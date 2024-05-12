On Sun, May 12, 2024 at 3:32 AM Gina wrote:

It’s not real. Are you playing along wtih them?

Hi Gina:

Thank you for writing. Please forgive, but you are not making a case for anything with your 9-word comment. Something is obviously going on with all the News stories (search) being published in the last two days. My supporters send me the article links and I make the reports to help people identify threats, create the contingencies for executing those plans on time. BTW, who exactly is "them" from your lame insinuation/accusation? Whoever that is (like Rothschild-Rockefeller-Gates Eugenics, or Global Military Industrial Complex, Etc.) then you should realize they have every intention of using biological weapons against humanity. They say so on page 93 of their War.PDF. Let me guess: Oh yeah, none of this is real. Here is the reality, sister, those helping the Globalists carry out genocide on the global population are dupes just like you running around the internet trying to convince the sheeple that nothing is happening. I am the guy trying to help others, as you throw stones from the peanut gallery.

I must imagine that you are not on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen, because the "Terror" attacks within CONUS (binary bio...) threats are not real. The binary bioweapons are AI-assisted and will be activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses (Karen Kingston). The victim's lungs begin filling with fluid (cytokine storm) and then the organs begin to liquify, until the victim bleeds out from every orifice of their body spreading the released chimeras on the wind (Todd Callender). People are being warned, but very few will take heed and prepare.

Blessings, Terral

NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: Are You Ready for Terror Cell-Bioweapon Activation Day?: https://terral.substack.com/p/nasa-future-strategic-issueswarfare

How to Mix, Use, and Store Your Nano Silver (Video): https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store

NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

