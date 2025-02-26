Dr. Deborah, Dr. Corrin, Dr. Moeller, many others, and I are doing our best to warn and help others navigate the bioweapon minefield with Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation Day (post, post; How To prepare) getting closer with each passing day. You’re Being Played (link) is my best recent post to share with others trying to wake up and unplug from The Matrix. The best way to help others to wake-the-hell-up already is to share that link in Substack post comments and video comments. Brian wrote and shared the link to Mike Adams’ interview with Steve Quayle, saying:

Brian: Mon, Feb 24, 9:46 AM (2 days ago) to me Terral, I am not sure if you have seen this video yet and so, I pasted the link to a recent Mike Adams interview of Steve Quayle. Perhaps your viewers should know about this. It's an hour and 19 minutes in length and was posted this morning. Brian https://www.brighteon.com/48ea0d0e-bdd3-4f5c-81f6-9d64a639dd77

I have not watched a Mike Adams video for some time due to time constraints, and because Brighteon is among the most-censored venues on the web (post and post). Steve is doing a good job of describing many of the threats that he can identify. The Globalists are using hundreds and hundreds of semi trucks to transport food into the underground Ark Cities as we speak.

Steve Quayle issues new warning about engineered FAMINE and the globalist FOOD WARS against America

Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/48ea0d0e-bdd3-4f5c-81f6-9d64a639dd77

Health Ranger, February 24, 2025

To learn more, visit: https://www.stevequayle.com/

I highly recommend that everyone watch the interview while paying attention to the details of what Steve is sharing from his many sources. So, I am listening to the interview and decided to post a comment in an attempt to wake somebody up.

Terral03.com 1 day ago The Black Star is coming to terraform the planet and the Globalists are getting ready to run to their Underground Ark Cities. You are being played: https://terral.substack.com/p/youre-being-played-trump-is-the-pied Terror Cell – Binary Bioweapon Activation Day can happen at any moment. Begin here: https://terral.substack.com/p/nasa-future-strategic-issueswarfare - https://terral.substack.com/p/using-our-nano-silver-video-part

Big Mike chimes in with his ad hominem attack on me and on Nano Silver using the GRIFTER lingo that was common among the Dr. Jason Dean followers that appeared to be paid shills.

BigMike 8 hours ago Terral.03 is another GRIFTER. Terral sells nano silver that must be mixed with another item to "block" the "already spreading disease." Don't believe a word this grifter says and DO NOT buy any snake oil from him. You've been warned.

I then realized that the Brighteon censorship campaign switched gears by entering into attack mode in an attempt to block those trying to come to the knowledge of the truth. I wrote:

Terral03.com - Reply to comment-215002 1 minute ago Like a Pharisee you refuse to enter life and block the way of those seeking it. Those led astray by your lies are worthy of your fate. The EMP's will strike and AI will activate the binary bioweapons already inside your infected-transfected body. The Ebola-Marburg-Hemorrhagic Fever chimeras will be released from the SARS payload to begin replicating throughout your body. Have you read page 93 of the NASA.PDF? NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93) Todd Callender and Michael Yon have been warning you: https://terral.substack.com/p/the-stage-is-being-set-for-terror Deborah Tavarez has been warning you: https://terral.substack.com/p/nasa-future-strategic-issueswarfare Your lungs will fill with fluid (cytokine storm immune system overreaction) sending millions to the hospitals simultaneously. Your organs will begin to liquefy until you are bleeding from every orifice of your body. Blood will run in the streets carrying the SARS super strains in the air. You all have been warned repeatedly since October 2020 and Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation Day is almost here. You are being played: https://terral.substack.com/p/youre-being-played-trump-is-the-pied You are being played! Follow the white rabbit...or not. Your comment is still waiting for approval by the site owner

We shall see if my comment is allowed to see the light of day, and if the personal attacks against me will continue with Brighteon censor’s approval.

Before signing off, there is a pattern emerging in the reporting multiple sources, and the headline narratives crossing my desk, pointing to the eminent collapse of the economy with an increase in chemtrailing and related threats growing all around us. There appears to be a convergence of serious events pointing to an engineered collapse of the economy for March 2025, when we begin the 2025 Earth Orbit Cycle relative to the Black Star. If the Globalists believe the Black Star-Earth Crossing Date and geological pole shifts are scheduled for June 7, 2025, then we cross the 90-day threshold transitioning into the second week of March. We shall see.

If you are not aware, my daily Black Star update reports (Monday - Thursday) can be watched on Brighteon, Rumble, and Bitchute. Follow on X (link) and TruthSocial (link), which are great venues for sharing my post links. Identify threats, create contingencies, and execute your plans on time. Blessings, Terral

==

Everyone subscribing to terral.substack.com receives a 2025 Mystery Report Newsletter Subscription for free (How To Access, Free Newsletter), which gives you access to all the Mystery Report Newsletters going back to 2019. You also receive a free copy of The Mystery Explained (ePub version, available at Amazon) attached to your Dropbox Folder Link notification email.

—

Download a free Black Star Report Newsletter and subscribe to the Newsletter and Survival Group Programs using the links below (see How To Post):

2025 Black Star Report Newsletter Program ($25 per year): link

2025 Black Star Report Newsletter - Survival Group Program ($50 per year): link

2025 Mystery Report Newsletter ($25 per year): link

2025 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): link

Black Star Report and Survival Group Program subscribers receive access to all Black Star Report Newsletters using the Dropbox Folder Link provided in your Notification Email (no Dropbox account, usernames, or passwords required). Survival Group Program subscribers receive Threat Assessment Information (PDF) attached to you Notification Email (always sent by Terral within 24 hours) with the option of joining Survival Groups where available. You also receive the ePub version of The Mystery Explained as an attachment to your notification email for free.

Order your copy of The Mystery Explained at Amazon.com:

The Mystery Explained Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Terral-Croft/dp/1545620717

Or purchase an autographed-numbered-author’s hardcover copy here (USA only, international here), or at the website. Receive the PDF extended version of The Mystery Explained and 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation when ordering your Nano Silver at https://www.terral03.com, or at Substack (here).

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com