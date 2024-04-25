My sincerest apologies for having to bring up this topic, but the truth is becoming more evident that Brighteon is engaged in censoring videos and comments on a grand scale. This has been going on since October 2020 with about half of my comments “Awaiting Approval” until they were never posted. Today, unless there is some website glitch, my comments are not even posting to await approval. I draft the comments and hit the Comment button for the messages to vanish into thin air. Yes, this sounds like whining and complaining, but we are approaching Terror Cell/SARS-VAX Activation Day and this is very serious. People deserve the opportunity to see and hear the truth for identifying the threats and devising the contingencies for executing those plans on time, and time is running out. Here is Mike Adams’ video report:

Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 24, 2024 - Conservative media suddenly declares student protests to be “INSURRECTIONS”

https://www.brighteon.com/1057a687-68bd-4ed6-a48c-ec21adfb6cc3

Health Ranger Report, April 24, 2024

- Flame-throwing dog robot. (0:00)

- We have entered the post-ethics era. (19:11)

- Unethical medical professionals and lawyers. (21:52) (See video description for more)

—

So, I am putting together today’s Black Star Update Report for finalizing this week’s newsletter and listening to Mike Adams. He is going on about the ScamDemic being fake and how he made the correction months into the PlanDemic at about the 38 minute mark. Look up and down the 100+ posts you see on my Substack page to realize literally hundreds of emails have been sent to Mike Adams and the writers and editors at Natural News on these related topics. To this day nobody has responded with a single word. I stopped working on the newsletter to draft the comment below with the related links to then hit the Comment button. The comment vanished into thin air, which I thought was a website/software glitch. Fortunately the message was copied into this week’s newsletter, so I made a second attempt to have the same result.

Holy … Do you kiss your mother with that mouth? We can clearly see that comments are being approved just minutes ago, but mine appears nowhere. Anyway, I really wanted to share this important information and decided to post the comment here.

@38:00 Adams on Fake Plandemic and course correction: Some of us stopped writing comments below Brighteon videos, because Brighteon is among the most-censored platforms with every comment scrutinized with many comments never being approved. Ninety-five percent of what Mike Adams shares is platinum-grade content on a wide range of topics. The five percent where he is off gets everybody killed. So, you have the SARS PlanDemic all figured out as a ScamDemic. https://terral.substack.com/p/are-you-and-your-family-prepared https://terral.substack.com/p/the-stage-is-being-set-for-terror Are you and your family prepared for Terror Cell - SARS-VAX Binary Bioweapon Activation Day? Are you paying any attention to Dr. Ana's and Karen Kingston's work showing that everyone has the SARS-VAX bioweapon components in their blood? https://terral.substack.com/p/karen-kingston-nanotechnology-will Are you keeping up with Todd Callender and Jeffrey Prather warning everyone that the bioweapon components will be activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses? https://terral.substack.com/p/warning-message-marburg-fever-already Have you even heard of Dr. Kevin McCairn who explains AI-Binary Weapon Mechanics and Dynamics? https://terral.substack.com/p/dr-kevin-mccairn-explains-the-sophisticated Do any of you realize that keeping weight chart doses of Nano Silver and Sodium Borate in your system neutralizes these bioweapon threats? https://terral.substack.com/p/silver-nanoparticle-based-multifunctional You might want to check out my interview with Tina Griffin on how AI uses the digital space-based HAARP Carrier Wave for manipulating the nanobots inside your body for integrating your biodata into a real-world simulation: https://terral.substack.com/p/watch-the-full-tv-version-of-terrals Do any of you even realize that the Black Star is coming from space to terraform the planet? You might want to check out my recent interview with Dr. Jason Dean: https://terral.substack.com/p/dr-jason-dean-interviews-terral-on-7ea I began sending Mike Adams and Natural News editors and writers information on these related topics in October 2020, when my YouTube channel was taken down. So far, Mike Adams has not shared any of the information and many of my comments (like this one) never see the light of day. Get more information at https://www.terral03.com and at https://terral.substack.com. Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com. PS. Brighteon Deleted This Video: Terral03.com Banned by Brighteon from Comments: 02.27.2022: https://rumble.com/vw0gqh-brighteon-deleted-this-video-terral03.com-banned-by-brighteon-from-comments.html My website email address (terral@terral03.com) was banned from making comments at Brighteon and BannedVideo (from my very first comment; already on a list) and by Dr. Ana (post and post) on her Substack page. There is much more going on here than meets the eye.

The bottom line is that things are not as they appear. We are living through a replay of events “already done” (Ecc. 1:9-11) during the Satanic Rebellion where lies and deception destroyed the sons of God. Choose your tutors and use your time wisely to prepare for the collapse of western civilization and Terror Cell-Bioweapon Activation Day, while you still have time to prepare. Blessings, Terral

==

