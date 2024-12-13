Hi Karen:

Thank you for writing. Please do me a favor and hit Reply to your Nano Silver purchase notification email when sending questions about your Nano Silver. You wrote:

Hi Terral, Thank you for your continued research as I listen to you almost every day. I do have a question which I am hoping you can answer about the nano silver and the conflicting arguments about it's usage by Sabrina Wallace and some others.

https://terral.substack.com/p/sars-vax-morgellons-bioweapon-healing

You may want to read this post, sister. I can see by your choice of terms that you are being led astray. You wrote (my emphasis):

I do understand that this is a multi vector cyber interface issue and the nano is not the only problem, and I do see how the nano in probably everyone at this point like you mention along with graphene oxide and whatever the heck else.

​Sabrina is a gifted lady who runs and runs nonstop on many of these deep-dive topics. She cannot slow herself down long enough to stop and read the instructions on how to properly use Nano Silver, much less how to benefit from being on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen. People from her cult use the term "nano" the way you did in this sentence, as if the term means anything other than small (links).

What do you really mean when saying nano, which is an adjective describing a nonexistent noun? People are being led to believe that everything small (nano) is bad. Sabrina and her cohorts agree among themselves, and everyone else, that being on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen is bad, because the Nano Silver kills stomach flora (the good bacteria). This is utter nonsense, because the Nano Silver is held under the tongue for 30-60 seconds for absorption directly into the bloodstream. People are being led to believe that Nano Silver is bad, because everything nano is bad, which is beyond ridiculous. You wrote:

Sabrina seems to think that the nano is amplifying the signal that is already interwoven in your body and DNA and that it would just attach more making your body more vulnerable. This is the only way I can understand how she is saying it.

​Sabrina is overthinking things, which is a common flaw for gifted people. Her mind is made up (2Thes. 2:10-12, deluding influence) and nothing anyone says or does can help her and members of her cult to see the Light. Look at these kinds of groups like religious cults and you are sitting in a pew with them taking in the church dogma.

I see that as a point, but I also see the point that the nano is inside our bodies bacteria and fungus and parasites and that the nano sized silver could get into the biological parts of these hybrid synthetic AI creatures and kill them.

​The Nano Silver Zaps and Zombifies the pathogen microbe transforming it into a secondary immune system.

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation: ​https://www.brighteon.com/ce03e7fe-c317-49bb-96c1-265e63b86aad

Can you explain why she thinks it is not a good idea from what she has said so I can understand it better or maybe she has a point that you are not thinking of. I am so confused and I also have chronic Lyme disease and I really wanted to try this but have been hesitant going down so many rabbit holes and have been on so many different things for Lyme already from antibiotics to herbs to acupuncture, hyberbaric oxygen, homeopathics and a zillion other things.

​The truth is simple: You are being blinded by false doctrine, and made vulnerable, and I am immune. The people lured into Sabrina's cult are infected with the SARS binary bioweapons and transfected with the VAX components. Their neural networks have been rewired and they hear the bioweapon voices speaking inside their heads like the soft-kill Lyme Disease bacteria has rewired your neural matrix making you vulnerable to delusions that have no basis in reality whatsoever.

Live or Perish: https://terral.substack.com/cp/149460778

Get on and stay on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen (How To), or continue down your current path that leads to utter destruction.

Eliminating Nanotech: https://terral.substack.com/cp/149970814

​Allow your body to remove the nano components naturally.

​Purify Water Inside Your Body: https://terral.substack.com/cp/152360568

​Purify the water inside your body that is mostly water.

Any clarifying info that you could give to make this make sense of why Sabrina is so against this and your conflicting positions would be so greatly appreciated. I know you have mentioned you suffered from Lyme yourself so you understand how exhausting and hard it is to deal with. Thank you so much again for all of your work. God Bless, Sincerely, Karen

​Yes. Half of the people infected by Lyme Disease carry the bacteria inside them for the rest of their lives. You will likely continue suffering with the symptoms until you wake up and see the Light and simply get on and stay on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen.

​How to Leave a Cult

Breaking the chains that bind people to any cult can be very difficult and impossible for many. This is as much a spiritual battle for souls as the physical battle you are fighting each and every day. The truth can set you free, and I have been telling the truth from day one on these related topics.

PS. Everyone should be preparing for Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation Day!! Begin here:

Blessings, Terral

==

Everyone subscribing to terral.substack.com receives a 2024 Mystery Report Newsletter Subscription for free (How To Access, Free Newsletter), which gives you access to all the Mystery Report Newsletters going back to 2019. You also receive a free copy of The Mystery Explained (ePub version, available at Amazon) attached to your Dropbox Folder Link notification email.

—

Download a free Black Star Report Newsletter and subscribe to the Newsletter and Survival Group Programs using the links below (see How To Post):

2024 Black Star Report Newsletter Program ($25 per year): link

2024 Black Star Report Newsletter - Survival Group Program ($50 per year): link

2024 Mystery Report Newsletter ($25 per year): link

2024 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): link

Black Star Report and Survival Group Program subscribers receive access to all Black Star Report Newsletters using the Dropbox Folder Link provided in your Notification Email (no Dropbox account, usernames, or passwords required). Survival Group Program subscribers receive Threat Assessment Information (PDF) attached to you Notification Email (always sent by Terral within 24 hours) with the option of joining Survival Groups where available. You also receive the ePub version of The Mystery Explained as an attachment to your notification email for free.

Order your copy of The Mystery Explained at Amazon.com:

The Mystery Explained Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Terral-Croft/dp/1545620717

Or purchase an autographed-numbered-author’s hardcover copy here (USA only, international here), or at the website. Receive the PDF extended version of The Mystery Explained and 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation when ordering your Nano Silver at https://www.terral03.com, or at Substack (here).Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com