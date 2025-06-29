My suspicion all along is that the Jeffrey Epstein suicide (info) was staged (info) to hide Global Intelligence Community (starting with CIA) Honeypot Operations (info, Honey Trap) that gathered intelligence for blackmailing and manipulating everyone from global government leaders to scientists, corporate elites, Hollywood-Media personalities, etc., as the ultimate command-and-control mechanism over the entire world. Pam Bondi has been hiding the Epstein Files (info) as a matter of International Security because even Donald Trump is on the List.

Pam Bondi, the DoJ, FBI, etc., are doing everything possible to squash the Jeffrey Epstein narratives because ultimately the breadcrumb trail will uncover the truth that the people on the List are engaged in Adrenochrome Harvesting from children (info, including 300,000 missing illegals). Epstein’s death had to be staged to hide these truths and Epstein had to be kept alive, because global leaders were being blackmailed at the highest levels (Trump, Obama, Clinton, etc.).

The global conflicts are being staged (Russia-Ukraine, Israel-Hamas-Iran, etc.) as distractions to smokescreen Global Intelligence Community operations (Operation WARP Speed 2 is coming) that include installing a central bank in Iran. Israel is not threatening Trump as the article suggests. The Global Bankster Cartel (using CFR, CIA and others) is threatening Trump and Israel through the process of installing the FED-like central bank in Iran using the Epstein Files as leverage. Here is the article posted in Terral’s 2025 Black Start Report Newsletter 27 (subscribe):

The rumors have been circling for months — encrypted messages, sightings, leaked intel. Whispers that Jeffrey Epstein never died. That he’s still pulling strings from the shadows.

Watch video: https://rumble.com/embed/v6t7wo7/?pub=13m19j

Now, the wait is over. The truth is here — undeniable, and more explosive than anyone imagined. Let’s not dance around it. Jeffrey Epstein is alive. He’s still blackmailing U.S. politicians. And Israel? They’ve gone nuclear. According to verified intelligence out of Tehran… Israel is threatening to assassinate Donald Trump — just as they did with JFK — unless he follows in the footsteps of his predecessors and falls in line. And we have the proof. The world’s first confirmed audio of Jeffrey Epstein since his so-called “death.”

And it’s not just his voice — it’s what he says. What’s on this tape, and who it came from, will tear straight through the illusion the global elite have spent decades manufacturing. Here’s what went down… In the final hours before Israel’s unprecedented assault on Iran — the attack that nearly lit the world on fire — something huge happened in the shadows. Iran’s cyber unit cracked open the most secure intelligence vault on Earth. Mossad. Hacked. And now? Tehran has started releasing what they found. Buried deep in layers of classified files was something so sensitive, so radioactive, it wasn’t even shared with Israel’s own war cabinet. A name that was supposed to be erased. A ghost. Jeffrey Epstein. The internal logs confirm it: Epstein wasn’t murdered. He was extracted from that Manhattan jail cell in a joint Mossad–Deep State operation and relocated, alive and active. And what’s he doing now? The same thing he’s always done — using his leverage. Blackmailing the elite. Keeping the pressure on the fault lines of Washington — where corruption isn’t the exception, but the foundation. We’ve verified the voice on the tape. We’ve synced the metadata. And when you hear Epstein laughing,, naming the names of the bought and the blackmailed… you’ll understand why every major outlet turned it down.

Continue: https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/iran-releases-new-epstein-tape-proving-israel-is-threatening-to-assassinate-trump/

—

The bottom line is for you to stay focused and keep prepping and be ready when the peanut butter hits the fan. You are being played!

You're Being Played: Trump Is the Pied Piper

Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation Day can happen at any time:

==

—

