Greetings to All:

Many thanks again to Don and Kat for the heads up regarding Michael Snyder’s Substack Post and The Real MLordandGod related video. You can see my original reply Substack post here:

Terral Writes to Michael Snyder, Weston Warren, Ross Coulthart about Project Black Star Terral Croft · 12:47 PM Thank you to Don for sending me the heads up email regarding Weston Warren sharing more Project Black Star information. I wrote to Weston with the information shared in this April 13, 2025 post (here) with the offer to share a mountain of information that included my phone number. Weston promised to get back with me the following weekend and has yet to … Read full story

The lengthy post had insufficient space for including my follow up email that was just sent a few minutes ago to Michael Snyder, Weston Warren, Ross Coulthart, and Don that is shared here.

—

---------- Forwarded message ---------

From: Terral Croft <terral@terral03.com>

Date: Wed, Jun 4, 2025 at 8:03 AM

Subject: Fwd: Michael Snyder request

To: <RossCoulthartTips@proton.me>, <michaeltsnyder@substack.com>, Don <xxxx@msn.com>, Weston Warren Black Star Research Group LinkedIn <w3warren65@gmail.com>, <RossCoulthartQs-InterviewPitches@proton.me>

Dear Michael Snyder, Weston Warren, Ross Coulhart (and Don):

I hope you all are doing well. My recent Substack post is a reply to Michael Snyder's post:

Michael wrote: Just like with Coulthart, I really wish that Warren had more evidence to present.

Michael's post includes comments about Ross Coulthart, Weston Warren, and my Project Black Star Investigation. Everything is summed up here (my post link from above):

There are links to files already sent to Michael Snyder included in the post for download. I have a mountain of information to share proving that the invisible-collapsed remnant remains of our Sun's once larger binary twin is already moving in the inner solar system. Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation Day can happen at any time (link) and almost nobody has a clue that they are carrying around binary bioweapons that will be activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses. The time to wake you up about what is really going on all around us and inside most of us is running out. Please Reply to this email if you are interested in more information.

Sincerely,

Terral Croft

https://www.terral03.com

https://terral.substack.com

terral@terral03.com

Related links:

You are being played: https://terral.substack.com/p/youre-being-played-trump-is-the-pied .

Tina-Terral HAARP-AI-Bioweapon-Black Star Interview Full: July 23, 2023: https://terral.substack.com/p/watch-the-full-tv-version-of-terrals

Dr. Jason Dean Interview (02.01.2024): https://terral.substack.com/p/dr-jason-dean-interviews-terral-on

Dr. Jason Dean Interview (02.12.2024): https://terral.substack.com/p/dr-jason-dean-interviews-terral-on-7bd

Dr. Jason Dean Interview (02.26.2024): https://terral.substack.com/p/dr-jason-dean-interviews-terral-on-b0c

==

—

—

