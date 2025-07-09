Many thanks to Mario for taking the time to correspond with me on the Black Star topics. Our messages below are continued from our original exchange:

Thank you again for your decades of work on this issue. Your courage in publishing this information openly has made possible an analysis that may one day help prevent tragedy.

We’ve compiled a full technical report (attached in our outreach to geophysics researchers at the University of Maryland and others), and we’ve strongly encouraged peer review and further validation of the phenomenon you’ve been tracking for years. Our aim is not to draw conclusions about the full scope of the Black Star hypothesis — only to present the pattern of pre-quake magnetic spikes and highlight the public safety implications if they continue.

Your work served as the catalyst for a deeper investigation I undertook — assisted by AI models (ChatGPT and Grok) — which expanded upon your original findings regarding geomagnetic anomalies preceding seismic events. Using your shared datasets and earthquake timing references, we conducted a statistical analysis across multiple years and observatory locations. The results suggest a recurring and statistically significant pattern, with the potential to save lives if used for timely forecasting.

Thank you very much for your kind response and for confirming that I and others on the list have been added to your contact network. I truly appreciate the openness you've shown in sharing your research and data, especially the detailed post on Substack and the linked materials.

Thank you for writing and for your kind words. Please allow me to offer some information that may inspire more thought on your magnetic spike claims and conclusions, which may prove helpful, or not. The March-October assessments in your work are actually near-side and backside alignment quake events apparently triggered more by electromagnetic forces than gravitational influences.

Superplume Article: https://www.livescience.com/55285-mysterious-blobs-in-earths-mantle.html

The Superplume growing out of control in the earth mantle transition zone has also played an important role in the Black Star-influenced seismic pattern that includes large spans of time without any 7+mag quakes at all. Earth has passed through 24 consecutive weeks with no 7-mag quakes with each period beginning with a 7+mag quake striking near New Guinea (2017, 2018).

Earth then passed through 199 days in 2019 with just two of the 7-mag quakes with the second one striking as predicted to the day (In) at the Earth-Sun-Black Star backside alignment.

These strange anomalies appear in the seismic charts due to the Superplume enlarging from an infant state with tight buoyancy-barrier corridors that caused magma-wave rebound sequences. The magma waves coursing through the Superplume returned to the center of the Origination Zone (Indonesia-Fiji, from my research) to trigger the large-mag New Guinea quakes that neutralized the magma-driven energy to begin the cycles all over again. Superplume sudden expansion from making the Hawaii mantle plume connection (April-May, 2018) created inner-earth environmental conditions leading to the Week the Earth Stood Still (my video).

That is the USGS reporting period when we see only one quake event of 5-magnitude or greater (one in China), which is statistically impossible under usual circumstances. My conclusion is that the majority of 5-mag quakes triggered over the last decade or so were triggered by Superplume horn formations rising due to inner-plume magma-wave action, which were neutralized to just one in Week 15 of 2018 just four weeks after the Hawaii mantle plume connection was made to the Superplume. Therefore, this is just one example of how the Black Star - Superplume electromagnetic relationship has been driving the global tectonic-volcanic dynamic for at least the last two decades. Next: Follow the math presented in this post:

The Black Star has a binary star magnetic repulsion relationship (paper, paper) with the Black Star causing the Black Star to slow inbound orbital velocity reaching perihelion position. The data says that a Sun-Black Star magnetic dipole-monopole switch exists and has been tripped forcing the Black Star into a very slow circular orbit around the Sun, which I realize sounds crazy. However, the math counting the seconds between the 2021 China and 2022 Peru nearside quakes allowed me to predict the 7.6 Philippines quake the day of the event. Then, unfortunately, the 2024 and 2025 orbit cycles produced no nearside-alignment quake at all, which is uncommon for the investigation, but apparently the nature of the beast.

The bottom line here relative to your work is that the Black Star-Superplume quake-event triggers are more electromagnetic than gravitations. Check out the related info on the 7.6 Philippines quake to realize a large hole was punched through the Sun like a large crevice as cut into the earth at the epicenter location in the Philippines. However, predicting the time of the events is like knowing when electricity is going to strike between two wires being moved in near proximity, which can happen earlier or later than expected depending on a range of factors. Then, lastly:

Mystery Mars Dust Event: https://www.nature.com/news/martian-mystery-cloud-defies-explanation-1.16924

There is a connection between the magnetopause reversal event from March 12-13, 2012 and this mysterious Mars plume formation that scientists cannot explain.

The keyframes below were deleted from the servers by the DHS as unfit for public dissemination. Note the bow shock on the nighttime side of the planet that is obviously impossible. The Earth would pass between the Sun and Black Star a week later on March 20, 2012. These events were caused by Earth-Sun-Black Star magnetic portal connection convergence and portal-to-portal cross firing that created highly-charged ionic clouds compressed and directed through Mars and the Earth to trigger these events. Maybe you can present this information to the right people to help them see the Light and realize that we have a celestial interloper moving in the inner solar system and we need to prepare while there is still time. All for now. Blessings, Terral