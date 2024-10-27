Many thanks to Marv for sending in this article making the connection between parasites and cancer (Unusual Cancers Emerging). The rest of the story is that being on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen (How To) rids your body of these parasites while also treating cancer (PubMed.com, more links below). Please share this link with others to help them from becoming a statistic.

Purge Parasites, Reclaim Health: The Hidden Connection Between Parasites and Cancer – What They’re Not Telling You By Medeea Greere October 27, 2024

Parasites could be fueling cancer right under your nose! Uncover the shocking truth about parasites lurking in your body and discover how Black Seed Oil and Clove Essential Oil can wipe them out, restore your health, and strengthen your defenses. Don’t wait—purge these invaders now! The Truth About Parasites and Cancer: What They’re Not Telling You The grim reality is this: parasites are more common in humans than we’ve been led to believe, and they’re not just causing us discomfort or mild digestive issues. Parasites may actually play a substantial role in cancer development. Yes, you read that right. The toxins, the infections, and the invasive nature of these organisms seem to catalyze dangerous mutations within the human body. So, who’s ready to reclaim their health and fight back against these hidden invaders? The Cancer Link: Parasites, Mutations, and Cellular Damage Cancer is not just a matter of rogue cells growing uncontrollably. It’s a multi-layered disease often triggered by complex interactions in the body, and emerging research shows that parasites could be one of these sinister catalysts. Parasites don’t feed on healthy tissue; they thrive in areas of decay, toxicity, and cellular waste. Their invasion signals our cells to mutate, fight, and often lose against a toxic onslaught. When parasites infiltrate our bodies, particularly in toxic areas like the lymph and lymph nodes, they begin to compromise cellular function. They live, breed, and flourish in what we can call “toxic waste dumps,” preying on weak or dying tissue. Here, cells mutate and react in response to these parasites, often leading to abnormalities that we recognize as cancer.

Continue: https://amg-news.com/purge-parasites-reclaim-health-the-hidden-connection-between-parasites-and-cancer-what-theyre-not-telling-you/

Application of Silver Nanoparticles in Parasite Treatment

June 2023

Pharmaceutics 15(7):1783

DOI:10.3390/pharmaceutics15071783

Authors: Ping Zhang, Jiahao Gong, Nanjing Agricultural University, Yan Jiang, Yunfeng Long, Weiqiang Lei, Xiuge Gao, Dawei Guo Download Citation - Copy Link Abstract Silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) are ultra-small silver particles with a size from 1 to 100 nanometers. Unlike bulk silver, they have unique physical and chemical properties. Numerous studies have shown that AgNPs have beneficial biological effects on various diseases, including antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antiparasitic, and antiviruses. One of the most well-known applications is in the field of antibacterial applications, where AgNPs have strong abilities to kill multi-drug resistant bacteria, making them a potential candidate as an antibacterial drug. Recently, AgNPs synthesized from plant extracts have exhibited outstanding antiparasitic effects, with a shorter duration of use and enhanced ability to inhibit parasite multiplication compared to traditional antiparasitic drugs. This review summarizes the types, characteristics, and the mechanism of action of AgNPs in anti-parasitism, mainly focusing on their effects in leishmaniasis, flukes, cryptosporidiosis, toxoplasmosis, Haemonchus, Blastocystis hominis, and Strongylides. The aim is to provide a reference for the application of AgNPs in the prevention and control of parasitic diseases.

