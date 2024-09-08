God bless Dr. Deborah for sending me this article that will help you connect more of the dots regarding the avian flu threats. The H5N1 and H5N2 avian flu strains (my “More than Meets the Eye” post) are weaponized versions engineered to be transmitted from birds to animals that threatens our food supply. Like with the MPox (my post) and Covid-MPox-HIV Supervirus (Karen Kingston, Karen Kingston) bioweapon contagion strains will be released that will be spread from human to human through the air (Everyone Is Infected and Transfected) and AI-assisted (like SARS and the VAX: Tina Griffin Interview) and activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses (like SARS and VAX, Dr. Buttar, Todd Callender).

Dr. Deborah and I are doing our best to wake people up about these binary bioweapon threats that are growing all around us and inside most of us. The only known method for neutralizing these threats is to get on and stay on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen (How To post) that transforms the bioweapon microbes into a secondary immune system (my post). The Illegal Alien Invasion will culminate into Terror Cell Activation Day leading to Binary Bioweapon Activation Day (post and post and post and post). The information shared below on the weaponized avian flu threats helps to validate my warnings. Please share the link to my post with others, so that perhaps we can help a few to wake up and prepare.

Did You Know That H7N9 is Under EUA?

Submitted by Dr. Deborah

MARYAM HENEIN, Sep 06, 2024

If you have been following my work, you know about H7N9 circulating in Wuhan in 2020. If you missed the memo, this is yet another Fauci-funded bioweapon. Independent researcher John Cullen and I got into it during one of my latest episodes of Truth Lives Here. At that point, he told me that veterinarian Yoshihiro Kawaoka's H7N9 gained-of-functioned the virus—except nobody talks about that. After a sharp decrease of influenza A(H7N9) virus in China in 2018, highly pathogenic H7N9 viruses re-emerged in 2019. All H7N9 viruses had four continuous essential amino acids at cleavage sites (i.e., KRKRTAR/G and KRKRIAR/G), suggesting high pathogenicity. So, according to very few, the ‘real’ virus in China was H7N9.

