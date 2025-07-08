Terral’s Substack

The Mick
4h

Now "imagine" being "brain mapped" real time 24/7 fed to a profiled predictive Ai "twin" simulation in a googleplex world.

Access and security become paramount for control.

Introducing the "new" vaxx and 5G....

Still investing in crypto....?!

They data mine thoughts for free, through the new electrosmeg, as well as on all social media, the takeover of the artistic world, without payment.

Dreams being stolen, literally.

All the tech is decades old, now being installed locally, the 5th gen battlespace.

Great post, the destruction and control of the brain and biology..

Flood the system,

unpredictable free will,

wn masse.

The model is fragile to mass cascading unpredictabilities.

Be yourself, not someone else's vision.

Keep Rockin'

Michael.

Dr. Nicholas Corrin
5h

Well aware of the older ground breaking studies. Syndromes of alpha wave down-regulation, temporal lobe sluice-gating and overloading of occiptal and cerebellar neurons is all touched on in my latest post on trauma (recognition and management). Brain fog/ cognitive impairment is applied for social engineering. Brain fog goes hand-in-hand with poor social realtions, courtesy breakdown, interaction impairment, anger projection, lack of clear proprioceptive functioning (poor personal boundaries and somato-spatial awareness). Trauma amplification also ensues in part due to delta and theta wave relative excess . The brain's entire internal signaling is getting slowed down, tilting backwards from a hypofunctional prefrontal cortex towards an overstimulated cerebellum. This, unfortunately, is occurring alongside cerebral atrophy (brain size shrinkage) and crossing of the blood brain barrier by multiple microtoxins due to damage ensuing from Wifi etc.

