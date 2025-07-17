Many thanks to Mario and Weston for their correspondence. Below is an edited version of our conversation.

Terral Croft

7:17 AM (2 minutes ago) to M, Weston

Hi Mario (and Weston):

Thank you for writing. You wrote:

On Wed, Jul 16, 2025 at 10:28 PM M wrote:

Hi Terral and Weston, Thank you both from the bottom of my heart for the hours of hard work you have dedicated to studying this phenomenon and warning humanity about what’s coming. My goal with the reports was to confirm or refute your hypothesis about the black star. To that end, I worked with various AI systems to collect data from ground and satellite stations to first verify the presence of the magnetic signal and then triangulate its source. Among the AIs I tested, ChatGPT was the most helpful. Initially, it indicated that it could retrieve and analyze data from the stations to pinpoint the source of the magnetic signal. Everything was progressing well until today, when it informed me that it was never able to perform these tasks and that the data it provided was simulated. My guess is that someone got a hold of what I was doing and altered its neural weights to disable the functionality I was relying on. As a result, I’m back to square one and can no longer vouch for the reports ChatGPT produced. Given this setback, I would greatly appreciate your help, if you feel God is guiding you to assist.

First, if you feel so inclined, then a good idea might be for you to run your accumulated data through multiple AI's to duplicate your original results. Your first data run in my view should be utilized as baseline results using uncorrupted AI modeling. The first order of business would be to find out if other AI's behave like uncorrupted ChatGPT, or if they show signs of also being corrupted. Of 88 possible constellations, your calculations position the Black Star very near my location after tracking the Black Star using the earth changes from the Leo Constellation into Scorpio today since January 2011.

The Earth passed between the Sun and Black Star within 20 minutes or so of this time displayed on the Black Star Event Timeline (link).

My methods place the Black Star just left in the orbit diagram from your location:

Therefore, you have reproduced almost the same Black Star position as my research. Here is the short of the long:

Carefully analyze the time differentials in my post to realize the Black Star is now locked into a slow-moving circular orbit around the Sun. My result is:

Result: 369 days, 14 hours, 19 minutes and 2 seconds, or 31,933,142 seconds

We add this time to our recent backside-alignment quake time to see our result:

M 7.0 - 2024 Offshore Cape Mendocino, California Earthquake

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/nc75095651/region-info

https://www.timeanddate.com/date/dateadded.html?m1=12&d1=5&y1=2024&type=add&ay=&am=&aw=&ad=369&h1=18&i1=44&s1=21&ah=3&ai=39&as=6&rec=

From Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 6:44:21 pm

Added 369 days, 3 hours, 39 minutes, 6 seconds

Result: Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at 10:23:27 pm

The Black Star is projected to pass behind the Sun relative to the Black Star at this time, which allows for Black Star leftward movement in the Scorpio Constellation at this constant orbital velocity. My calculations for the recent backside alignment provided the correct time of the big quake event to within 20 minutes. This date and time become the center of our Earth-Sun-Black Star backside-alignment event window.

==

Terral adds on 07.17.2025 at 11:04 AM CT:

2026 Sun-Earth-Black Star Nearside-Alignment Projection date and time:

From Saturday, June 7, 2025 at 9:39:35 am (2025 nearside alignment day and time)

Added 369 days, 3 hours, 39 minutes, 6 seconds (One Earth orbit cycle relative to Black Star)

Result: Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 1:18:41 pm (13:18:41UTC)

https://www.timeanddate.com/date/dateadded.html?m1=06&d1=07&y1=2025&type=add&ay=&am=&aw=&ad=369&h1=09&i1=39&s1=35&ah=3&ai=39&as=6&rec=

==

To start, I’d like to know if the results I obtained align with your findings and, if so, where I can look for information to prepare for what’s coming.

Yes. Again, your results match my Black Star position conclusions very closely and far too close to be a coincidence in my view. Since you were able to duplicate my conclusions, we should suspect that others using highly sophisticated means are also able to identify Black Star position at the very least relative to the Sun in the Scorpio Constellation. The bad news is that Super-AI and the Globalist Elite AI serves know that you also know Black Star location.

The good news is that almost nobody believes a word I say about the Black Star, the 911 Inside Job, God's wisdom using God's three witnesses of spirit, blood, and water, or much of anything else. :0) The witness that nobody believes is a threat to nobody. In fact, AI then capitalizes on the opportunity to desensitize the Sheeple using our testimony to ensure they never wake up and prepare. We become unwilling assets that AI and the Globalist Elite use to achieve their objectives. Therefore, your next course of action depends upon your objectives. You realize that Weston Warren just responded to us with his message about going off the radar.

On Wed, Jul 16, 2025, 12:49 PM Weston wrote:

We are not a public research group. I am working on a different assignment now in our off grid community. I do not do many interviews and am stopping all interviews by the end of this year. I am sure your work will continue and you will sound the alarm as I did for many many years. I can stay in touch but just wanted to let you guys know I am going off the radar soon. Weston

Dr. Deborah who has been working with me for years and years has deleted her Substack page and is doing the same thing. My workweek has been shortened allowing more time to prepare for what is coming. Dr. Deborah and I fully realize that our voices are becoming dimmer by the day with our ability to help others wake up and prepare. I would imagine that Weston is drawing the same conclusions. The bottom line here is that the combination of Black Star and weaponized SARS-VAX bioweapon influences (You Are Being Played, Everyone Should Be on the Regimen!) are preparing the herd for slaughter on a wide and paved road to destruction.

I hope that one day in the not-too-distant future, I may have the honor of meeting you both in person. May God grant us the wisdom and courage to do His will. God bless you both. Sincerely yours, Your brother in Christ

Both Weston and I are developing our survival strategy in the Ozarks in the central US, which is the best safe zone location in the world. I prefer the Arkansas side of the Ozarks while he is on the Missouri side. The first step is to subscribe to the Black Star Report Newsletter - Survival Group Program for just $50 per year. Your Threat Assessment Info.PDF is attached to the notification email with an ePub copy of my book The Mystery Explained. Those unable to prepare physically are encouraged to prepare spiritually using The Mystery Explained as a manual-helper for seeing God's wisdom hidden very much in plain sight.

Thank you again for writing and for your correspondence and fellowship. Does that mean you will send me an edited version of your paper for sharing with my supporters? :0) An edited version (first names only) will be shared at Substack and you and Weston will receive a link.

Blessings, Terral

2025 Black Star Report Newsletter ($25 per year): https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=ACMF56KS3U462

2025 Black Star Report Newsletter + Survival Group Program ($50 per year): https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=4N6VTD2VWNU2Q

2025 Mystery Report Newsletter ($25 per year): https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=UHFH4CY5DJE3C

2025 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=QFSN6CU5N34FE

How to Access Newsletters: https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-access-terral03com-black-star

==

Everyone subscribing to terral.substack.com receives a 2025 Mystery Report Newsletter Subscription for free (How To Access, Free Newsletter), which gives you access to all the Mystery Report Newsletters going back to 2019. You also receive a free copy of The Mystery Explained (ePub version, available at Amazon) attached to your Dropbox Folder Link notification email.

—

Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03

Terral’s Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/Terral03

Terral’s Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/518jnhUhTACd/

Terral's Mystery YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA

Follow on X: https://x.com/Terral03

TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@Terral03dotcom

—

Download a free Black Star Report Newsletter and subscribe to the Newsletter and Survival Group Programs using the links below (see How To Post):

2025 Black Star Report Newsletter Program ($25 per year): link

2025 Black Star Report Newsletter - Survival Group Program ($50 per year): link

2025 Mystery Report Newsletter ($25 per year): link

2025 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): link

Black Star Report and Survival Group Program subscribers receive access to all Black Star Report Newsletters using the Dropbox Folder Link provided in your Notification Email (no Dropbox account, usernames, or passwords required). Survival Group Program subscribers receive Threat Assessment Information (PDF) attached to you Notification Email (always sent by Terral within 24 hours) with the option of joining Survival Groups where available. You also receive the ePub version of The Mystery Explained as an attachment to your notification email for free.

Order your copy of The Mystery Explained at Amazon.com:

The Mystery Explained Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Terral-Croft/dp/1545620717

Or purchase an autographed-numbered-author’s hardcover copy here (USA only, international here), or at the website. Receive the PDF extended version of The Mystery Explained and 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation when ordering your Nano Silver at https://www.terral03.com, or at Substack (here).

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com