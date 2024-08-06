Tony wrote to me on August 1, 2024 requesting permission to mirror Dana Ashley’s 2019 video containing details from our two interviews from July 12 and 20, 2019. Here is the link to Dana’s original video:

A solution they DO NOT want you to know.

Those two dates mark the time that I was struggling with the bacterial infection in all four quadrants of my mouth, which in time led to the discovery of the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen. Tony wrote:

On Thu, Aug 1, 2024 at 8:51 PM Tony wrote:

Hello Channel Dana Ashlie (Terral) I'm contacting you to ask permission to upload your video in my channel as per, in the description it says not to so without permission. I post videos to help as many people that have eyes to see wake up and snap out of their indoctrination! This is the video I would like to upload: A solution they DO NOT want you to know. Thanks and I look forward to hearing from you!

My channel is AetherMedia22 Tony Punch on Rumble & Bitchute: https://rumble.com/c/AetherMedia22TonyPunch https://old.bitchute.com/channel/aethermedia22/ Regards Tony



Tony and I traded eight emails using the terral@terral03.com email account and six additional emails via the subscriber-supporter email account, until Dana responded and Tony received his permission to mirror. Dana wrote:

From: Dana Ashlie <xxx@xmail.com>

Date: Mon, Aug 5, 2024 at 2:31 PM

Subject: Re: Permission To Mirror Our 2019 Interview:

To: Terral <xxxx@xmail.com> Thanks brother, can you just make sure he links all my pages in description ? My youtube and rumble channels and my pay pal / patreon for any donations that people may feel led to share? Thanks so much! How are you ?? Dana

Tony and I then traded a few more emails that include these:

​On Mon, Aug 5, 2024 at 4:41 PM Tony wrote:

Hey brother, I put Everything in the description from the Other Emails also! Check It Out, Here's the links: https://rumble.com/v59u7vh-a-solution-they-do-not-want-you-to-know-dana-ashlie-see-desc.html https://old.bitchute.com/video/8AxfxNRQyetl/ And Thanks Again, Sorry for so many emails! Regards Tony On Mon, Aug 5, 2024 at 4:16 PM Tony wrote: Thanks, brother and thanks for your courage and your work to expose this! Regards, Tony

Sent from my iPhone On Aug 5, 2024, at 3:42 PM, Terral wrote:

Hi Tony: Thank you again for writing. Okay. You have Dana's permission. She wants you to copy and paste the info from her description box. Just add my website email address and Substack address to that and we are good to go. :0) Terral's website: https://www.terral03.com Terral's Substack: https://terral.substack.com Blessings, Terral

I then clicked on Tony’s Rumble link to post this comment (link):

https://rumble.com/v59u7vh-a-solution-they-do-not-want-you-to-know-dana-ashlie-see-desc.html

Hi Tony:

Thank you for writing and for your diligence in working with me and Dana to get your mirrored video request approved. Dana's 2019 video has received more attention than any other of my interviews over the years. Here is a special bonus: Visit https://www.terral03.com and scroll down to the Podcast Section near the bottom of the page. Click on the link to Coast-to-Coast 03.05.2017 that takes you to my MP3 Podcast page.

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/blackstarinterview

Scroll down and you will find the MP3 version of our original two interviews from July 12 and 19, 2015. Dana is referring to those two interviews throughout this video.

https://terral.substack.com/p/katrina-sends-tinas-questions-to

Our interview: https://terral.substack.com/p/watch-the-full-tv-version-of-terrals

My interviews with Tina Griffin at CounterCultureMom.com were scheduled after Jennifer (Tina's producer) shared Dana's video.

Dr. Ana Mihalcea wrote this Substack article after watching this Dana Ashley video on June 15, 2023, but she then deleted the post amid controversy. The powers-that-be do not want you to know about the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen that is the silver bullet shield against the sophisticated SARS-VAX Binary Bioweapons that have infected and transfected everyone.

Dr. Buttar RIP Warning Marburg Payload in Covid Vaccines 5G Activation

You guys will want to check out my warning post from yesterday. The binary bioweapons are going to be activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses!!! Get more information at https://terral.substack.com and https://www.terral03.com. Contact me at terral@terral03.com

==

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com