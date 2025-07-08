Thank you to Mr. Foto for sending me the link to this important paper. The Global Bankster Cartel and Rothschild-Rockefeller-Gates Eugenics is using DARPA and Big Pharma to run their Global Genocide Operation. Dr. Bill Deagle (links) made me aware of how binary bioweapons (links) are used during the Swine Flu test run in 2009 that convinced me to become a survivalist. The herald strains (Dr. Deagle’s terms) are released upon the population with lengthy incubation-gestation periods that produce little or no symptoms in healthy people. These mild strains spread to the global population for AI-assisted/electromagnetic-pulse activation in select individuals, specific families, or races, or in the global population.

Watch my Tina Griffin interview here for more information. You Are Being Played (post) and Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation Day (post) can happen at any time. Everyone unprotected is infected with the SARS bioweapons and transfected by Vaxxers with the VAX components (post). Neutralize these related binary bioweapon threats (SARS-H5N1-Etc.) by getting on and staying on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen (How To). Eliminate the Nanotech from Your Body (post) and Purify the Water Inside Your Body (post). The paper shared below, and the related papers, reveals a disturbing pattern of cognitive decline and defects (like brain fog) “affecting individuals of all ages including memory deficit, problems with concentration, and difficulty focusing” with “detectable brain changes.”

One of our many problems is that people infected with just the herald strains are suffering from deteriorating brain functions creating the inability to recognize the seriousness of their condition. Please invest some time in reading the related information and share the link to this post with others so that maybe we can help a few to wake up and unplug from The Matrix. Blessings, Terral

—

Article

Open access

Published: 02 July 2025

Mapping brain changes in post-COVID-19 cognitive decline via FDG PET hypometabolism and EEG slowing

Scientific Reports volume 15, Article number: 23141 (2025) Cite this article

10k Accesses

648 Altmetric

Metricsdetails

Abstract

Cognitive decline is a common symptom of post-COVID-19 syndrome. However, the mechanisms underlying this deficit remain poorly understood. This study aims to investigate the relationship between brain metabolic and neurophysiological alteration patterns in patients with persistent subjective cognitive decline after mild COVID-19 using joint FDG-PET and EEG analyses. The study was conducted on 28 post-COVID-19 patients with cognitive decline, who underwent comprehensive clinical evaluation including cognitive testing, FDG-PET imaging, and EEG acquisition. Voxelwise statistical analysis of PET images was performed by comparing post-COVID-19 patients with healthy controls (p-voxel < 0.005 uncorrected, p-cluster < 0.005 FWE-corrected, K > 599 voxels). EEG spectral powers were extracted and compared with age and sex-matched controls. The results showed significant hypometabolism in the bilateral frontal, temporal, and parietal lobes, as well as in the left occipital lobe, along with predominantly frontal EEG slowing in post-COVID-19 patients compared to healthy controls. In particular, the EEG alterations were characterized by a significant increase in relative power in the delta and theta bands, accompanied by a marked reduction in alpha band power in the frontal, temporal, and central regions. The observed PET hypometabolism and EEG slowing patterns in anterior brain regions, may help to elucidate the pathophysiological mechanisms underlying cognitive decline in post-COVID-19 patients.

Fig. 1

From: Mapping brain changes in post-COVID-19 cognitive decline via FDG PET hypometabolism and EEG slowing

Introduction

The global challenge of managing the wide range of symptoms linked to SARS-CoV-2 infection continues, especially in subjects with persistent symptoms. Post COVID-19 condition is characterized by a range of symptoms which usually start within 3 months of the initial COVID-19 illness and last at least 2 months1with cognitive difficulties being among the most commonly reported2,3. The reported cognitive deficits, often referred to as “brain fog”, are particularly concerning, as they significantly impact patients’ quality of life and their ability to perform daily activities4,5. Indeed, the cognitive deficits emerged as particularly troubling, affecting individuals of all ages including memory deficit, problems with concentration and difficulty focusing.

Recent studies have shown that, even months following COVID-19 acute infection, some individuals continue to experience neurological, psychiatric, and cognitive symptoms associated with detectable brain changes6,7,8. In patients reporting cognitive decline post-COVID-19, multiple PET studies have observed significant hypometabolism, primarily in the frontal and temporoparietal cortical regions9,10,11,12,13,14 and less frequently in the occipital and cerebellar regions9,14,15,16.

Continue: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-04815-6

==

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com