Celeste Solum Interviews Top Expert on Colloidal, Ionic and Nano Particle Silver
Many thanks to Jill for sending in this video link that has some of the most important information you will find on Nano Silver. I highly recommend that you watch the full interview and share the link to this Substack post with your family and friends. Dr. Keith Moeller’s article is posted below with links on How To Purchase, Mix, and Store your Nano Silver.
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/593eea5e-97bd-4a58-8d66-852b9eb1a484
In this episode of the Celestial Report, Celeste Interviews Dr. Keith Moeller. Dr Keith Moeller has spent nearly half his life dedicated to the study and development of silver in the medical industry. Dr. Moeller has a Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine, is an author on the subject of medicinal silver and it’s uses, and has been a guest speaker at top organizations including the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, and other Medical Conventions.
514: Nano Silver: Nature’s Answer to Microbial Threats
Dr. Keith Moller and Ashley James
Submitted by Jill
On May 05, 2024
Unlock the secrets of nano silver with Dr. Keith Moller and Ashley James, as they explore the groundbreaking impact of this tiny powerhouse on health and medicine. Prepare to have your misconceptions about silver shattered, as we reveal its true potential in everything from enhancing antibiotics to transforming dental surgeries into pain-free experiences.
Highlights:
History and Modern Uses of Silver
Divine Help and Hard Work
Antimicrobial Gel for Body Odor
Quality and Dosage of Silver Spray
Nano Silver's Anti-Inflammatory and Antifungal Effects
Silver Containment in Glass or Plastic
Nano Silver Ingestion Study Results
Nano Silver Safety in Mammals
Comparing Silver Types for Effectiveness
Continue: https://www.learntruehealth.com/nano-silver-natures-answer-to-microbial-threats/
Thanks for the Find Jill!
Interesting how Dr Moeller states N Silver is NOT a heavy metal according the updated Merk Manual because if you do a search most all have it listed as such.
I am e mailing him for some studies he mentioned because all we get on this SS is how Nano-Silver made it on the gatekeepers death list :-( and will basically kill you)
Also boron...SMH