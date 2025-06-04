Terral's Follow Up Email to Michael Snyder, Weston Warren, and Ross Coulhart
Trying to Help Others Wake Up and Prepare for What Is Coming from Space
Greetings to All:
Many thanks again to Don and Kat for the heads up regarding Michael Snyder’s Substack Post and The Real MLordandGod related video. You can see my original reply Substack post here:
Terral’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The lengthy post had insufficient space for including my follow up email that was just sent a few minutes ago to Michael Snyder, Weston Warren, Ross Coulthart, and Don that is shared here.
—
---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: Terral Croft <terral@terral03.com>
Date: Wed, Jun 4, 2025 at 8:03 AM
Subject: Fwd: Michael Snyder request
To: <RossCoulthartTips@proton.me>, <michaeltsnyder@substack.com>, Don <xxxx@msn.com>, Weston Warren Black Star Research Group LinkedIn <w3warren65@gmail.com>, <RossCoulthartQs-InterviewPitches@proton.me>
Dear Michael Snyder, Weston Warren, Ross Coulhart (and Don):
I hope you all are doing well. My recent Substack post is a reply to Michael Snyder's post:
Michael wrote: Just like with Coulthart, I really wish that Warren had more evidence to present.
Michael's post includes comments about Ross Coulthart, Weston Warren, and my Project Black Star Investigation. Everything is summed up here (my post link from above):
There are links to files already sent to Michael Snyder included in the post for download. I have a mountain of information to share proving that the invisible-collapsed remnant remains of our Sun's once larger binary twin is already moving in the inner solar system. Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation Day can happen at any time (link) and almost nobody has a clue that they are carrying around binary bioweapons that will be activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses. The time to wake you up about what is really going on all around us and inside most of us is running out. Please Reply to this email if you are interested in more information.
Sincerely,
Terral Croft
Related links:
You are being played: https://terral.substack.com/p/youre-being-played-trump-is-the-pied .
Tina-Terral HAARP-AI-Bioweapon-Black Star Interview Full: July 23, 2023: https://terral.substack.com/p/watch-the-full-tv-version-of-terrals
Dr. Jason Dean Interview (02.01.2024): https://terral.substack.com/p/dr-jason-dean-interviews-terral-on
Dr. Jason Dean Interview (02.12.2024): https://terral.substack.com/p/dr-jason-dean-interviews-terral-on-7bd
Dr. Jason Dean Interview (02.26.2024): https://terral.substack.com/p/dr-jason-dean-interviews-terral-on-b0c
==
Everyone subscribing to terral.substack.com receives a 2025 Mystery Report Newsletter Subscription for free (How To Access, Free Newsletter), which gives you access to all the Mystery Report Newsletters going back to 2019. You also receive a free copy of The Mystery Explained (ePub version, available at Amazon) attached to your Dropbox Folder Link notification email.
—
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
Terral’s Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/Terral03
Terral’s Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/518jnhUhTACd/
Terral's Mystery YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Follow on X: https://x.com/Terral03
TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@Terral03dotcom
—
Download a free Black Star Report Newsletter and subscribe to the Newsletter and Survival Group Programs using the links below (see How To Post):
2025 Black Star Report Newsletter Program ($25 per year): link
2025 Black Star Report Newsletter - Survival Group Program ($50 per year): link
2025 Mystery Report Newsletter ($25 per year): link
2025 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): link
Black Star Report and Survival Group Program subscribers receive access to all Black Star Report Newsletters using the Dropbox Folder Link provided in your Notification Email (no Dropbox account, usernames, or passwords required). Survival Group Program subscribers receive Threat Assessment Information (PDF) attached to you Notification Email (always sent by Terral within 24 hours) with the option of joining Survival Groups where available. You also receive the ePub version of The Mystery Explained as an attachment to your notification email for free.
Order your copy of The Mystery Explained at Amazon.com:
The Mystery Explained Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Terral-Croft/dp/1545620717
Or purchase an autographed-numbered-author’s hardcover copy here (USA only, international here), or at the website. Receive the PDF extended version of The Mystery Explained and 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation when ordering your Nano Silver at https://www.terral03.com, or at Substack (here).
Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com
Terral’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.