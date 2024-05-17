Thank you to Sue, Cindy, and Dr. Deborah for your assistance in helping me to see the truth regarding this Glass Or Plastic topic. Sue wrote with her concerns after reading this recent Substack post from a week ago:

On Thu, May 16, 2024 at 3:30 PM Sue wrote:

Hello Terral, Just read Substack regarding mixing silver in Pete (1) food grade bottles, thank for this information. Text below as was stated in Substack "Keith Moeller" — “Also the PETE food grade plastic is much better than glass for silver liquid products (see the BYU study G VS P). The reason is easy: silver has a positive charge, glass has a negative charge so they attract each other, which can pull the silver out of suspension. PETE food grade plastic has a positive charge as does the silver, so they repel each other so the silver stays in suspension.” — Does this mean the glass bottle shipped to me and now my having stored in glass now needs to be dumped. This information is useful, but very concerning as to know what do I do with the product shipped to me (2 orders) that was shipped in glass. I hope to hear from you on this matter. Thank you, Love and respect Sue

The right answer was provided to me by Cindy who consulted a particle expert who validated my thoughts and conclusions about four hours earlier:

On Thu, May 16, 2024 at 11:29 PM Cindy wrote:

Hey Terral,



1. A particle expert told me that glass is best. He chose glass to make the particle standard reference material.



He said:



Happy Mother’s Day!



I don’t know about silver plating out on the glass, to what extent. Maybe some, but it depends on the silver complex in suspension. The key is to overload the silver ppm in solution. Let the glass container consume enough silver to passivate the surface, then everything will be in equilibrium. You’ll know how successful you are by bacteria testing, right? That’s the bottom line.



BOTTOMLINE. DO NOT SWITCH TO PLASTIC BECAUSE PLASTIC SHEDS PLASTIC PARTICLES.



2. BTW, what electrolyte solution do you use for cramps?



Give me a call if you’d like to discuss with me or with me and him.

I then responded to Cindy:

Hi Cindy: Thank you for writing. I agree 100 percent with your particle expert. My Nano Silver is produced in the lab with a 505-510 ppm concentration to ensure everyone receives the best bang for their buck. My feeling right away when hearing about the +/- charge was that the high-concentration Nano Silver would line the 2-ounce bottle to produce a neutral environment and that everything was fine. That explains why Doug made the recommendation in the first place. I did not like the idea of storing 500ppm Nano Silver in plastic bottles. Although, I can see the benefit of using the 3-liter PETE1 bottles in the lab during the production process, and for mixing-diluting 500ppm Nano Silver to 10ppm for our personal use. Blessings, Terral

This is my reply to Sue to answer her concerns (05.17.2024 at 6:35AM):

Hi Sue:

Thank you for writing. Cindy consulted a particle expert and sent me his conclusions about four hours before your email was sent. Storing our Nano Silver in the 2-ounce Amber Boston Bottles is 100 percent better than storing in PETE1 bottles that shed plastic. The highly concentrated Nano Silver particles attach to the glass to create an insulating layer and neutral environment for long-time storage that Doug specifies as 20+years. Thank you again for creating the opportunity to share this information with supporters.

Blessings, Terral

==

Download a free Black Star Report Newsletter and subscribe to the Newsletter and Survival Group Programs using the links below:

2024 Black Star Report Newsletter Program ($25 per year): link

2024 Black Star Report Newsletter - Survival Group Program ($50 per year): link

2024 Mystery Report Newsletter ($25 per year): link

2024 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): link

Black Star Report and Survival Group Program subscribers receive access to all Black Star Report Newsletters using the Dropbox Folder Link provided in your Notification Email (no Dropbox account, usernames, or passwords required). Survival Group Program subscribers receive Threat Assessment Information (PDF) attached to you Notification Email (always sent by Terral within 24 hours) with the option of joining Survival Groups where available. You also receive the ePub version of The Mystery Explained as an attachment to your notification email for free.

Order your copy of The Mystery Explained at Amazon.com:

The Mystery Explained Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Terral-Croft/dp/1545620717

Or purchase an autographed-numbered-author’s hardcover copy here (USA only, international here), or at the website. Receive the PDF extended version of The Mystery Explained and 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation when ordering your Nano Silver at https://www.terral03.com or on Substack (here).

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com

PS. Terral is open to scheduling interviews on the on Project Black Star, SARS-VAX “Binary” Bioweapons, The Mystery Explained, and related topics. Please forward this article link to anyone you feel might be interested, as we work together to help others. Blessings, Terral