Listen to Dr. Madej as she connects many dots between the VAX Binary Bioweapon Components that include the Hydra/Silicon-based Lifeforms, graphene structural matrix, the nanobot nylon-like appendages, the hydrogel glue holding the bioweapon components together and Morgellons nylon-like fibers. Get on and stay on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen for neutralizing these related binary bioweapon threats (How To).

Watch video: https://substack.com/home/post/p-159513486

Terral’s comment to Carol (03.21.2025):

Terral Croft

The situation is far more dire than most people realize. This is NOT a simple Hydra Cnidaria. This is a Hydra/Silicon-based Hybrid Lifeform allowing Super-AI to better communicate with carbon-based lifeforms.



Everyone is carrying around the SARS-VAX "binary" bioweapon components (including the Hydra components) inside their bodies that are AI-assisted that will be activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses. People need to wake up and prepare before it is too late.

Project Stargate is a smokescreen op providing infrastructure upgrades for Super-AI running the Real-World Simulation in the Underground Ark City connected to the Denver Airport. The Chemtrails + Drone-spraying Mystery Fog Nano upgrades allow every human and animal to be integrated into the AI-run Real-World Sim.

