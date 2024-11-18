My hope and prayer is that all of you are preparing for Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation Day (post and post and post) that can take place at any moment. Please share this post so that perhaps we can help save a few. Micha at The Health Factory responded to my warning message shared in a previous Substack post here:

Thank you for writing. My warnings cannot be overstated. The SARS-VAX bioweapons are highly sophisticated with r0 values greater than 10. Everyone is infected with the SARS bioweapons and transfected by Vaxxers with the VAX components, while infecting and transfecting everyone and everything in their environments.

This includes the whales in the oceans and the deer (Getting from Humans, Evolving Rapidly) in the forest down to the chiggers and ticks and fleas. Weaponized hybrid strains of Mpox and H5N1 and others are already spreading through the global population that has compromised immune systems. At some point, the more sophisticated and advanced weaponized strains (Disease X) will be released on the global population. These bioweapons rewire the neural network like fungi, and also run and hide throughout the body when coming under attack, again, just like fungi that are part of the bioweapon defense mechanisms. This is why being on the NS - SB Weight Chart regimen is so very important for transforming the bioweapons into a secondary immune system.

At some point, the Global Bankster Cartel-Eugenics monsters will command AI to activate the binary bioweapons in combination with the US Navy Carriers being destroyed (Page 93) in a single day (my Hunga Tonga info below). The truth is much stranger than fiction by design, so that anyone trying to convince you will be deemed a crazy person.

I highly recommend that you and your people get on and stay on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen (How To) ASAP. AI is manipulating the nanobots and nano components inside your bodies "and" the components under the microscopes forcing researchers to see what AI and the Globalists want them to see.

Unplug from The Matrix by getting on the regimen and the fog will clear allowing these things to make more sense.

Hunga Tonga Missile Strike: 01.15.2022:

Watch Terral’s Special Report Video (01.19.2022): https://www.brighteon.com/b1e17c87-34cf-4cee-8c55-1659612b1639

NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

