Thank you to Dr. Deborah for sending me the link to Carol Dickinson’s post. This is an important post that identifies multiple binary bioweapons and attack vectors, while also providing close-up images of bioweapon components. There was no cross-post option, and this post will be taken down if Carol makes that request. The full title of Carol’s post is (link, see on X):

US Military GMO Parasites Released via Drones, Stratospheric Aerosol Injections or Bugs... to make us sick! Then comes the toxic vaccines to kill us off! Nuremberg 2.0 to STOP the GLOBALIST & PUPPETS!

D.A.R.P.A. & D.O.D. are SO GUILTY... Whistleblowers, please speak up... for the sake of your own life and the life of your children and grandchildren. Please... this is not a joke.

Carol Dickinson

Dec 25, 2024

Carol writes:

What is this strange microscopic creature found in nasal mucous. Also found similar creature amongst the hair/head/skin/clothes… as if they originally fell from Stratospheric Aerosol Injections (aka Chemtrails) … landing on head, clothes and breathing into the nose… found inside nasal passage mucous. Are these molecular electronics… nano-sensors… biosensors… toxins to make us sick??? Magnifications were between 400X to 1000X. INVISABLE to the NAKED EYE!

Keep in mind that these are Chemtrail/Drone-delivered SARS-VAX-Nanobot-Etc., Binary Bioweapon Components that are AI-assisted and activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses beginning on Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation Day. Neutralize these threats by getting on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen (How To).

