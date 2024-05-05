Many thanks to Jill for sending in this video link that has some of the most important information you will find on Nano Silver. I highly recommend that you watch the full interview and share the link to this Substack post with your family and friends. Dr. Keith Moeller’s article is posted below with links on How To Purchase, Mix, and Store your Nano Silver.

Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/593eea5e-97bd-4a58-8d66-852b9eb1a484

In this episode of the Celestial Report, Celeste Interviews Dr. Keith Moeller. Dr Keith Moeller has spent nearly half his life dedicated to the study and development of silver in the medical industry. Dr. Moeller has a Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine, is an author on the subject of medicinal silver and it’s uses, and has been a guest speaker at top organizations including the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, and other Medical Conventions.

514: Nano Silver: Nature’s Answer to Microbial Threats

Dr. Keith Moller and Ashley James

Submitted by Jill

On May 05, 2024

Unlock the secrets of nano silver with Dr. Keith Moller and Ashley James, as they explore the groundbreaking impact of this tiny powerhouse on health and medicine. Prepare to have your misconceptions about silver shattered, as we reveal its true potential in everything from enhancing antibiotics to transforming dental surgeries into pain-free experiences.

Highlights:

History and Modern Uses of Silver

Divine Help and Hard Work

Antimicrobial Gel for Body Odor

Quality and Dosage of Silver Spray

Nano Silver's Anti-Inflammatory and Antifungal Effects

Silver Containment in Glass or Plastic

Nano Silver Ingestion Study Results

Nano Silver Safety in Mammals

Comparing Silver Types for Effectiveness

Continue: https://www.learntruehealth.com/nano-silver-natures-answer-to-microbial-threats/

