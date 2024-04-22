Thank you to Karen for sending in Michael’s article, as there is much more going on with the avian flu that meets the eye. Keeping an eye on how the Media is shaping the bird flu narrative is as important as keeping track of how the infections are spreading from birds up the food chain to humans. This article came out on April 19, 2024:

Michigan officials warn against raw milk amid outbreak of bird flu

These articles were published on April 20, 2024:

Next pandemic likely to be caused by flu virus, scientists warn

U.S. Could Vaccinate a Fifth of Americans in a Bird Flu Emergency

These articles were released on April 21, 2024:

USDA releases H5N1 bird flu genetic data eagerly awaited by scientists

WHO issues urgent warning after bloke hospitalized with extremely rare deadly bird flu strain

Disease X: Scientists warn next pandemic could be triggered by virus of ‘deadly infectious illness'

This article was published just four hours ago:

Bird Flu Is Infecting More Mammals. What Does That Mean for Us?

This is just a short list of articles published over the weekend on this avian flu topic. We should expect that this Bird Flu Plandemic is rolling out using the same Covid playbook that begins with a mild herald strain that has already been released. This PlanDemic will be different in that animals that produce meat at the supermarket will be in short supply that leads to food rationing. More and more people will be infected until the vax program is rolled out once sufficient panic and hysteria has spread throughout the general population. The vaccine will be AI-assisted and activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses like the SARS Binary Bioweapons. Neutralizing the bioweapons threats means being on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen that stops RNA-DNA replication/oxygen-enzyme activity and nanobot/hydrogel nanofilament replication that cuts off AI-nanobot communications. Thank you again to Karen for sending in Michael’s article. Get more information using the links below. Blessings, Terral

April 18, 2024 by Michael

Why are global health officials issuing such ominous warnings about the bird flu? Do they know something that the rest of us do not? H5N1 has been circulating all over the planet for several years now, and it has been the worst outbreak that the world has ever seen. Hundreds of millions of birds are already dead, and now H5N1 has been infecting mammals with alarming regularity. The good news is that so far it has not been a serious threat to humans, but could that soon change? According to the World Health Organization, the possibility that H5N1 could start spreading among humans is an “enormous concern”…

The increasing spread of bird flu to humans is an ‘enormous concern’, the World Health Organization has warned. The virus, an extremely deadly H5N1 subtype, has caused devastating declines in bird populations following its emergence in Europe in 2020. It has since jumped to mammals such as cows, cats, seals and now people, raising the risk of the virus mutating to become more transmissible.

The fact that so many different types of mammals are now being infected is definitely alarming.

But perhaps cows would not be getting infected if we were not literally feeding them chicken crap…

As epidemiologists scramble to figure out how dairy cows throughout the Midwest became infected with a strain of highly pathogenic avian flu — a disease that has decimated hundreds of millions of wild and farmed birds, as well as tens of thousands of mammals across the planet — they’re looking at a standard “recycling” practice employed by thousands of farmers across the country: The feeding of animal waste and parts to livestock raised for human consumption. “It seems ghoulish, but it is a perfectly legal and common practice for chicken litter — the material that accumulates on the floor of chicken growing facilities — to be fed to cattle,” said Michael Hansen, a senior scientist with Consumers Union.

It is not known if eating chicken crap is why so many cows in so many different states are being infected with H5N1.

But at a time when the bird flu is running rampant among chickens and turkeys, it seems very foolish to take chicken crap and feed it to our cows.

In any event, now there is a lot of panic about the potential for an H5N1 outbreak among humans.

Authorities at the WHO are warning that the death rate would be “extraordinarily high” if such an outbreak were to occur…

Experts at the WHO said humans face an ‘extraordinarily high’ mortality rate if the strain were to take hold, currently killing more than half of those infected.

I agree.

The bird flu is very dangerous, and if it starts spreading among humans on a widespread basis a lot of people will die.

So why are U.S. taxpayer dollars being used to fund experiments in China that are specifically designed to make bird flu viruses even more deadly? The following comes from an extremely shocking Daily Mail article…

Continue: https://endoftheamericandream.com/there-is-more-to-this-current-bird-flu-panic-than-meets-the-eye/

==

==

Download a free Black Star Report Newsletter and subscribe to the Newsletter and Survival Group Programs using the links below:

2024 Black Star Report Newsletter Program ($25 per year): link

2024 Black Star Report Newsletter - Survival Group Program ($50 per year): link

2024 Mystery Report Newsletter ($25 per year): link

2024 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): link

Black Star Report and Survival Group Program subscribers receive access to all Black Star Report Newsletters using the Dropbox Folder Link provided in your Notification Email (no Dropbox account, usernames, or passwords required). Survival Group Program subscribers receive Threat Assessment Information (PDF) attached to you Notification Email (always sent by Terral within 24 hours) with the option of joining Survival Groups where available. You also receive the ePub version of The Mystery Explained as an attachment to your notification email for free.

Order your copy of The Mystery Explained at Amazon.com:

The Mystery Explained Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Terral-Croft/dp/1545620717

Or purchase an autographed-numbered-author’s hardcover copy here (USA only, international here), or at the website. Receive the PDF extended version of The Mystery Explained and 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation when ordering your Nano Silver at https://www.terral03.com or on Substack (here).

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com

PS. Terral is open to scheduling interviews on the on Project Black Star, SARS-VAX “Binary” Bioweapons, The Mystery Explained, and related topics. Please forward this article link to anyone you feel might be interested, as we work together to help others. Blessings, Terral