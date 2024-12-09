The Earth passed behind the Sun relative to the Black Star on December 05, 2024 at 18:44:21 UTC, on the predicted date.

Special Report video: The 7.0 California Quake Is the Predicted 2024 Earth-Sun-Black Star Backside-Alignment Quake: 12.05.2024: https://www.brighteon.com/a5fdec39-dca3-43b2-abc2-d8488fa86336

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/nc75095651/executive#general

M 7.0 - 2024 Offshore Cape Mendocino, California Earthquake

2024-12-05 18:44:21 (UTC)

40.374°N 125.022°W

10.0 km depth

SolarSystemScope.com

This is a SolarSystemScope actual image of the Earth passing behind the Sun relative to the Black Star showing the Black Star - Sun Centerline. The action is happening on the opposite side of the planet as shown in the image below, but exactly 12 hours earlier:

Earth is rotating from the left to right showing the California quake epicenter location approaching the Black Star - Sun Centerline. See my related post from last year as a reference:

We see the 7.6 Philippines quake epicenter location also approaching the Black Star - Sun Centerline, when our planet received the powerful electromagnetic jolt that produced a giant hole on the Sun (space.com). Five days later the 7.1 Vanuatu quake struck with an epicenter location exactly on the Black Star - Sun Centerline

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000lgwp/executive#general

M 7.1 - 118 km S of Isangel, Vanuatu

2023-12-07 12:56:30 (UTC)

20.615°S 169.309°E

48.0 km depth

Two big 7+magnitude earthquake events struck when the Earth passed behind the Sun relative to the Black Star every year from 2014 through 2018 following this pattern. If the 2014-2018+2023 seismic pattern holds, then we will see another big 7+magnitude earthquake event striking soon.

That date is December 10, 2024 at 13:17:03 UTC based upon the 2023 two-quake backside-alignment quakes. Possible locations are near the Corridor 1 elbow-position location near the Kuril Islands to the north, and Solomon Islands-Fiji-New Caledonia to the south, or locations along this line on the opposite side of the planet.

This brings us to the most exciting aspect for the Project Black Star Investigation for years. Reviewing the data from the 2023 Backside-alignment post caused me to begin playing with the dates and times leading to a startling revelation. Check this out:

2021-2022 / 2022-2023 Orbit Cycle Time differential is 13,146 seconds, or 3.65 hours, or 3 hours, 39 minutes, 6 seconds. https://www.timeanddate.com/date/dateadded.html?m1=5&d1=31&y1=2023&type=add&ay=&am=&aw=&ad=369&h1=2&i1=21&s1=23&ah=3&ai=39&as=6&rec= From Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:21:23 am

Added 369 days, 3 hours, 39 minutes, 6 seconds ««« Result: Monday, June 3, 2024 at 6:00:29 am

This June 3, 2024 nearside-alignment quake is the missed predicted event that did not happen, when Earth passed between the Sun and Black Star in Week 13. However, noting all the 3’s (««« above) in the 2021-2022 orbit cycle time differentials made me wonder if, perhaps, the Black Star has become magnetically locked with the Sun. Suppose we add this number of days, hours, minutes, and seconds to the exact time of the 7.6 Philippines quake for comparing to the recent 7.0 California quake. Here is the math:

TimeAndDate.com

From Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:37:03 pm

Added 369 days, 3 hours, 39 minutes, 6 seconds Result: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 6:16:09 pm

The actual day and time of the 7.0 California quake, again, was (from above):

2024-12-05 18:44:21 (UTC)

Converted to the time above gives us December 5, 2024 at 6:44:21 pm, which is off by 28 minutes and 12 seconds. This evidence supports the hypothesis, claims, and conclusions that the Black Star is magnetically and gravitationally locked with the Sun in a circular orbit. The evidence suggests that the Sun and Black Star have a binary-star magnetic repulsion relationship that changes based upon proximity. When far away, the Black Star and Sun relationship is driven primarily by gravity varying by the square of the growing or shrinking distance.

That relationship changes when the Black Star enters the solar system on way to perihelion position, when the magnetic monopole-dipole switch is tripped changing the repulsion force to the square of the distance. Therefore, during this brief period, when the Black Star is in nearest proximity to the Sun, the magnetic repulsion force is equal to the gravitational force pulling the two stars together. This phenomenon causes the Black Star to have a perfectly-round circular orbit and a constant orbital velocity, which is unique for this period compared to any celestial object in the solar system. Now to the predictive modeling:

DateandTime.com

From Monday, June 3, 2024 at 6:00:29 am

Added 369 days, 3 hours, 39 minutes, 6 seconds

Result: Saturday, June 7, 2025 at 9:39:35 am

The Earth is projected to pass between the Sun and Black Star on Saturday, June 7, 2024 at 9:39:35 am UTC, as shown on the Black Star Event Timeline at https://www.terral03.com.

