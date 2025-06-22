Thank you to Karen for the heads up. The link to the Hunter-Warren April 13, 2025 interview is here. Use this link for more information that includes email communications, seismic chart downloads, and more.

Black Star Intensifying Volcanos, Earthquakes & Extreme Weather – Weston Warren

Scientist and inventor Weston Warren is back with a warning about the so-called Black Star or electromagnetic anomaly that has entered our solar system. It’s slow moving, and it’s an event that only happens about every 4,100 to 4,300 years. Warren says it will get close to earth but will not hit Earth. Still, this Black Star will cause Earth changing damage. Black Star throws off electromagnetic power that can affect the iron and nickel molten core of the planet, reshape continents and threaten all life on the planet. Right now, we are seeing increased volcanic activity in places like Indonesia, Italy, the western US and Hawaii. Warren says there is no doubt the Black Star is creating intensifying volcanos, earthquakes and extreme weather all over the world. Warren says, “There are over 1,500 volcanos, and 64 are active as we speak. That’s 30 more volcanos since our last interview 2 months ago. . .. The eastern part of Africa is splitting away. There are all kinds of earthquakes in the Mediterranean. There are earthquakes in the middle of the Atlantic, thousands of feet below the surface. There are all kinds of earthquakes up and down the coast of the western US and South America. This is all live, and you are not hearing about it in the news. This information is being kept from the world’s population. The Earth is testifying. . .. This is intensifying, and it is not dying down.”

Warren points out the recent news revealed by Catherine Austin Fitts with Tucker Carlson about at least $21 trillion already spent on secret underground bunkers for a “near-extinction level event.” Warren says the elite know full well about the Black Star and the destruction it will bring. Warren says, “Near-extinction level events, yes, and our understanding is there will be those that survive this event, but if it is the worst-case scenario, you are talking less than 20% survive. That is close to an Earth extinction event. I don’t know the exact date . . . we have points of concern for early 2026 and early 2028.” This will be when the Earth will be at the closest proximity to the Black Star during Earth’s orbit around the sun.

Warren says, if you don’t believe in the Black Star—you will. Warren predicts, “Earth events will intensify. We are already seeing it. . .. The information is on the internet. There is an increase of earthquakes, tsunamis, larger hailstones, high wind events and volcanic eruptions where they are having to cancel or reroute flights. It’s going to get worse, and worse and worse to where it is undeniable. Even someone who has not heard this interview will be wondering what is going on? This will affect farming, the ability to plant seeds and have regular rain in the spring. Harvesting row crops will be interrupted. What is that going to do to famine and cost of food. It will be like Biblical proportions, and we are heading towards that. . .. We are three to five years away and not 10 to 20 years away. Our data shows a parabolic rise like a hocky stick. You start out slow, and then it exponentially goes up. We are at that straight up hockey stick where we are going to see more and more drastic weather earthquake events and volcanic events.”