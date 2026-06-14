Many thanks to Brenda for sending in Greg Hunter’s USAWatchDog.com article to which some statements will receive my commentary and links to more information.

Black Star Causing “Earthquakes in Divers Places” – Weston Warren By Greg Hunter On June 13, 2026 Post link: https://usawatchdog.com/black-star-causing-earthquakes-in-divers-places-weston-warren/

Scientist and inventor Weston Warren is back with another update on the so-called Black Star or electromagnetic anomaly that entered our solar system more than two decades ago. It’s slow moving, it’s an event that only happens about every 4,000 years, and it causes earth changes and destruction.

The evidence so far says the Black Star is the invisible collapsed remnant remains of our Sun’s once larger binary twin that went supernova a very long time ago. Earth just passed between the Sun and Black Star on June 08, 2026. More information is here:

USAW and Warren have been following the progression of the Black Star since April 2025.

Terral03.com has been tracking the Black Star using earthquake patterns and related earth changes since January 2011. One of my best articles with links to more information is here:

The Black Star will be the closest it has been to Earth in 4,000 years, but it will not hit Earth. Warren has predicted the Black Star will detonate many earthquakes and volcanoes worldwide in 2026.

You can gain access to my 2014+ Seismic Chart.PDF’s, related data, and warning emails from this Substack post:

The strange 6.1 Cuba quake epicenter location struck on the Black Star - Sun Centerline (above post) like many predicted earthquake events. Here is one of many interview posts here:

Dr. Jason Dean Interviews Terral on the Black Star, Superplume, and More

Is this fulfilling the prediction Jesus made in Matt 24:7 when he predicted that in the “Last Days,” you would see “earthquakes in divers places”?

Absolutely NOT. Many similarities exist between events relating to how the Day of the Lord begins (today) and how the Day of the Lord ends with the age in about 3600 years. Michael Snyder is making the same common mistake, which is the topic of the “Generation” Post (link).

All of this information and much more has been shared with Greg Hunter, Weston Warren, Michael Snyder, Mike Adams (Brighteon.com), and geologists and physicists around the world. Those wanting to deep dive the Project Black Star subject might want to watch the interview that you will likely never see on USAWatchDog.com.

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