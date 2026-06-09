All the evidence gathered since the 2026 Earth Orbit Cycle began in March 2026 says Earth is now passing between the Sun and Black Star. For those unaware and new to the research, the Black Star is the invisible collapsed remnant remains of our Sun’s once larger binary twin (like this) that went supernova a long time ago. The compacted remains can form a neutron star, a black hole (article), or something in between that a percentage of the time is undetectable due to microlensing (links) or the gravitational lensing effect. Another detection problem for research scientists and even AI concerns the magnetic repulsion relationship between the Sun and Black Star discovered by a PhD student:

PhD Student Finds Two Massive Stars With Magnetic Fields In A Binary System

Amy Lynn, Guest Author, ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED September 11, 2015

Written by Elise Andrew

https://www.iflscience.com/massive-magnetic-stars-30646

ScienceDaily.com covered the story:

Mysterious, massive, magnetic stars: A unique find

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/09/150911095339.htm

The stars are close enough that their magnetospheres are likely to be interacting during the whole of their orbit around each other. This means that their magnetic fields may even act as a giant brake, slowing down the stars. In the long term, the two stars could be spiraling in towards each other.

The two articles are filled with speculation about what may and could be happening because even to this day the experts continue building theories while feeling around in the dark regarding the true nature of the universe. The bottom line for the Project Black Star Investigation is that binary stars with mismatched magnetic polarity can find the smaller star experiencing the ‘giant brake’ phenomenon that has dramatic influence on the star’s inbound orbital velocity and orbital rotation working to mask possible detection even using observatory class telescopes. The Black Star caused the earth changes in the Days of Noah and Moses and is now coming for the “prophet” of Acts 3:19-26 (Response to Michael Snyder), and remains invisible like God’s Wisdom even if being positioned at eye level in broad daylight jumping up and down directly in front of you.

Note carefully that the time of this discovery coincides with the Superplume image (link in 2015) provided for the Superplume article presented by LiveScience.com in 2016 (link). Here are links to related posts and interviews:

Terral Responds to Michael Snyder’s Email

Terral Writes to Michael Snyder, Weston Warren, Ross Coulthart about Project Black Star

Terral’s Follow Up Email to Michael Snyder, Weston Warren, and Ross Coulhart

Black Star Causing Change of Biblical Proportions – Weston Warren

Dr. Jason Dean Interviews Terral on the Black Star, Earth Changes, and More

I turned on my computer this morning to find emails from Nancy and Karen:

Nancy Jun 8, 2026, 7:22 PM (12 hours ago) to me Hi Terral, I felt the Cuba Earthquake today in Daytona Beach, Florida. I was sitting in my condo reading and I’m in a concrete building. Everything swayed and rocked for a few minutes. I thought, well, maybe the earth is tipping over. And I knew I was prepared spiritually to meet Jesus. I just accepted it and that told me I’m ready when it does happen. I guess we will see tomorrow. Just wanted to share. Nancy

Terral Croft terral@terral03.com 6:55 AM (48 minutes ago) to Nancy

Hi Nancy:

Thank you for writing. This is a strange quake north of the fault line by itself with no precursor or aftershock quakes. Blessings, Terral

One look at EQuake3D told me this is a very unusual quake far north of the tectonic plate fault line boundaries (map). Karen’s email includes a video link to Mr. MBB333’s commentary:

This has NEVER happened in recorded HISTORY! VERY RARE! - (Watch first two minutes and you’ll get the picture) Karen Jun 8, 2026, 7:37 PM (12 hours ago) to Terral

Terral 9:01 AM (1 hour ago) to Karen

Hi Karen:

Thank you for writing. Yes, we agree. This 6.1 Cuba quake struck far north of the fault line in the middle of nowhere with no historical precedent. The stranger part is there were no precursor quakes and no aftershocks. Check this out:

This image shows the Earth on the Black Star - Sun Centerline at the moment of the 6.1 quake. The epicenter location is facing the Sun with the Black Star in the distance, as we are passing between the two stars.

This image shows earth orientation for exactly 12 hours later when our planet turned 180 degrees. The quake epicenter location is very near the Black Star - Sun Centerline. Subtract the 2 minutes to account for the solar day differential (link, image) and the quake epicenter location is nearly on the centerline.

Earth appears to cross the Sun-Black Star speed bump on June 08, 2026 at 18:00:27 UTC.

Blessings, Terral

Karen 9:18 AM (1 hour ago) to me Michael Snyder needs to see this email response with your explanation.

Terral 10:57 AM (0 minutes ago) to Karen

I will draft a Substack post with related information and send you, Nancy, and Michael a link.

Blessings, Terral

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Michael Snyder 11:44 AM (0 minutes ago) to me I appreciate that Terral. I love to learn new things. We really are living during apocalyptic times. Hopefully we can get more people to understand that. Michael

Nancy 11:37 AM (6 minutes ago) to me I read the article. No editing needed. I’m just grateful I have had the subscriber reports from your newsletters to understand what is happening, so I have been able to prepare mentally and spiritually. Thank you. (You can add that if you want to because obviously, we have another orbit cycle and maybe my comment will help someone to also prepare and understand.). 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Thank you. Nancy

==

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Blessings, Terral