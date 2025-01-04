Thank you to Brenda for sending in this heads-up article with related article and video links. Binary Bioweapon attack vector threats are intensifying all around us with every passing day. Updates on the Dangerous PM2 5 Level Fog Health Hazards are included below. These drone-sprayed nano components are updated more-localized versions of chemtrails part of Rothschild-Rockefeller-Gates Eugenics that have been going on for decades. We appear to be following the 2020 Covid PlanDemic Timeline for 2025!

Neutralize all these related threats by getting on and staying on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen (How to). Dr. Nicholas Corrin shows you how to Eliminate the Nanotech (link), Live Not Perish (link), and how to Purify Your Blood (link) in his article series. Please share this post link with others while there is still time to prepare for Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation Day (link, important post). Blessings, Terral

China ‘overwhelmed’ by mystery new virus outbreak five years on from Covid Anthony France @NewsFrenchTony, January 03, 2025 Parents seen holding sick children amid long queues in pediatric hospital units

Watch video on webpage A mysterious viral outbreak is overwhelming some hospitals in China and prompting people to wear face masks again. Videos on social media appear to show medical units struggling with large numbers of patients. Parents were seen holding sick children amid long queues in pediatric care late at night. Many are drawing similarities with the early dark days of the Covid pandemic five years ago from its start in the city of Wuhan. According to local news reports, a little-known virus called human metapneumovirus (HMPV) has been blamed. It normally causes a mild cold-like illness, including fever, a cough, runny nose and wheezing. In severe cases, HMPV can lead to bronchitis or pneumonia, particularly in children. The virus spreads through respiratory droplets and close physical contact, making it highly contagious in crowded settings. The World Health Organization highlighted the increase in cases in a November bulletin, noting that respiratory infections had been on the rise since October. In response, China’s National Disease Control and Prevention Administration launched a pilot monitoring system aimed at identifying and managing pneumonia of an unknown origin. This initiative is designed to improve tracking and response to the surge in winter-related respiratory infections. Continue: https://www.standard.co.uk/news/world/human-metapneumovirus-hmpv-china-virus-outbreak-children-deaths-b1202877.html

Brenda’s related:

China downplays reports of new virus HPMV outbreak, says safe to travel Press Trust of India Beijing 2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 8:08 PM IST For the past few days, reports of a massive flu outbreak in China have been circulating abroad, particularly in India and Indonesia

China on Friday played down reports of a massive outbreak of flu in the country overwhelming hospitals, saying that cases of the respiratory diseases which occur during the winter were less severe this year compared to last year. The Foreign Ministry here said it is safe for foreigners to travel to China.

Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season in the northern hemisphere," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told the media here in response to a question on the spread of influenza A and other respiratory diseases in China. Videos circulating on social media show overcrowded hospitals. "The diseases appear to be less severe and spread with a smaller scale compared to the previous year," she said. Continue: https://www.business-standard.com/world-news/china-downplays-reports-of-new-virus-hpmv-outbreak-says-safe-to-travel-125010300894_1.html

Amid reports of HMPV outbreak in China, doctors warn of 11 diseases that could trigger pandemic 2.0 like Covid Last Updated: 02 January, 2025 09:00 PM -6 GMT Synopsis Doctors highlight 11 diseases that may cause significant issues by 2025, including a potential resurgence of Covid-19 and the emergence of an unknown 'Disease X.' Measles, cholera, scabies, and bird flu are also noted for their potential threat due to declining vaccination rates and climate change impacts.

Doctors are concerned about 11 diseases that could cause problems in 2025, including a theoretical "Disease X" and a potential resurgence of Covid-19. Measles, cholera, scabies, and bird flu are also on the list, according to a report of the Mirror. The report came amid reports of rise in Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) virus cases in many Asian countries including China and Japan. Social media is flooded with videos showing crowded hospitals in China, though the veracity of these depictions is unconfirmed. Reports indicate a rise in cases of influenza A, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and COVID-19 alongside HMPV. Continue: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/global-trends/amid-reports-of-hmpv-outbreak-in-china-doctors-warn-11-diseases-that-could-trigger-pandemic-2-0-like-covid/articleshow/116916139.cms?from=mdr

—

Dangerous Fog Updates:

URGENT PSA Fog Health Hazard – Dangerous PM2 5 Levels Are Skyrocketing! Protect Yourself Now!

Engineering Winter Fog, 90 Second Alert

WARNING ⚠️ It's SPREADING..... Officials just issued "Stay Inside" Orders for Multiple States

NEW! Long Haul Trucker Confirms EVERYONE’S Worst Fears About The Mysterious Fog Engulfing The World!

Mysterious FOG enveloping the entire world people are getting sick and flights are being canceled!

==

Everyone subscribing to terral.substack.com receives a 2025 Mystery Report Newsletter Subscription for free (How To Access, Free Newsletter), which gives you access to all the Mystery Report Newsletters going back to 2019. You also receive a free copy of The Mystery Explained (ePub version, available at Amazon) attached to your Dropbox Folder Link notification email.

—

Download a free Black Star Report Newsletter and subscribe to the Newsletter and Survival Group Programs using the links below (see How To Post):

2025 Black Star Report Newsletter Program ($25 per year): link

2025 Black Star Report Newsletter - Survival Group Program ($50 per year): link

2025 Mystery Report Newsletter ($25 per year): link

2025 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): link

Black Star Report and Survival Group Program subscribers receive access to all Black Star Report Newsletters using the Dropbox Folder Link provided in your Notification Email (no Dropbox account, usernames, or passwords required). Survival Group Program subscribers receive Threat Assessment Information (PDF) attached to you Notification Email (always sent by Terral within 24 hours) with the option of joining Survival Groups where available. You also receive the ePub version of The Mystery Explained as an attachment to your notification email for free.

Order your copy of The Mystery Explained at Amazon.com:

The Mystery Explained Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Terral-Croft/dp/1545620717

Or purchase an autographed-numbered-author’s hardcover copy here (USA only, international here), or at the website. Receive the PDF extended version of The Mystery Explained and 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation when ordering your Nano Silver at https://www.terral03.com, or at Substack (here).

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com