Dear Michael:

I am an avid follower of your work on Substack that is cross posted more often than all other writers combined on my Substack page. You appear keenly aware of the challenges we face as the inbound Black Star is coming to terraform our planet, which was the topic of my initial email “Terral Writes to Michael Snyder, Weston Warren, Ross Coulthart about Project Black Star” (post). My Follow Up email post is here and my most recent email post entitled “Terral Responds to Michael Snyder’s Email“ with warnings about “Activation Day” from April 29, 2026, is here. Today my hope and prayer are that you will allow me to offer views on your post “We Are the Book of Revelation Generation” that is posted here. You wrote:

“… I just received an email from someone that accused me of spreading “doom and gloom” because I am accurately reporting on what is happening in the Middle East. But I am not a “doom and gloomer” at all.”

Please forgive, but Michael, Weston, Ross, and I can easily be characterized by even the casual observer as doom and gloom researchers and writers. Your thesis is that we are nearing the “end of the age” (Matt. 24:3+) leading to the Battle of Armageddon, which places us in the same category as Noah and the flood. After all, your post quotes the entirety of Matthew 24 where Christ says (my highlights),

“For the coming of the Son of Man will be just like the days of Noah. For as in those days before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noah entered the ark, and they did not understand until the flood came and took them all away; so will the coming of the Son of Man be.” Matt. 24:37-39.

The instinct of an awake and aware son of God who sees danger coming is to warn others so they might prepare and even for those who would mock us.

‘Look, you scoffers, and be astonished, and perish; For I am accomplishing a work in your days, A work which you will never believe, though someone should describe it to you.’” Acts 13:41.

Paul is quoting from Habakkuk 1:5 that equally applies to those scoffing and mocking Noah for 120 years and those pointing fingers at us today. You wrote:

We are the Book of Revelation generation, and we are the ones that will prepare the way for the return of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

We agree and we disagree. Yes, the Body of Christ is waiting in anticipation of being “caught up to meet the Lord in the air” (1Thes. 4:13-18 (16) when we put on “immortality” (1Cor. 15:51-55). However, “this generation” referred to by Jesus Christ in Matthew 24:34-36 will be born onto this earth in about 3600 years. You and I are witnesses to how the Day of the Lord is about to begin. Paul writes (my highlights),

“Now as to the times and the epochs [Acts 1:7*], brethren, you have no need of anything to be written to you. For you yourselves know full well that the Day of the Lord will come [start – begin] just like a thief in the night. While they are saying, “Peace and safety!” [take a good look around right now…] then destruction [Black Star-induced geological pole shift] will come upon them suddenly like labor pains [earth changes, earthquakes-volcanic eruptions, famines, wars, pestilence] upon a woman [earth] with child [Body of Christ], and they [sons of darkness] will not escape. But you, brethren, are not in darkness, that the day would overtake you like a thief; for you are all sons of light and sons of day. We are not of night nor of darkness…”. 1Thes. 5:1-5.

The Apostle Paul had no reason to expound upon the details of the “times and epochs” which “the Father fixed by His own authority*” because Paul had already visited them personally and described “these things” (2Peter 3:14-16) in create detail. Look at the passages again to realize Paul’s Gentiles knew “full well” the specific details about things Jesus Christ told Peter, John, and James “It is not for you to know…”. Acts 1:6. The key is that everyone from the OT prophets (Daniel, Zechariah, Jeremiah, Joel, Malachi, etc.) to Jesus Christ and the NT prophets to the devil and his minions all knew and understood well how the Day of the Lord would END. God Almighty through Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior revealed how the Day of the Lord would BEGIN to the Apostle Paul, and ONLY after God raised Christ from the dead.

This is one of eighty color-coded diagrams used to help Christ Body members see God’s wisdom hidden in plain sight from my book The Mystery Explained (Amazon.com). Your Bible in tabernacle form is laid out in three witnesses of spirit (OT – 39 books), water (Kingdom NT – 13 books), and blood (Paul’s Epistles – 13 books) and as a Prophecy / Mystery Timeline shown above. Briefly, the OT (left in golden yellow) is “Prophecy Unclothed” while the Kingdom NT (right in blue) is “Prophecy Fulfilled” with the Pauline Epistles (red between the two veils) is the “Mystery Revealed.” This 2000-Year Mystery Time is parenthetical to the Day of the Lord that started with John the Baptist sent by God (John 1:6, Mark 3:2) to preach the Kingdom to Israel. My Christian YouTube channel is here for those interested. Subscribe to the Mystery Report Newsletters (only $25 per year) and Tutor Program using the links below.

Think things through to see that God had to keep the details of Christ’s death, burial and resurrection a secret, along with the truth of our mystery gospel and mystery Body of Christ church, or the devil would never have crucified him (my highlights).

“Yet we do speak wisdom among those who are mature; a wisdom, however, not of this age nor of the rulers of this age, who are passing away; but we speak God’s wisdom in a mystery (Vines), the hidden wisdom which God predestined before the ages to our glory; the wisdom which none of the rulers of this age has understood; for if they had understood it, they would not have crucified the Lord of glory…” 1Cor. 2:6-8.

God had to hide everything relating to “the mystery” inside Himself, because telling the OT prophets would allow the devil and the world forces of this darkness to know, which is why God raised Paul up and gave him our “Gospel of God’s Grace” (Acts 20:24) that is “according to the revelation of the mystery.” Romans 16:25.

Michael wrote:

Jesus gave us very specific signs to watch for that would indicate that His return was drawing near.

No. Jesus Christ gave ‘us’ nothing. Are you a Messianic Kingdom Jew under Mosaic Law keeping the Sabbath and sacrificing animals for your sins?? No. What did Jesus say? (my highlights)

“But He answered and said, “I was sent only to the lost sheep of the house of Israel.” Matt. 15:24.

Two whom did Jesus Christ send His disciples, and to whom did He specifically tell them to avoid? (my highlights)

“These twelve Jesus sent out after instructing them: “Do not go in the way of the Gentiles, and do not enter any city of the Samaritans [half Jews]; but rather go to the lost sheep of the house of Israel. And as you go, preach, saying, ‘The kingdom of heaven is at hand.’ Matt. 10:5-7.

Jesus Christ is preaching the “Gospel of the Kingdom” (Gospel #1) to Israel ONLY and teaching Kingdom Doctrine to disciples of the Prophetic Kingdom ‘Bride’ (Church #1) having nothing to do with the Body of Christ today. The typical professing Christian mixes together Christ’s water ministry (Prophecy for Bride) and blood ministry (Mystery for Body) together that distorts the “wisdom given him” to their “own destruction.” As it is written (my highlights),

“Therefore, beloved, since you look for these things, be diligent to be found by Him in peace, spotless and blameless, and regard the patience of our Lord as salvation; just as also our beloved brother Paul, according to the wisdom given him [Eph. 3:1-11, Col. 1:24-27], wrote to you, as also in all his letters, speaking in them of these things, in which are some things hard to understand [Acts 1:7], which the untaught and unstable distort, as they do also the rest of the Scriptures, to their own destruction.” 2Peter 3:14-16.

These things we discuss and debate in deliberations of interpretations of God’s Living Word are more serious than most people begin to realize. There are 45 to 50 thousand denominations of professing Christians and that many interpretations of one truth. The “deluding influence” is very powerful forcing people to “believe what is false” (2Thes. 2:11-12) all they days of their lives so they do “not understand” (Noah’s Matt. 24 reference) until it is too late. The Black Star is almost here and our time to get houses in order physically and spiritually is almost gone. This maybe the final chance for many to See the Light (post), or to scoff, mock, and …

People also confuse Paul’s start of the Day of the Lord commentary with the prophetic end because the Black Star is coming now “and” will return at the end of the age in about 3600 years to cause “destruction” like in the Days of Noah and Moses. Christ says that Elijah MUST come first to restore all things (Matt. 17:10-12) and fulfill Malachi 4:5-6. Right? God’s Word states that truth in Acts 3:19-26 that heaven must hold Christ by the hand until these things are fulfilled (Acts 3:21). Right? Okay then. Why are we trying to end the age before Elijah returns to restore all things during the coming Day of the Lord? The simple truth has escaped the notice of many that to the Lord one day (Day of the Lord) is like 1000 years (2Peter 3:8-10).

Here are links to interviews, posts, and more information:

https://terral.substack.com/p/joshua-monday-is-interviewing-terral

https://terral.substack.com/p/josh-monday-christian-and-conspiracy

https://terral.substack.com/p/terral03com-mystery-report-for-2026

Blessings, Terral

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