Greg Hunter interviewed Alex Newman who in my view is sharing vital information on how Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation Day begins here in the United States. This ZeroHedge article (link) headline says, “Maduro Urgently Seeks Military Aid from Russia & China…,” but Maduro and the Cartels have been working with Russia-China-BRICS from the beginning!

Check out Deborah Tavarez’s warnings here:

My “Are You and Your Family Prepared…” post is here with “The Stage Is Being Set” post here with Michael Yon’s warnings. The “Official NASA Docs…” post is here. Once you have gone through the information in these warnings posts, then I highly recommend you watch the Greg Hunter - Alex Newman interview:

Venezuela Is a Very Dangerous Enemy – Alex Newman

By Greg Hunter On November 1, 2025

Journalist Alex Newman, author of the popular book “Deep State” and the recent best-selling book called “Indoctrinating Our Children to Death,” is out with a new ominous warning about the military operation going on around Venezuela. This is way more than a counter-narcotics operation as the President of Venezuela is head of a government criminal cartel called “Cartel of the Sun.” Newman explains, “I grew up in Mexico and Latin America, and what is happening is we are watching the total communist takeover of the entire region. It has been aided and abetted by people like Joe Biden, Obama and George Soros. Let’s start with Venezuela. You cannot tell the difference between the cartels and the government. The Cartel of the Sun is run by the leaders of the military, intelligence agencies. Nicolaus Maduro, who got in by voter fraud, is the head of that cartel. This cartel is worth more money than anybody can fathom. It has diplomatic immunity and smuggles drugs using military and government airplanes. Oil is another big huge money maker. . .. This is not your run-of-the-mill corruption. . .. In Latin America, they are all part of the same thing. The cartels and government are essentially the same thing. You also see this in Mexico very clearly. You can’t tell where the government ends and cartels begin. The communist Chinese and the Russian government are critical players in this entire process. They have been from the beginning, and I have been covering this story for 15 years.”

So, when you see stories such as “Maduro Urgently Seeks Military Aid From Russia & China With US Bulls-Eye On Venezuela,” you should realize there is much more going on than meets the eye. Newman goes on to say, “This is so big, and you will not be able to piece it together by reading fake news in the fake media. . .. The Trump Administration knows this is much bigger than a counter-drug operation, but for whatever reason, they have chosen not to talk publicly about this. The drug cartels are a problem . . . but this is not about the drugs, it’s about the communist movement. The drugs are just a mechanism to bring in money. . .. What we are facing in Venezuela is a very dangerous enemy. They did this 50 years ago, and fast forward to today, they are doing it again. Once the revolution kicks off, they expect that the Russians, communist Chinese, North Koreans, Cubans and communists in Latin America will each occupy a piece of the United States as it is brought into the new system. They intend to establish a network of reeducation camps.”

Continue: https://usawatchdog.com/venezuela-is-a-very-dangerous-enemy-alex-newman/

Watch video: https://rumble.com/v713elm-venezuela-is-a-very-dangerous-enemy-alex-newman.html

Terror Cells from China, Russia, North Korea, the Cartels, etc., are already positioned inside the United States from the Biden-Harris Catch-and-Bus Illegal Alien Invasion Program. The Trump Administration knows full well that these Terror Cells are going to be activated, which is why you see troops in the streets in preparation for what is coming. The Council on Foreign Relations-run corrupt Congress (Alex explains the CFR role) is doing their part by shutting down the Govt that has absolutely nothing to do with healthcare.

Silver and gold prices are set to explode that will expose the Big Bank silver-short position leading to the derivatives bubble bursting (3+quadrillion dollars) and the collapse of the economy and fiat dollar. The events on the NASA Warfare.PDF doc page 93 are then executed that includes the destruction of US Navy Carrier Fleets, the activation of the binary bioweapons, and US Citizens being tortured on CNN News before the world.

Everyone should be preparing to be as self-sufficient as possible in preparation for the peanut butter to hit the fan. Work together with like-minded people to identify threats and create contingencies for execution before Mad Max shows up to eat your lunch and then you. All the components are falling into place for the catastrophic collapse of life as we know it today. At some point the binary bioweapons are going to be activated, so make sure you have plenty of Nano Silver (How To) for neutralizing the binary bioweapon threats. At some point, what you have is what you got until the Lord God reaches down at our darkest hour to change everything in the twinkling of an eye. Blessings, Terral

