univ Of Maryland Doyeon Kim 06 871KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Tim Stern Geologist Astrophysicist Group Message 06 155KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2014 198KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2016 213KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2018 689KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2020 199KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2022 183KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2023 89.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

==

weston warren

4/13/2025 10:04 AM (32 minutes ago) to me, greghunter Fantastic. Thank you very much. I will pass this on. I also would like to contact you if possible for any thoughts you might have if you are willing or can share.

I do not want to cause any trouble if you need to protect your information.

Weston

Terral Croft

10:31 AM (5 minutes ago) to weston

Hi Weston:

Thank you for writing. I am watching your interview with great interest. You have likely run across some of my work based upon the keywords used in your interview. There is no trouble, brother. I share all of my information with everyone on Substack for free. There are some missing components in some of your statements, or so it seems, but this is the first interview that I have seen from you. Would you like to speak on the phone? My number must be kept private. :0) Give me a call.

Yes. I am here in the Ozarks. I am at 30 minutes into your interview.

Blessings, Terral

XXX XXX-XXXX

==

Everyone subscribing to terral.substack.com receives a 2025 Mystery Report Newsletter Subscription for free (How To Access, Free Newsletter), which gives you access to all the Mystery Report Newsletters going back to 2019. You also receive a free copy of The Mystery Explained (ePub version, available at Amazon) attached to your Dropbox Folder Link notification email.

—

Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03

Terral’s Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/Terral03

Terral’s Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/518jnhUhTACd/

Terral's Mystery YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA

Follow on X: https://x.com/Terral03

TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@Terral03dotcom

—

Download a free Black Star Report Newsletter and subscribe to the Newsletter and Survival Group Programs using the links below (see How To Post):

2025 Black Star Report Newsletter Program ($25 per year): link

2025 Black Star Report Newsletter - Survival Group Program ($50 per year): link

2025 Mystery Report Newsletter ($25 per year): link

2025 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): link

Black Star Report and Survival Group Program subscribers receive access to all Black Star Report Newsletters using the Dropbox Folder Link provided in your Notification Email (no Dropbox account, usernames, or passwords required). Survival Group Program subscribers receive Threat Assessment Information (PDF) attached to you Notification Email (always sent by Terral within 24 hours) with the option of joining Survival Groups where available. You also receive the ePub version of The Mystery Explained as an attachment to your notification email for free.

Order your copy of The Mystery Explained at Amazon.com:

The Mystery Explained Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Terral-Croft/dp/1545620717

Or purchase an autographed-numbered-author’s hardcover copy here (USA only, international here), or at the website. Receive the PDF extended version of The Mystery Explained and 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation when ordering your Nano Silver at https://www.terral03.com, or at Substack (here).

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com