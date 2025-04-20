Thank you to Brenda for the heads up. I highly recommend that everyone watch the Greg Hunter - Tom Haviland interview to understand more about what is happening inside the bodies of many people not on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen. Tom is conflating the fibrous clots and prion topics, but provides good information throughout the interview. Tom speculates that the clots are caused by the spike protein and/or by the VAX. See my related post:

These fibers are Hydra/silicon-based hybrid lifeforms (see “Dr. Madej Exposing Hydra Vulgarus in Shots …” post, and “My Comments to Dr. Ana Mihalcea”) that is one of many VAX components allowing AI to communicate more efficiently with nanobots and carbon-based lifeforms. A these microscopic components replicate uncontrollably in a percentage of the population, which like Morgellons Disease (See “Terral Writes to TargetedJustice.com, and “Morgellons Bioweapon Healing Support” is akin to cancer for silicon-based lifeforms. Everyone Is Infected and Transfected (post)! The bottom line here is that we protect ourselves and our families by staying on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen. How To (post). You Are Being Played (post) and Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation Day (post) can happen at any moment.

Please share this post link with others so that together, perhaps, we can help and save a few. Here is the interview link with the article posted below.

White Fibrous Clots From CV19 Vax Contagious - Tom Haviland

Watch video: https://rumble.com/v6sagqn-white-fibrous-clots-from-cv19-vax-contagious-tom-haviland.html

Greg Hunter's USAWatchdog.com, April 19, 2025

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com https://usawatchdog.com/ as he goes One-on-One with Tom Haviland to do a deep dive into the "Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey,"

and the new discovery that the white fibrous clots can be contagious and infectious to everyone for 4.19.25.

—

White Fibrous Clots from CV19 Vax, Contagious – Tom Haviland

By Greg Hunter On April 19, 2025 In Political Analysis 35 Comments By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com (Saturday Night Post) For the last three years, a “Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey” has been uncovering what mortuary workers are finding in the bodies they are preparing for burial. Retired Airforce Major Tom Haviland took this upon himself after news of all the gruesome material that was being reportedly pulled out of the veins and arteries of these bodies. Now, there is a new discovery, and that is these fibrous clots, caused by CV19 vax injections, are showing up to be contagious or infectious. Haviland explains, “I surveyed embalmers all around the world in the United States, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand. In my latest survey at the end of 2024, 301 embalmers did respond. Out of 250 of them, or 83%, said they are still seeing the unusual white fibrous clots in the veins and arteries of their corpses. These are people with 20 and 30 years of experience, and they say they have never seen these clots before until the last four years since the rollout of the CV19 vaccines. . . .This is very scary stuff if the blood around these white fibrous clots happens to be infectious or contagious.” Haviland says the scientists he talks to say the more CV19 shots you get, the more prone you are to these fibrous clots. Haviland says, “The crucial step is are these clots a special set of amyloid protein that is actually prion in nature? It’s actually infectious. It’s a misfolded protein that can make other proteins around it, that are perfectly healthy, misfold as well.” Haviland says research shows these white fibrous clots can make other people sick. The tests that discovered these fibrous clots can be infectious were run by Dr. Kevin McCarin in Japan. Haviland says, “Here’s the scary part. For the last four years, embalmers have been seeing this in their embalming rooms. They have been pulling these white fibrous clots out that can be contagious. The blood that is coming off the corpse is draining down the embalming table and down into the sewers. Doctors that work in catheter labs or regular operating rooms and vascular surgeons have been pulling these clots out of living people in the last four years. They may have inadvertently infected themselves or the nursing staff with these infectious prions. Also, we know for the last four years people have been donating blood who have had the CV19 vaccines, and they could have infected blood prion, and that blood supply could be tainted. So, this has all kinds of ramifications to it. As soon I found this out, I immediately sent this information to RFK Jr. (HHS Secretary), and I have not gotten any response. So, I hope they are looking at this.”

Continue: https://usawatchdog.com/white-fibrous-clots-from-cv19-vax-contagious-tom-haviland/

—

Terral’s video comment (04.20.2025 @ 10:15AM):

Greetings: The situation is far more dire than most people realize. Tom Haviland’s clots are Hydra/silicon-based hybrid lifeforms that have replicated out of control like Morgellons Disease. See my Substack post highlighting your interview here (https://terral.substack.com/p/white-fibrous-clots-from-cv19-vax). There are many links to related articles.

Terror Cell – Binary Bioweapon Activation Day can happen at any moment. Begin here:

https://terral.substack.com/p/nasa-future-strategic-issueswarfare

-

https://terral.substack.com/p/using-our-nano-silver-video-part

Everyone is carrying around the SARS-VAX "binary" bioweapon components inside their bodies that are AI-assisted that will be activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses. https://terral.substack.com/p/everyone-is-transfected-with-sophisticated

People need to wake up and prepare before it is too late. -- Project Stargate is a smokescreen op providing infrastructure upgrades for Super-AI running the Real-World Simulation in the Underground Ark City connected to the Denver Airport. The Chemtrails + Drone-spraying Mystery Fog Nano upgrades allow every human and animal to be integrated into the AI-run Real-World Sim. Get more information from my interview (https://terral.substack.com/p/watch-the-full-tv-version-of-terrals).

You are being played: https://terral.substack.com/p/youre-being-played-trump-is-the-pied .

Wake up and unplug! Follow the White Rabbit. Get on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen (How To: https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store) for neutralizing the binary bioweapon threats.

Eliminating Nanotech: https://terral.substack.com/cp/149970814

Purifying Water Inside Your Body: https://terral.substack.com/cp/152360568

-

Terral Croft

terral@terral03.com

==

Everyone subscribing to terral.substack.com receives a 2025 Mystery Report Newsletter Subscription for free (How To Access, Free Newsletter), which gives you access to all the Mystery Report Newsletters going back to 2019. You also receive a free copy of The Mystery Explained (ePub version, available at Amazon) attached to your Dropbox Folder Link notification email.

—

Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03

Terral’s Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/Terral03

Terral’s Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/518jnhUhTACd/

Terral's Mystery YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA

Follow on X: https://x.com/Terral03

TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@Terral03dotcom

—

Download a free Black Star Report Newsletter and subscribe to the Newsletter and Survival Group Programs using the links below (see How To Post):

2025 Black Star Report Newsletter Program ($25 per year): link

2025 Black Star Report Newsletter - Survival Group Program ($50 per year): link

2025 Mystery Report Newsletter ($25 per year): link

2025 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): link

Black Star Report and Survival Group Program subscribers receive access to all Black Star Report Newsletters using the Dropbox Folder Link provided in your Notification Email (no Dropbox account, usernames, or passwords required). Survival Group Program subscribers receive Threat Assessment Information (PDF) attached to you Notification Email (always sent by Terral within 24 hours) with the option of joining Survival Groups where available. You also receive the ePub version of The Mystery Explained as an attachment to your notification email for free.

Order your copy of The Mystery Explained at Amazon.com:

The Mystery Explained Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Terral-Croft/dp/1545620717

Or purchase an autographed-numbered-author’s hardcover copy here (USA only, international here), or at the website. Receive the PDF extended version of The Mystery Explained and 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation when ordering your Nano Silver at https://www.terral03.com, or at Substack (here).

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com