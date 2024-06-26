Dr. Ana has published an important Substack post that deserves our full attention:

Dr. Ana reports (my highlights):

Clifford Carnicom has done some earth shaking work in the progression of our understanding of the rubbery clot phenomena. Over the past 6 months, he has cultured from human blood the polymers that are creating the rubbery clots - the very clots that are killing the C19 vaccinated. Remember, Clifford was one of the first to say that the C19 plandemic and the subsequent Covid era with the deployment of the C19 biological weapons of mass destruction is just a continuation of the bio engineering of the human species via geoengineering operations - in other words, the longstanding technocratic transhumanist satanic agenda. We worked to show that the C19 vaccinated and unvaccinated blood had the same chemical signatures as the Cross Domain Bacteria or Morgellons have. I proceeded to call these advanced self assembly nanotechnology, building polymers from nano and microrobots. Regardless of the nome[n]clature, we have been describing the same thing.

Mike Adams (Health Ranger @ Brighteon.com, Natural News, etc.) tested these rubbery clots (fact checked) that included breaking down the components in acid for analysis, which in my estimation represented effort thrown after folly. My interpretation of all the related evidence says we are looking at tissue samples of a Hydra/Silicon-based Hybrid Lifeform that is just one of many components of the sophisticated mRNA Binary Biological Weapon engineered for the genocide of the global population.

I wrote on this topic in a comment to one of Mike Adams’ reports (here) in December 2022.

Health Ranger Report, Dec. 20, 2022 Terral03.com 3 minutes ago Hold on, this is waiting to be approved by Brighteon.com. @28:00: "The clots are real." Holy ... The tissue is no clot!!! Please stop mischaracterizing the tissue samples as blood clots. The tissue is from a microscopic Hydra-like ORGANISM that was integrated in the laboratory with a silicon-based lifeform to create a carbon-silicon-based lifeform hybrid ORGANISM. Think things through carefully to realize the bioweapon weapon vax components include the hydrogels and nanobots that Artificial Intelligence uses to build the Borg constructs using the graphene oxide to fulfill the Transhumanism Agenda. AI can more easily communicate with and manipulate the Hydra-carbon/silicon-based hybrid lifeform for manipulating the human host from inside the human body than without the hybrid lifeform. You are missing the boat entirely by insisting that the tissue is a blood clot. AI is running a Real-World Simulation in the Underground Ark City connected to the Denver Airport where all human host biodata is being gathered into bio-feeds for simulation hosts. AI is using the space based digital HAARP Carrier Wave to create billions of sub-frequencies for communicating with the nanobots placed inside our bodies via chemtrails (for decades) and the bioweapon vax, and via transfection from vaxxers to non-vaxxers. The simulation hosts being given our biodata believe that they are real! At some point, AI reverses the bio-feeds to control the human hosts around the world. The only known method for neutralizing AI-nanobot-bioweapon-bioweapon vax threats is to keep Weight Chart doses of Nano Silver and Sodium Borate in your system for the duration. If you are really interested in solving the mystery: Make the connection between the uncontrolled replication of the silicon-based lifeform (carbon-silicon-based hybrid) to Morgellons Disease and the Carnicom Institute. Uncontrolled replication is the exception and not the rule for a percentage of the population that cannot be integrated into the Real-World Simulation. Make the connection between the nylon-like fibers (Morgellons Disease) and the fibrous materials you see mixed in with your specimen tissue. They are the same! Then, have Todd Callender ask questions of his DARPA contact about these specific topics. My suspicion is that Todd is being given only part of the story and that his DARPA insider can confirm everything in my commentary. Watch Terral’s WARNING Special Report Video (04.23.2022): https://www.brighteon.com/c... 4/22/2022 The Prather Point with Jeffrey Prather: Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/2... Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://www.brighteon.com/1... Vaxxers Infecting Non-Vaxxers: https://www.brighteon.com/a... How to Mix, Use, and Store Your Nano Silver (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/0... Get more info at https://www.terral03.com. Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com

Go deeper down the rabbit hole by watching my interview with Tina Griffin where more in formation is shared on these related topics than anywhere else on the world-wide web.

Watch the 2+hour unedited version using the link you receive when ordering your Nano Silver. The nanotechnology appears to be self replicating, when AI is manipulating the nanobots within human bodies while serving the Rothschild-Rockefeller-Gates Eugenics Agenda.

People are being transformed into Borg, while machines are being made more human.

AI is manipulating a Hydra/Silicon-based Hybrid Lifeform as a bridge between carbon-based (humans, human organs, tissue) and silicon-based lifeforms (nanobots, nano components, nanofilaments, hydrogels).

The Eugenics monsters have a problem that is visible in the phenomenon we know as Morgellons Disease, which is where the Carnicom Institute is involved (related info). Consider that Morgellons Disease is uncontrolled nanofilament replication like cancer for carbon-based lifeforms. These Hydra Hybrid Lifeforms are supposed to remain very small like the nanobots. However, like with Morgellons Disease, the silicon-based tissue continues to grow out of control until the host dies from what is being characterized as blood clots. Watch this video showing one of these Hydras in the eye of a boy:

FREAK OUT ALERT..!! DR. RECORDS HYDRA VULGARIS SWIMMING IN THE EYE OF AN 11YR OLD VAXXED PATIENT

https://www.brighteon.com/9ac19ec5-ca13-4e2e-b642-66ec91487930

You can see that the lifeform is very much alive! Some among you may believe that I am making this stuff up. Well… Check this out!

Doctor: Hydras and Parasites in Vaxx, Transfecting Humans Into New Species

https://rumble.com/vobn23-doctor-hydras-and-parasites-in-vaxx-transfecting-humans-into-new-species.html

Remember what Dr. Ana wrote in her Substack post that is quoted above:

We worked to show that the C19 vaccinated and unvaccinated blood had the same chemical signatures as the Cross Domain Bacteria or Morgellons have.

Everyone walking around without the protection of being on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen has been infected with the SARS and Avian binary bioweapons and have been transfected by Vaxxers with the Vax components being manipulated right now inside your body and awaiting activation using a series of electromagnetic pulses. Use the information in this post and go through all of my Substack posts on this related topic for identifying the threats for creating your contingencies and executing those plans on time. Blessings, Terral

