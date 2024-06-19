Many thanks to Dr. Deborah for helping me to inform others on the safety and amazing healthcare benefits of Nano Silver.

Hi Terral, Here are two segments on Nano Silver sent to me from Dr. Keith Moeller. One technical and one user-friendly. Perhaps they will be helpful for anyone out there on the fence considering the safety / efficacy / dosing of 10ppm Nano-Silver. Glad the glass bottles and your 500ppm are available! Also, folks need to realize that you make a concentrate which is extremely cost effective for the long run we will have to endure. Blessings, Deborah On Wed, 29 May, 2024 at 4:03 PM, Keith Moeller <keith@silverceuticals.com> wrote: To: Dr. Deborah They just made the safety info a special addition that you can post. Here it is: Thank you, Keith https://totalhealthmagazine.com/body-skin-care/safety-of-using-silver-and-the-risk-of-argyria/ Safety Of Using Silver Special Report With 5.34MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Just realized I sent you the same documents in my first e mail. This is supposed to be the technical one. I could not convert it to a PDF and it only converted to a word doc. Sorry for the error :-) An Updated Review On Silver Nanoparticles In Biomedicine (1) 1.45MB ∙ PDF file Download Download Abstract: Silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) represent one of the most explored categories of nanomaterials for new and improved biomaterials and biotechnologies, with impressive use in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry, anti-infective therapy and wound care, food and the textile industry. Their extensive and versatile applicability relies on the genuine and easy-tunable properties of nanosilver, including remarkable physicochemical behavior, exceptional antimicrobial efficiency, anti-inflammatory action and antitumor activity. Besides commercially available and clinically safe AgNPs-based products, a substantial number of recent studies assessed the applicability of nanosilver as therapeutic agents in augmented and alternative strategies for cancer therapy, sensing and diagnosis platforms, restorative and regenerative biomaterials. Given the beneficial interactions of AgNPs with living structures and their nontoxic effects on healthy human cells, they represent an accurate candidate for various biomedical products. In the present review, the most important and recent applications of AgNPs in biomedical products and biomedicine are considered.

Link to document (added by Terral): https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7700255/

Thank you for writing and sharing this important information that hopefully can help more people understand the safety and effectiveness of using silver nanoparticles as a natural antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral remedy. Find the PDF file attached to this email that is also shared in my Substack post here:

This post link sent to Dr. Deborah.

