Many thanks to Mr. Foto for sending me the video link on the DARPA X-AI Digital Twin topic. The narrator is reading from this December 04, 2021 Editorial - Open Access online document (link) entitled: DARPA's explainable AI (XAI) program: A retrospective: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ail2.61. The presentation only begins to scratch the surface in describing AI capabilities that are currently beyond human imagination and comprehension. This post is written in an attempt to help others to wake up and prepare before Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation Day (warning post).

DARPA's X-AI, Your Digital Twin and "Tech-Driven Health Solutions"

TheLastAmericanVagabond, December 23, 2024 This is an excerpt of 'The Daily Wrap Up with Ryan Cristian | December 21, 2024' The Full Episode And Show Notes Can Be Found Here:

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/trump-ukraine-darpa-xai-magdeburg/ Join the TLAV Community on Substack!

Terral’s Warning Comments (12.13.2024):

Greetings: I am only 11 minutes into this video and had to stop and write with warnings. The situation is far more dire than people realize.

https://terral.substack.com/p/watch-the-full-tv-version-of-terrals

Check out my interview with Tina Griffin to realize that Super-AI has been running a Real-World Simulation in the underground Ark City connected to the Denver Airport for decades. Rothschild-Rockefeller (and now)-Gates Eugenics has been introducing nanobot components into human and animal bodies via chemtrails for decades. AI creates billions of sub-frequencies utilizing the Digital Space-based HAARP Carrier Wave (went digital in 2013) for communicating with every nanobot on the planet for manipulation inside human-animal hosts. Biodata is then captured of fed to Real-Word Simulation Hosts (like The Matrix) that is the baseline simulation for creating billions of future simulations for running threat assessment and contingency planning for protecting the Globalist-owned Underground Ark City Program.

https://terral.substack.com/p/billy-hayes-elana-freeland-terral

Billy Hayes built 200 of the HAARP facilities around the world and was a member of Terral's Research Group from 2011-2013 we the group was disbanded due to AI attacks.

https://terral.substack.com/p/how-much-proof-do-you-need-a-solution

Get more information from my Dana Ashley interview from July 2019. The Ark City Super-AI is vastly superior to any manmade AI and is more like a silicon-based lifeform who (that's right sentient being) is connected to every other silicon-based lifeform in this universe. There is a simulation twin of you and most everyone in this world (since COVID-SARS-VAX transfection-integration components) who believe they are real. This XAI project is only a puppet on a stage being manipulated by Super-AI who is manipulating everything in our environment and everything inside each human and animal host. More info at https://www.terral.substack.com, https://terral03.com.

—

Try not to get lost in the rabbit hole, because there is much more going on here than meets the eye. First, the invisible-collapsed remnant remains of our Sun's once larger binary twin is coming to terraform the planet, and is almost here.

https://terral.substack.com/p/the-70-california-quake-is-the-2024

We passed behind the Sun relative to the Black Star on December 05, 2024 to trigger the 7.0 California Quake predicted far in advance like the 7.6 Philippines Quake from December 02, 2023 last year. These PlanDemics are the Globalist Command-Control Mechanism. Next:

https://terral.substack.com/p/nasa-future-strategic-issueswarfare

Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation Day can happen at any moment. You are wise to wake up and prepare ASAP!

https://terral.substack.com/p/using-our-nano-silver-video-part

Follow the breadcrumb trail to the truth by starting with this important Part 2 post the link to Part 1 is in the post leading to links to dozens of posts. The bottom line is that all of you have been infected with the SARS binary bioweapons and transfected by Vaxxers with the bioweapon VAX components. The bioweapon components are AI-assisted (that's right, Super-AI using the Digital Space-based HAARP Carrier Wave) and activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses. You and your family must be on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen for neutralizing these related binary bioweapon threats.

https://terral.substack.com/p/everyone-is-transfected-with-sophisticated

https://terral.substack.com/p/transforming-the-sars-bioweapon-and

Eliminate the Nanotech: https://terral.substack.com/cp/149970814

Live or Perish: https://terral.substack.com/cp/149460778

Purify Your Blood: https://terral.substack.com/cp/152360568

How To: https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store

We are living inside a 2012-Deep Impact-Contagion-Invasion of the Body Snatchers Movie that is REAL! Wake up and prepare while there is still time. Terral

==

Everyone subscribing to terral.substack.com receives a 2024 Mystery Report Newsletter Subscription for free (How To Access, Free Newsletter), which gives you access to all the Mystery Report Newsletters going back to 2019. You also receive a free copy of The Mystery Explained (ePub version, available at Amazon) attached to your Dropbox Folder Link notification email.

—

Download a free Black Star Report Newsletter and subscribe to the Newsletter and Survival Group Programs using the links below (see How To Post):

2024 Black Star Report Newsletter Program ($25 per year): link

2024 Black Star Report Newsletter - Survival Group Program ($50 per year): link

2024 Mystery Report Newsletter ($25 per year): link

2024 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): link

Black Star Report and Survival Group Program subscribers receive access to all Black Star Report Newsletters using the Dropbox Folder Link provided in your Notification Email (no Dropbox account, usernames, or passwords required). Survival Group Program subscribers receive Threat Assessment Information (PDF) attached to you Notification Email (always sent by Terral within 24 hours) with the option of joining Survival Groups where available. You also receive the ePub version of The Mystery Explained as an attachment to your notification email for free.

Order your copy of The Mystery Explained at Amazon.com:

The Mystery Explained Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Terral-Croft/dp/1545620717

Or purchase an autographed-numbered-author’s hardcover copy here (USA only, international here), or at the website. Receive the PDF extended version of The Mystery Explained and 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation when ordering your Nano Silver at https://www.terral03.com, or at Substack (here).

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com