The Earth passed behind the Sun relative to the Black Star on December 02, 2023 at 14:37 UTC, which is late in the day on December 02, 2023 as predicted.

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000lff4/executive#general

M 7.6 - Mindanao, Philippines

2023-12-02 14:37:03 (UTC)

8.527°N 126.449°E

32.8 km depth

The quake epicenter location appears to be just off the Black Star-Sun Centerline.

Make allowances for the 23.5-degree axial tilt and the epicenter location is in the ballpark with a rotation differential of about 30 minutes from being directly on the Sun-Black Star Centerline.

The nearside-alignment quake struck on May 31, 2023 at 02.21.23 UTC:

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000k54z/executive

M 6.3 - Auckland Islands, New Zealand region

2023-05-31 02:21:23 (UTC)

49.609°S 163.855°E

14.8 km depth

The time between these two quakes is:

https://www.timeanddate.com/date/durationresult.html?m1=05&d1=31&y1=2023&m2=12&d2=02&y2=2023&h1=02&i1=21&s1=23&h2=14&i2=37&s2=03

The duration is 185 days, 12 hours, 15 minutes and 40 seconds

Or 6 months, 2 days, 12 hours, 15 minutes, 40 seconds

16,028,140 seconds for ½ Black Star orbit cycle

Times 2 equals: 32,056,280 for 1 Black Star orbit cycle minus slowing orbital velocity.

One year has 31,558,153 seconds (rounded up).

32,056,280 minus 31,558,153 equals: 498,127 seconds divided by 60 equals 8302.17 minutes, or 138.37 hours, or 5.77 days. The projected time to the next nearside alignment quake is:

https://www.timeanddate.com/date/dateadded.html?m1=05&d1=31&y1=2023&type=add&ay=&am=&aw=&ad=&h1=02&i1=21&s1=23&ah=138&ai=22&as=&rec=he

Result: Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 8:43:23 pm

This is a baseline date that considers the two ½ orbit cycles to be equal. We should anticipate that the Black Star is slowing inbound orbital velocity. Let’s do some math and calculate the time between the 2021 and 2022 nearside alignment quakes. Then, we determine the time between the 2022 and 2023 nearside alignment quakes that should be a shorter duration.

==

2021 Nearside Alignment Quake

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000e54r/executive

M 7.3 - Southern Qinghai, China

2021-05-21 18:04:13 (UTC)

34.598°N 98.251°E

10.0 km depth

2022 Nearside Alignment Quake

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000hcmn/executive

M 7.2 - 10 km W of Azángaro, Peru

2022-05-26 12:02:21 (UTC)

14.908°S 70.292°W

236.0 km depth

Time between two events:

https://www.timeanddate.com/date/durationresult.html?m1=5&d1=21&y1=2021&m2=5&d2=26&y2=2022&h1=18&i1=04&s1=13&h2=12&i2=02&s2=21

Result: 369 days, 17 hours, 58 minutes and 8 seconds, or 31,946,288 seconds

==

2022 Nearside Alignment Quake

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000hcmn/executive

M 7.2 - 10 km W of Azángaro, Peru

2022-05-26 12:02:21 (UTC)

14.908°S 70.292°W

236.0 km depth

2023 Nearside Alignment Quake

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000k54z/executive

M 6.3 - Auckland Islands, New Zealand region

2023-05-31 02:21:23 (UTC)

49.609°S 163.855°E

14.8 km depth

Time between two events:

https://www.timeanddate.com/date/durationresult.html?m1=5&d1=26&y1=2022&m2=5&d2=31&y2=2023&h1=12&i1=2&s1=21&h2=2&i2=21&s2=23

Result: 369 days, 14 hours, 19 minutes and 2 seconds, or 31,933,142 seconds

2021-2022 / 2022-2023 Orbit Cycle Time differential is 13,146 seconds, or 3.65 hours, or 3 hours, 39 minutes, 6 seconds.

https://www.timeanddate.com/date/dateadded.html?m1=5&d1=31&y1=2023&type=add&ay=&am=&aw=&ad=369&h1=2&i1=21&s1=23&ah=3&ai=39&as=6&rec=

From Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:21:23 am

Added 369 days, 3 hours, 39 minutes, 6 seconds

Result: Monday, June 3, 2024 at 6:00:29 am

This is the baseline value that is correct should the Black Star slow inbound orbital velocity at a constant rate. However, again, we should anticipate that the Black Star is slowing orbital velocity due to the Binary Star Magnetic Repulsion relationship between the Sun and Black Star. The time difference between the last two orbit cycles was just 3 hours and 39 minutes. Let’s remove the 39 minutes and use the 3-hour period to adjust the next nearside alignment date to be June 03, 2024 at 2:00:29AM. If that date and time are correct, the data shows New Guinea is directly in the big-quake cross hairs:

The math says that my original June 03, 2024, Black Star-Earth nearest-proximity date placed on the Black Star Event Timeline in early June 2024 is good for the center of the event window. We shall see.

Blessings, Terral

PS. My statement in my recent article, which is a warning message sent to the University of Utah professors says:

“The Earth is projected to pass behind the Sun relative to the Black Star around midnight UTC on December 02, 2023 to trigger another big quake event.”

There has been no reply yet from the two dozen professors.

