Very important information is posted in the comment section of Brighteon videos only to be “Still Waiting for Approval by the Site Owner” for eternity.

Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation (post, post, post) can happen at any moment and the truth about what is really happening all around us is systematically censored by Brighteon censorship teams to keep the sheeple in the dark. Routine Brighteon censorship has forced me to stop posting comments below Brighteon videos, which is the goal of censoring our comments in the first place. Important comments were posted on Thursday below Mike Adams’ three videos that are still awaiting site owner approval. Here is the Substack link:

I began drafting a email to Brighteon moderators to then decide to create this Substack post. View the evidence for yourself and draw your own conclusions:

Greetings:

Most of my comments posted below Brighteon videos are censored by censorship operatives to hide the truth about what is really happening all around us and inside most of us. You people should be ashamed, because you boast about Brighteon being a free speech platform. Here is the latest example:

https://www.brighteon.com/4065b872-9953-4f54-a224-07ba36dff28e

My comment from two days ago is posted below and in this Substack post: https://terral.substack.com/p/bombshell-interview-with-dr-murakami

Mike Adams, with your assistance, is running a State Dept-DoD-DHS-Etc. Task Force Disinformation Propaganda Campaign as a controlled-resistance operation with the mission of smokescreening and hiding the truth about:

1. The Black Star coming from space to terraform the planet.

2. The Superplume growing out of control under our feet in the earth mantle transition zone.

3. The highly sophisticated SARS-VAX binary bioweapons that have infected and transfected everyone and everything that are AI-assisted to be activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses.

Terral03.com (Terral Croft) has sent countless emails to Mike Adams and all Natural News writers and editors since October 2020 never to receive a single reply.

This is my Substack post highlighting the disturbing pattern of trickery regarding Mike Adams and Brighteon's deliberate and systematic censorship campaign that is run 24-7-365 with total disregard for the truth, while hiding the many genocidal threats growing larger each day all around us. This is taken from that post:

Brighteon Deleted This Video: Terral03.com Banned by Brighteon from Comments: 02.27.2022: https://rumble.com/vw0gqh-brighteon-deleted-this-video-terral03.com-banned-by-brighteon-from-comments.html

My website email address (terral@terral03.com) was banned from making comments at Brighteon and BannedVideo (from my very first comment; already on a list) and by Dr. Ana (post and post) on her Substack page. There is much more going on here than meets the eye.

To add insult to injury, Mike Adams is now using the same keywords from my commentary sent to him over the years in his update reports. One of my supporters sent the "Health Ranger is coping your Binary Weapon Jargon" email posted below dated June 7, 2024 at 8:37AM.

Health Ranger is copying your Binary Weapon jargon :) On Fri, Jun 7, 2024 at 8:37 PM Dale db….@..n.ca> wrote: https://www.brighteon.com/25027c9c-8fb1-46e4-bbdc-4875a9425f67

Mike Adams was given tissue samples that he continues to mischaracterize as "clots" that he knows very well is evidence of a Hydra/silicon-based hybrid life form that is just one component of the sophisticated VAX binary bioweapon. Artificial Intelligence is using the carbon-silicon-based hybrid lifeform as a communication bridge for manipulating trillions of nanobots inside human and animal host bodies for integrating their biodata into real-world simulation hosts for neutralization of threats to the Globalist-run Underground Ark City Program. AI is using the upgraded digital space-based HAARP carrier wave and billions of sub-frequencies for maintaining the real-world simulation that is the baseline simulation for creating billions of futuristic sims for identifying and neutralizing these threats. That is why so many people are dropping dead all around us from heart attacks from AI assassinations of key individuals identified and flagged by AI in these futuristic sims.

Adams knows that the SARS and VAX binary bioweapons have a reproductive number greater than 10, which means everyone in the world is infected and transfected. Dr. Ana Mihalcea has documented that Vaxxers and Non-Vaxxers have the bioweapon components in their blood, but Adams chooses to keep that fact to himself. Mike Adams boasts about his informed supporters, when he knows very well that they are doomed and numbered among the walking dead without a clue about what is about to happen. The question becomes: Are Brighteon censorship operatives and assets like you working aggressively with Mike Adams, Alex Jones, and other controlled resistance operatives and assets, or are you dupes being manipulated to hide the truth without realizing that you are working with and for genocidal monsters? The notification below my comment written two days ago says:

Your comment is still waiting for approval by the site owner

Most of my comments are deliberately withheld from posting to discourage me from posting any comments at all. Then, Mike Adams is bringing a lawsuit against the Federal Government over censorship:

Mike Adams is in the InfoWars studio with breaking news on a lawsuit against the Federal Government. https://www.brighteon.com/d0306c9c-4663-49cc-a44f-6466a5279055

And yet, Mike Adams and Brighteon are running the most comprehensive censorship program of all the video platforms with human beings scrutinizing every single post to ensure the truth never sees the light of day. God hates a hypocrite! The blood of all of those dying over your censorship campaign is on your hands. You may be fooling most of the sheeple with your trickery, but many people are witnesses of your active participation in the systematic genocide of the global population. This email is being posted at Terral.substack.com to hopefully help more people wake up to see the Light about what is really happening all around us.

Sincerely,

Terral Croft

Terral03.com

https://www.terral03.com

https://www.terral.substack.com

terral@terral03.com

Terral03.com

2 days ago

@1:19: Adams: It is actually a self-replicating human extermination virus.

No. Try to get the "self-replicating" aspect of the false narrative out of your head for a minute. The SARS-VAX "binary" bioweapons are already inside of everyone. The components are AI-ASSISTED and ACTIVATED using a series of ELECTROMAGNETIC PULSES. It is not that the RNA-DNA bioweapon code is self-replicating and replicating copies of itself out of control. The Globalist Elite are not idiots. They are control freaks. Please ...

https://terral.substack.com/p/watch-the-full-tv-version-of-terrals

Take a step back from the disinformation propaganda and watch this one-hour interview where I connect the dots between these bioweapons, AI, the upgraded digital space-based HAARP Carrier Wave (used by AI), the nanobots as one VAX component, and the Real-World Simulation where your biodata is being fed to a simulation host that thinks he is real.

https://terral.substack.com/p/billy-hayes-elana-freeland-terral

Billy Hayes was a member of Terral's Research Group (2011-2013) and built 200 of the HAARP facilities around the world. He explained to me in great detail how the PlanDemic would play out using a highly-sophisticated binary bioweapon that everyone is carrying around inside their body right now. There is a ton of information shared at Terral.substack.com in a long list of posts, and at https://www.terral03.com. If you are not on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen, then you are a walking zombie filled with bioweapon components that are about to be activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses.

The Japanese people are not the only guinea pigs and the AI-assisted binary bioweapons are not being released in October 2024. They were released by the US Military in Wuhan, China in September-October, 2019 during the Global Military Olympics. The bioweapons were created by Rothschild-Rockefeller-Gates Eugenics by DARPA at Fort Detrick for genocide of the global population. The info is shared at

https://www.terral03.com. Wake up and prepare before it is too late.

Your comment is still waiting for approval by the site owner

On Thu, Nov 9, 2023 at 7:04 AM Terral BlackStar wrote:

Greetings:

Please help. My problems with posting comments below Brighteon videos is also happening on my channel. Are my settings off? I posted a comment below my own video to receive the same message that my comment is awaiting approval from the site owner. Okay. I am the site owner and have never approved any comments in all these years, as I do not even know how to approve comments. I just spent more than a half hour trying to fix this and no luck. Please help.

Sincerely,

Terral Croft

https://www.brighteon.com/6f92bae7-9ebf-4c7d-ab9b-5b5d7062d2e4

