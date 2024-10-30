God bless Dr. Deborah for her work in helping others defend themselves and their families from the growing fungal-bacterial-viral bioweapon threats. Dr. Deborah wrote to Dr. Keith, saying:

From: Deborah <xxxxx.com>

Sent: Monday, October 7, 2024 6:30 PM

To: Keith Moeller <keith@silverceuticals.com>

Subject: Question/Opinion Nano Silver Hi Keith, Been awhile since we last communicated. Hope you and your family are doing well in what appears to be a crazy world getting crazier:-) More are reaping the benefits of Nano Silver which is great! I was sent this study by a very stern (putting it mildly) individual who after watching your video with Celeste claims that we are killing people. I know the nuts are out there. This study appears to be addressing 3 specific areas. Clearly designed to trash?? What would your response be if presented this? Appreciate your time. Toxicological Aspects, Safety Assessment, and Green Toxicology of Silver Nanoparticles (AgNPs)—Critical Review: State of the Art (mdpi.com) Warm Regards, Deborah

Big Pharma pays researchers to post hit-piece articles against natural-homeopathic methods to keep people hooked on their pharmaceutical drugs. Dr. Keith responded:

Hi Deborah: Our specific nano silver was proven completely safe in an IND - investigational new drug human ingestion study. Specifically, the study found that our nano silver caused no damage to the organs, tissue, nor blood. It specifically states that our product was non-toxic (see marked version). The three reports that came out of it were peer reviewed and published and available to anyone through PUBMED. We proved that the two levels of nano silver we use at both 10 and 32 had no negative impact on the body at all. Ours hit its height in the bloodstream within two hours and washed out completely within 24 hours with no measurable residual. Our study was turned into the FDA so I know they have a copy of the study and I can prove it. No one else has ever done a human ingestion study to my knowledge, on any of the other types or ppms of nano silver. Thank you, Keith Dr. Keith Moeller CEO, SilverCeuticals Inc. Office (385) 212-4044 ext. 700 Mobile (801) 361-5900 keith@silverceuticals.com Received a Doctorate in Naturopathy Attachments:

Pubmed Invivo Nano Particle Human Ingestion Safety Abstract 175KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

(marked) In Vivo Human Time Exposure Study Of Orally Dosed Commercial Silver Nanoparticles 4.6MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr. Deborah also shared information from two studies highlighting silver nanoparticle effectiveness in treating Leishmania Promastigotes (protozoan parasites) and Malaria (Plasodium falciparum). See my related Substack post here.

16 Person Falciparum Malaria Test 92.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Leishmania Wbam 1.23MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The most notable result from the testing is highlighted in this chart showing no SIDE EFFECTS. Terral03.com has processed thousands and thousands of orders with no reports (other than a few scammers) of harmful side effects.

Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation Day is coming. Here are some links to help you identify the threats, create the contingencies, and execute those plans while there is still time to prepare.

—

https://terral.substack.com/p/nasa-future-strategic-issueswarfare

Everyone is carrying around the SARS-VAX "binary" bioweapon components inside their bodies that are AI-assisted that will be activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses. People need to wake up and prepare, before it is too late. Blessings, Terral

https://terral.substack.com/p/watch-the-full-tv-version-of-terrals

https://terral.substack.com/p/are-you-and-your-family-prepared

https://terral.substack.com/p/the-stage-is-being-set-for-terror

https://terral.substack.com/p/everyone-is-transfected-with-sophisticated

https://terral.substack.com/p/transforming-the-sars-bioweapon-and

https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store

https://terral.substack.com/p/karen-kingston-nanotechnology-will

https://terral.substack.com/p/silver-nanoparticle-based-multifunctional

https://terral.substack.com/p/self-assembly-spontaneous-or-directed

==

Everyone subscribing to terral.substack.com receives a 2024 Mystery Report Newsletter Subscription for free (How To Access, Free Newsletter), which gives you access to all the Mystery Report Newsletters going back to 2019. You also receive a free copy of The Mystery Explained (ePub version, available at Amazon) attached to your Dropbox Folder Link notification email.

—

Download a free Black Star Report Newsletter and subscribe to the Newsletter and Survival Group Programs using the links below (see How To Post):

2024 Black Star Report Newsletter Program ($25 per year): link

2024 Black Star Report Newsletter - Survival Group Program ($50 per year): link

2024 Mystery Report Newsletter ($25 per year): link

2024 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): link

Black Star Report and Survival Group Program subscribers receive access to all Black Star Report Newsletters using the Dropbox Folder Link provided in your Notification Email (no Dropbox account, usernames, or passwords required). Survival Group Program subscribers receive Threat Assessment Information (PDF) attached to you Notification Email (always sent by Terral within 24 hours) with the option of joining Survival Groups where available. You also receive the ePub version of The Mystery Explained as an attachment to your notification email for free.

Order your copy of The Mystery Explained at Amazon.com:

The Mystery Explained Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Terral-Croft/dp/1545620717

Or purchase an autographed-numbered-author’s hardcover copy here (USA only, international here), or at the website. Receive the PDF extended version of The Mystery Explained and 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation when ordering your Nano Silver at https://www.terral03.com, or at Substack (here).

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com