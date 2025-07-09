Thank you again to Mario for taking the time to share more information on his Magnetic Spike Pattern topic. This post is a continuation of our exchange from this post that has a link to the original post.

M J

Jul 8, 2025, 5:50 PM

to me, dk696, ved, lathrop, jma-info, usgs_info, ioc.tsunami

Dear Terral,

Thank you again for your thoughtful and detailed reply. I greatly appreciate your time and the wealth of research you've shared, especially regarding the electromagnetic and Superplume-driven mechanisms you’ve tracked over the past two decades. Your investigative work helped spark this entire project, and I remain grateful for the clarity and depth you've brought to the discussion.

As I continue analyzing the data and comparing it to prior publications and observatory readings, I wanted to share several key points that I believe are especially important from a public safety and scientific perspective.

Statistical Signal Is Not Random

In the analysis presented before, we conducted a chi-squared test across nearly a decade of earthquake and geomagnetic spike data. The result:

Chi-squared statistic (χ²) = 52.00

P-value = 1.86 × 10⁻⁹

Conclusion: The timing delays between magnetic spikes and seismic events are statistically significant and highly unlikely to be due to random chance.

This suggests a true underlying mechanism that is producing consistent results — not noise, not coincidence.

Consistency with Other Peer-Reviewed Studies

Importantly, this pattern does not stand alone. Independent research confirms similar correlations:

Rabeh et al. (2014) found very strong cross-correlation coefficients (PCC ≈ 0.81–0.94) between short-term geomagnetic “jerks” and seismic activity.

Riabova (2018) concluded that geomagnetic impulses often precede measurable disturbances in the seismic background, and emphasized a “significant correlation between the amplitude of the geomagnetic impulse and the amplitude of the induced variations of the seismic background.”

These external studies strongly reinforce the spike–quake pattern we’ve observed — further supporting your original hypothesis and this project’s conclusions.

Public Safety Implication

If we know that certain types of magnetic anomalies regularly precede major seismic events — especially around solar longitudes near 72° (March) and 250° (October) — then waiting for perfect proof is a luxury we may not be able to afford.

Even basic alerts to institutions like JMA, USGS, or IOC-UNESCO during known windows (e.g., after a ≥15nT spike) could help improve preparedness in high-risk zones.

What I’m Hoping to Accomplish

Because I am not a seismologist and do not have institutional ties to JMA or USGS, I’m asking for your advice or help with the next steps. Specifically:

1. Are there contacts you trust within JMA, USGS, or IOC who might be open to reviewing these findings?

2. Could you help suggest an informal route of sharing these results with seismology researchers or planetary geodynamics experts who may find value in further validation?

If nothing else, we owe it to those in vulnerable areas — Japan, Solomon Islands, Chile, Taiwan — to at least share what we’ve found and give them the option to act.

Terral, I truly respect your contributions, and I believe this synthesis builds directly on your decades of hard work. Your public work is what made this possible. And thanks to the help of AI tools like ChatGPT and Grok, I’ve been able to visualize and quantify the patterns you’ve long described.

Please let me know if you’d be willing to help open doors to the right scientific or civil authorities — or offer suggestions on how best to proceed.

With sincere appreciation,

Mario

—

Terral Croft

9:07 AM

to M, dk696, ved, lathrop, jma-info, usgs_info, ioc.tsunami

Hi Mario:

Thank you for writing and for your explanations. Today is by far my busiest work day of the week, but I wanted to send you some comments. You appear to be onto something in your research analyzing " timing delays between magnetic spikes and seismic events" using the seismic data. From what I can see, your focus is on seeking expert review for the purpose of setting up public safety initiatives to help save lives. You have identified "vulnerable areas — Japan, Solomon Islands, Chile, Taiwan..." as likely big-quake epicenter locations as potential candidates to receive your warning information. Analysis of the historical data in combination with the current seismic patterns says that the threats we face are "global" and the message should be sent to the entire world. We are living inside a 2012-Deep Impact-Contagion Movie that is real. God's Word says the "destruction" will come "suddenly" like the birth pangs (seismic pattern) of a woman (Earth) with child (Body of Christ). 1Thes. 5:1-5. And, at a time when the world is clamoring for "Peace and Safety!" like we are seeing right now.

Binary Star Magnetic Repulsion: https://www.iflscience.com/space/massive-magnetic-stars/

The problem is that the Black Star has a magnetic polarity conflict with our Sun and the Earth. Black Star-Earth near proximity means the north pole is repelled to tip our planet over causing ocean waters to crawl up and down the Rocky Mountains and Appalachian Mountains several times wiping out more than 90 percent of the global population.

Superplume Article: https://www.livescience.com/55285-mysterious-blobs-in-earths-mantle.html

The horn formations top the Superplume are cut off rapidly as our planet tips over during multiple Black Star-induced geological pole shifts! Massive crustal displacement takes place that reshapes the global landscape, which has happened countless times in the past.

The big quakes triggered by the Black Star at the alignments are only the warning signs pointing to a series of catastrophic events that the Global Elite of this world are doing everything to hide from the Sheeple. The Elite Plan is to run into their underground cities leaving the Sheeple to perish on the surface. The Global Bankster Cartel and their Council on Foreign Relations-Trilateral Commission-Bilderberg cohorts have infiltrated every major institution on the planet and their operatives stand ready to discredit anything we do to inform the Sheeple about what is coming.

Then, the SARS-VAX-H5N1-Etc. PlandDemics represent the Globalist Elite command-control mechanism over the global population. Everyone reading these words is infected by the SARS-VAX binary bioweapons that are AI-assisted to be activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses (post, Activation Day). Even if the totality of the people receiving this information was able to comprehend the scope of these threats along with their combined institutions, informing the entire world of your findings would make you appear like crazy people (like me). The truth is far stranger than fiction by design. The only reason AI allows me to continue walking around is because almost nobody believes me, and my testimony is used to desensitize anyone taking the time to listen.

I am available to help anyone wake up about what is coming from space to terraform the planet if anybody is interested. Much of what I have to share is presented in posts at Terral.Substack.com. Thank you again for taking the time,

Blessings, Terral

==

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com