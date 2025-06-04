Thank you to Don for sending me the heads up email regarding Weston Warren sharing more Project Black Star information. I wrote to Weston with the information shared in this April 13, 2025 post (here) with the offer to share a mountain of information that included my phone number. Weston promised to get back with me the following weekend and has yet to follow through. Let us begin by going through Don’s email sent to me yesterday. Some links are added (link) while drafting this post. A new email is being sent to all parties with a link to this post.

On Tue, Jun 3, 2025 at 1:19 PM Don wrote:

Say, Terral. Would you like to contact Michael Snyder. Thinking you may have already. Or can I forward him your email and/or phone number? Don

I responded to Don with a mountain of information for forwarding to Michael. You have the opportunity right now to download these files that are important to the Project Black Star Investigation:

From: Terral Croft <terral@terral03.com>

Date: Tue, Jun 3, 2025 at 2:31 PM

Subject: Re: Michael Snyder request

To: Don

Hi Don:

Thank you for writing. Sure. Have Michael write to me here at terral@terral03.com. You can forward this email to Michael that includes my email sent to geologists and astrophysicists with 2014 seismic charts and the 2012 ISWA.GIF file. Or, better yet, just forward this email.

Hi Michael:

My name is Terral Croft from https://www.terral03.com and https://terral.substack.com. Many of your Substack posts are cross-posted to my page (most recent, recent). Don wrote and believed we should connect. Much of what I have to share is stranger than fiction. Check out the Maryland.PDF attached below. In short: The invisible-collapsed remnant remains of our Sun's once larger binary twin is already moving in the inner solar system and coming to terraform the planet. These PlanDemics are the Bankster Cartel's command-control mechanisms. We are being played! link. Activation Day (link) can happen at any moment. A few of many links to related information are shared below. Please Reply to this email if you would like to correspond and see how deep the rabbit hole goes.

PS. We will be at nearest proximity to the Black Star on June 07, 2025 at 9:39:35 UTC when we should see another big quake.

Blessings, Terral

The Week the Earth Stood Still: https://rumble.com/v1xv550-the-week-the-earth-stood-still-02.19.2019-banned-by-youtube-november-29-202.html

Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Phenomenon: https://www.brighteon.com/c30c7f1b-31eb-4f9a-be09-43adc2fc5967

Superplume growing OUT OF CONTROL VIDEO: https://www.brighteon.com/3227abd3-6653-40ff-8c4a-812e32981ee1

The 7.0 California Quake Is the 2024 Earth-Sun-Black Star Backside-alignment Event

2016 213KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2018 689KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2020 199KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2022 183KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2023 89.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2025 Black Star Report Newsletter 22 8.5MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Univ Of Maryland Doyeon Kim 06 871KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The 2014-present Seismic Charts were included in the email allowing Michael or anyone to see the strange seismic patterns. The 2024-2025 data is shared in last week’s newsletter that is also share above. I have not heard back from Michael as of June 04, 2025 at 7:13AM as this post is being drafted. Then, Kat came to me yesterday pointing at her cellphone playing this video:

The lady is reading from this Michael Snyder post that includes information about the Weston Warren interview with Ross Coulthart (website) about Weston’s “Black Star,” which obviously is taken from my Terral03.com Project Black Star Investigation that began in January 2011.

Michael promotes his “10 Prophetic Events..” book and invests considerable time establishing Ross Coulthart’s credibility, which is completely understandable since the details of the Project Black Star Investigation and truly stranger than fiction. I am not sure about how Coulthart’s interview video on UFO’s helps tell this story, but then Michael pivots to Weston Warren’s Black Star info, writing:

Inventor Weston Warren says that he is part of a group that has been tracking an object that they refer to as “the Black Star”. According to Warren, “the Black Star” is supposed to cause immense chaos as it travels close to our planet from 2026 through 2028…

Michael shares the Greg Hunter-Weston Warren interview link to then write (my highlight):

Just like with Coulthart, I really wish that Warren had more evidence to present. But I have to admit that it is intriguing that his claims do seem to correspond with many of the things that I have been researching.

Michael really wishes that Warren had more evidence to present and has been sent a mountain of evidence to support claims and conclusions that the Black Star is coming to terraform the planet and is now between the Sun and Scorpio Constellation. My supporters should understand by now that I have great respect for Michael Snyder and his work evidenced by the number of his posts that are shared at Terral.Substack.com. The reason that Weston Warren has little evidence to share is because his research just scratches the surface of the Project Black Star Investigation.

Both Weston and Michael and now Ross Coulthart have been sent a ton of Project Black Star evidence like world geologists, astrophysicists, and media personalities (like Greg Hunter) for more than the last decade. My hope and prayer is that someone with some credulity (apparently I have none) actually goes through the evidence to wake up and realize that we are living in a 2012-Deep Impact-Contagion Movie that is real! Nearest proximity to the Black Star for this orbit cycle is predicted for June 07, 2025 at 9:39:35 UTC (Event Timeline) when we should see another big quake at the Earth-Sun-Black Star alignment.

Please share the link to this post with others, so that, perhaps, we can help a few people wake up while there is still time to prepare. Blessings, Terral

Everyone subscribing to terral.substack.com receives a 2025 Mystery Report Newsletter Subscription for free (How To Access, Free Newsletter), which gives you access to all the Mystery Report Newsletters going back to 2019. You also receive a free copy of The Mystery Explained (ePub version, available at Amazon) attached to your Dropbox Folder Link notification email.

