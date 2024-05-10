Many thanks to Dr. Deborah for forwarding me these emails that include three PDF documents. Dr. Keith Moeller has done more research on silver nanoparticles in medicine than anyone I have seen. Dr. Moeller responds to Dr. Deborah and sent me very important information in the body of his email and in PDF attachments. You can download the files shared in this post. This is an important article to share with others interested in more Nano Silver information.

Use these links to access more information on Dr. Moeller, SilverCeuticals.com, and his recent interview with Celeste Solum:

Dr. Moeller’s website: https://silverceuticals.com/pages/about

Dr. Deborah wrote to Dr. Moeller:

Subject: Request /Studies Hello Dr. Keith, Dr. Deborah here in AZ. Great interview with Celeste. I am requesting: The study mentioned on humans with Nano-Silver No interference study with Pharma drugs. RBC's not damaged study. Thank You, I have also attached a Sub Stack piece which totally trashes the use of Nano-Silver...FYI I did not bother objecting to the writing as I thought it was beyond compression as far as what I was seeing there. Have been taking Nano-Silver for about 20 years @ 10ppm. I am a retired researcher from big-pharma ...Neuropsychiatry. Combining Borax with Nano-Silver seems to break up communication networks of AI in human blood. Much Respect, Deborah

An Updated Review On Silver Nanoparticles In Biomedicine 1.07MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Pubmed Invivo Nano Particle Human Ingestion Safety Abstract 175KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Treatment Of Infection And Inflammation Associated With Covid 19, Multi Drug Resistant Pneumonia And Fungal Sinusitis By Nebulizing A Nanosilver Solution 2.56MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr. Moeller responds to Dr. Deborah:

Hi Deborah,

Thank you for the info, there is a lot of bad info out there from people who do not do any homework. I have copies of more than 400 studies that I have had personal involvement in. But that being said, you cannot believe how much data has been produced on nano silver. One report I have (see above) is a summary of more than 430 peer reviewed studies all on nano silver. Silver is not a carcinogen in fact quite the opposite, there is a whole section on it, probably 50 studies on how silver can kill cancer cells (again see above).

Our nano silver technology has no negative effect on any system of the body when ingested at up to an ounce daily of either a 10 or 32 ppm product (see PUBMED study). That is why those are the two products we produce for public consumption. By the way, that safety study is an FDA IND study that we were part of. I know they have a copy because I have a copy of the one that went to them, they know that our tech is safe.

If you would like a little more light reading here is another one on covid, lung, and sinus infections from 6 major institutions. It also has some very interesting data showing that regular colloidal silver products cause inflammation and cannot kill or neutralize virus, which nano silver can (see third report) and that nano silver is anti-inflammatory.

Hope I have answered your questions, let me know if you have more or want more data! Be safe!

==

Dr. Moeller writes to Terral giving his permission to share:

Hi Terral, I have no problem with you posting any of that data. It is all public info that has been peer reviewed and published – third party data from hundreds of doctors all over the planet (the updated review). I have hundreds of other studies if you have more questions. Here are a few more studies I think you will find interesting (see above). Everyone always wants to know about the blue man effect and silver, so I just got my team together and wrote a new paper on it. It is in for publication now but I think you will find it interesting to read, you may post the prepublication copy if you would like. It is not lined out perfectly but the magazine will do that when it comes out . Also the PETE food grade plastic is much better than glass for silver liquid products (see the BYU study G VS P). The reason is easy: silver has a positive charge, glass has a negative charge so they attract each other, which can pull the silver out of suspension. PETE food grade plastic has a positive charge as does the silver, so they repel each other so the silver stays in suspension. Also for my doctoral thesis I wrote the book on silver and how to use it. I sold thousands of copies and then just decided to make it free on the net www.silveruseinstitute.com . the updated version should be out hopefully within the next few months. We also worked on solving oral problems for people and then published the data with Texas Tech School of Med (see above). Then we did a bunch of work on Women's Issues and published that info with a ND out of Australia (see above). Last, a study showing that front line doctors that just washed out their sinuses with nano silver daily dropped their chance of getting covid from 28% to just 1.8%. Not perfect but stunningly good! That should give you a little light reading for your weekend! Have a good evening and be safe! Thank you, Keith

114 Covid Nasal Rinse 887KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A Silver Lining For Women’s Vaginal Health Conscious Living Magazine 1.89MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Safety Of Using Silver And The Risk Of Argyria 433KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Pubmed Invivo Nano Particle Human Ingestion Safety Abstract (1) 175KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Glass Vs Plastic 48.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Efficacy Of A Silver Colloidal Gel Against Selected Oral Bacteria In Vitro 2.73MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

==

